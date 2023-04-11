checkAd

Moolec Science Acquires Food Ingredient Capabilities to Consolidate Molecular Farming Technology

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC; "Company"; "Moolec"), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, announced today the acquisition of plant-based food ingredient capabilities dedicated to the production and commercialization of functional soy proteins. This will help to accelerate Moolec's growth in the food ingredients industry by expanding its commercial network with a top-notch sales team and complementing its Molecular Farming Platform with industrial capacity, downstream operations, and a highly experienced team of professionals.

 

 

"This strategic decision accelerates our business plan's execution by combining existing commercial and manufacturing capabilities in different geographies, with the deep-science approach of our Molecular Farming Platform. As a result, Moolec is well-positioned to accelerate its sales ramp ahead of schedule starting in the 2023/2024 period with estimated revenues in the range of $6 million," said José López Lecube, Moolec Science's Chief Financial Officer.

 

These Food Ingredient Capabilities resulting from the integration of ValoraSoy include state-of-the-art industrial facilities with a processing capacity of 10,000 tons strategically located in one of the main Argentine soybean corridors; a team of technicians, engineers, agronomists, and plant-based professionals; and commercial channels in more than 14 countries on three different continents. Soy-based protein ingredients are manufactured using several extrusion technologies and processes which yield ingredients with texture and fibrousness similar to meat. These solutions are utilized in several end products such as hamburgers, sausages, and other plant-based products in the traditional and alternative food industries, industrially and commercially complementary with Moolec's Molecular Farming pipeline.

 

Henk Hoogenkamp, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Moolec, declared, "We believe plant-based technologies and Molecular Farming taken together have the power to contribute towards global food security. Moolec is developing the plant-proteins of the future by using highly efficient high-protein crops, in this case soybeans, to produce a wide variety of proteins naturally found in animals. Combining these crops with ValoraSoy's capabilities, we can accelerate our technology rollout but also specifically target certain solutions by incorporating real-time feedback from existing customers around the globe. Leveraging this position, we can consolidate our Molecular Farming platform and lower the cost of protein-rich foods as we drive functionality, nutrition, and affordability for the up-and-coming economies of the world," he finished.

Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  77   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Moolec Science Acquires Food Ingredient Capabilities to Consolidate Molecular Farming Technology LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC; "Company"; "Moolec"), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, announced today the acquisition of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Tocvans diagnostische Laugungsstudie zeigt einen hohen Prozentsatz an gewinnbarem Gold und Silber
192 Leser
Ximen hinterlegt Sicherheitsleistung für Rekultivierung der Goldmine Kenville in Nelson, British ...
168 Leser
Volt Resources - Graphitprodukt der Phase 1 vom Bunyu Projekt vollständig verkauft
144 Leser
AI/ML Innovations präsentiert „Health Coach“ – eine personalisierte, KI-gesteuerte ...
124 Leser
Durchbruch von Defence: erfolgreiche Entwicklung eines Accum(TM)-mRNA-Impfstoffs mit einer neuen Impfstoffplattform. Beginn ...
120 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Vanadium-Speicher: Als Heimspeicher und Großanlage immer gefragter!
120 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
116 Leser
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Ergebnis der Platzierung in Simbabwe und Ausgabe von einbehaltenden Aktien
112 Leser
Traction Uranium schließt Diamantbohrprogramm im Projekt Key Lake South ab
112 Leser
Prospech identifiziert hochgradige Seltene Erde-Oxide und Hafnium über 4 Kilometer Streichenlänge ...
112 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1096 Leser
DevvStream gibt Partnerschaft hinsichtlich Emissionszertifikatprogramm bekannt
400 Leser
Sernova reagiert auf irreführende Äußerungen dissidenter Aktionäre und stellt ...
340 Leser
Sovereign Metals: Über 80%ige Steigerung der angedeuteten Ressourcen bei Kasiya
324 Leser
Essence Investment ernennt Rico Uesluek zum CEO von Marry Jane AG
312 Leser
F3 Uranium Corp. gibt Absichtserklärung mit SKRR Exploration Inc. für das Clearwater West Projekt ...
308 Leser
World First Comes to Wynyard Tunnels as Part of Vivid Sydney 2023
300 Leser
ACCESSWIRE - HotelRunner Introduces 'Elite': An Exclusive Path to Efficiency and Profitability
280 Leser
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. beauftragt Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. als Market Maker und ...
260 Leser
Canada Nickel gibt die Ernennung eines Beraters für Projektschulden und gibt aktuelle ...
240 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse des Wirksamkeitstests für ...
2100 Leser
First Majestic setzt vorübergehend die Bergbauaktivitäten in Jerritt Canyon aus
1856 Leser
Innocan Pharma gibt die erste Patenterteilung in den Vereinigten Staaten bekannt
1724 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Meilenstein erreicht: Innocan Pharma erhält erstes vollständiges US-Patent im Bereich der Schmerztherapie
1488 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1096 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2022 und stellt ein allgemeines ...
1044 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1024 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Einrichtung eines Teams für die Vermarktung von CBD im Veterinärbereich
968 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. erhält von der kanadischen Regierung einen ersten Auftrag für seine ...
944 Leser
TECO 2030 unterzeichnet mit einer ungenannten Partei eine Absichtserklärung für ...
928 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5230 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4204 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3212 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
3075 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3052 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3044 Leser