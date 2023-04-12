checkAd

Dubai Hospitality Platform Qstay Expands to Ras Al Khaimah, London, and Riyadh

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Dubai DIFC-based Qstay Hospitality Technologies, a next-generation hospitality company that is transforming the guest experience through technology and design, announced today that it is launching its first 30 properties in the emirate of Ras al Khaimah this month. In addition, the company plans to scale its model to London starting this summer, with plans to launch properties by autumn. Qstay is also planning to expand to Riyadh and the Emirates of Fujairah and Abu Dhabi later this year.

 

Related Image

 

Since its founding, Qstay has been on a mission to redefine the hospitality industry through modern, technology-powered service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations, combined into one seamlessly managed experience. The company operates over 250 properties, with 200 more signed and expects to have 450 revenue-generating units by the end of 2023. Qstay had raised $6.5 million in seed funding and is currently closing $8.5 million pre-Series A round.

 

Qstay plans to capitalize on opportunities within the growing $800+ billion global lodging market and strengthen its position as a differentiated, rapidly growing innovator in the hospitality industry. The company's business model focuses on providing luxury hotel-like services and amenities, such as bathrobes, slippers, luxury toiletries, bathroom amenities, tea, Starbucks coffee, and digital app-based access to external facilities such as nearby pools, private beaches, gyms, and spas.

 

Qstay is developing a differentiated, AI-powered tech-driven platform that will provide digital concierge and customer support, seamless booking, digital check-in, keyless entry, app-based access to hotels and resorts' facilities with private beaches and pools, business centers, spas, and gyms. The company's platform also includes a unified system for maintenance and service, which employs smart HVAC equipment and sensors.

 

"Our expansion to Ras al Khaimah, London, and Riyadh marks an important milestone for Qstay and reflects our commitment to transforming the hospitality industry through technology and design," said Artur Khayrullin, co-founder of Qstay. "We are excited to bring our unique approach to hospitality to new markets and to provide guests with an exceptional experience that combines luxury amenities and innovative technology," added Alec Fesenko, co-founder.

 

Qstay's competitors include companies like Blueground and Sonder. However, Qstay's differentiated approach has allowed the company to achieve higher ratings on Airbnb and Booking.com than its competitors, resulting in an exceptional occupancy rate of over 80% and an outstanding Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) of $191, which is well above that of its competitors. The company's revenue is growing at a rate of over 100% YoY, and it had a positive net income in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

 

As Qstay expands its operations to new markets, the company remains committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience through its technology-powered service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations.

 

Contact Information

Artur Khayrullin

CEO

artur@qstay.ae

+971521296590

 

SOURCE: Qstay Hospitality Technologies



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: DAX-Werte im Chartcheck

Diskussion: Wo steht der Dax morgen zum Schlusskurs?


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Dubai Hospitality Platform Qstay Expands to Ras Al Khaimah, London, and Riyadh DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Dubai DIFC-based Qstay Hospitality Technologies, a next-generation hospitality company that is transforming the guest experience through technology and design, announced today that it is launching …

Nachrichten des Autors

dynaCERT meldet nicht über einen Makler vermittelte Finanzierung in Form einer Privatplatzierung
388 Leser
Sibanye-Stillwater - Refinanzierung der revolvierenden Dollar-Kreditfazilität und Mitteilung an ...
220 Leser
Noram Lithium beauftragt Ausenco mit der Durchführung einer Vor- Machbarkeitsstudie für das ...
180 Leser
Bohrloch DSB-47 von Eloro Resources durchteuft 114g Ag eq/t (9,90 g Ag/t, 0,12 g Au/t, 0,96% Zn und ...
156 Leser
FSD Pharma kündigt Pläne zur Ausgliederung einer Tochtergesellschaft als Ausschüttung an die ...
144 Leser
First Tin Plc legt endgültige geprüfte Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr zum 31. Dezember 2022 ...
144 Leser
Responding to the Need for Accelerated Nursing Credentials Verification, CGFNS and NCSBN Step Up ...
136 Leser
Rockstone Research - Ein Meisterstück von einem Deal: Straffe Aktienstruktur für eine große Kupfer-Entdeckung durch ein erstklassiges Management-Team
132 Leser
Defense Metals schließt erfolgreiche Phase I der Pilotanlage ab
128 Leser
Water Ways vollendet einen Projekt-Auftrag für ein automatisiertes Bewässerungssystem in China
128 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1228 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
552 Leser
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention
416 Leser
Benchmark treibt Studien bezüglich des ökologischen Ausgangszustands für die Umweltbewertung und ...
388 Leser
dynaCERT meldet nicht über einen Makler vermittelte Finanzierung in Form einer Privatplatzierung
388 Leser
Sernova reagiert auf irreführende Äußerungen dissidenter Aktionäre und stellt ...
364 Leser
F3 Uranium Corp. gibt Absichtserklärung mit SKRR Exploration Inc. für das Clearwater West Projekt ...
352 Leser
Chain Revolutionizes Blockchain Infrastructure With Chain Cloud 2.0
296 Leser
ACCESSWIRE - HotelRunner Introduces 'Elite': An Exclusive Path to Efficiency and Profitability
284 Leser
Volt Resources - Graphitprodukt der Phase 1 vom Bunyu Projekt vollständig verkauft
280 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse des Wirksamkeitstests für ...
2104 Leser
First Majestic setzt vorübergehend die Bergbauaktivitäten in Jerritt Canyon aus
1856 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Meilenstein erreicht: Innocan Pharma erhält erstes vollständiges US-Patent im Bereich der Schmerztherapie
1508 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1228 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2022 und stellt ein allgemeines ...
1072 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1040 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Einrichtung eines Teams für die Vermarktung von CBD im Veterinärbereich
968 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. erhält von der kanadischen Regierung einen ersten Auftrag für seine ...
960 Leser
TECO 2030 unterzeichnet mit einer ungenannten Partei eine Absichtserklärung für ...
932 Leser
Kritische Rohstoffe sichern: Spatenstich für Rock Techs ersten Lithium-Konverter in Deutschland
888 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5230 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4204 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3212 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
3075 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3052 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3048 Leser