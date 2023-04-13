checkAd

TXOne Networks Captures 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Network Security, ICS/SCADA and Security Investigation (FOTO)

EINDHOVEN/TAIPEI (ots) - EdgeIPS and Portable Inspector solutions earn Gold
Awards in three categoriesin Cybersecurity Insiders' popular, worldwide awards
program

TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , the leader of industrial
cybersecurity, announced that it has been named Gold Award winners in three 2023
Cybersecurity Excellence Awards categories (https://cybersecurity-excellence-awa
rds.com/2023-cybersecurity-product-service-awards-winners/) . EdgeIPS won in
Network Security and ICS/SCADA (industrial control system/supervisory control
and data acquisition); Portable Inspector, in Security Investigation.

The globally recognized Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
(https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/) program honors companies,
products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and
leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength
of their nomination, as well as popular vote among the information-security
community. The awards program is conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders, an online
community of more than 500,000 members, bringing together information-security
professionals dedicated to advancing cybersecurity and protecting organizations
across all industries, company sizes and security roles.

"Earning three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a great honor and
testifies to the close dialogue and trust that exist among our customers,
employees and partners," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOne
Networks. "EdgeIPS, Portable Inspector and all our solutions are grounded in the
lessons learned, real-world demands and practical experiences of our years of
work in OT environments across varied vertical industries. Consequently, TXOne
Networks' products are wholly OT-native-as opposed to being repurposed from IT
(information technology) approaches-and precisely designed to safeguard
operations and revenue streams and protect critical OT assets throughout their
entire lifecycle."

TXOne Networks' EdgeIPS
(https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) is a series of
transparent network-security appliances dedicated for operational technology OT
and ICS. EdgeIPS ensures the security of assets and production zones through
hassle-free, transparent deployment, to provide OT visibility and protocol
filtering with the option of inline or offline functionality. Delivering deep
packet inspection and supporting more than 6,000 combinations of ICS protocol
granular parameter setting, EdgeIPS offers companies an unmatched degree of
protection for mission-critical machines to help ensure continuous operation of
production lines. EdgeIPS is engineered to integrate with OT networks without
disturbing existing configurations.

Portable Inspector (https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) from
TXOne Networks is an installation-free scanning device in the form of a USB
stick. It is designed to help organizations keep their OT assets secure while
adhering to regulations that disallow installations or changes in
configurations. During Portable Inspector's entire system-inspection process, no
system footprint is left on the asset. Plus, the TXOne Networks solution creates
an inventory of an organization's scanned devices that is viewable from one
centralized console, adding system vulnerability information into the scan log.
Uniquely supporting both Linux and Windows, Portable Inspector also serves as a
USB file storage, enabling files to be transferred securely in OT environments.

Learn more about EdgeIPS
(https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) and Portable Inspector
(https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) .

Follow TXOne Networks at our Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog/) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/uas
/login?session_redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ftxone-network
s%2Fposts%2F%3FfeedView%3Dall) .

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both
leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.
http://www.txone.com

Contact:

European press contact TXOne Networks
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachon
mailto:Hannig-Sachonmartin@gcpr.net / mailto:caroline@gcpr.net
+49 89 360363-41 / -42

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5485001
OTS: TXOne Networks



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

TXOne Networks Captures 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Network Security, ICS/SCADA and Security Investigation (FOTO) EdgeIPS and Portable Inspector solutions earn Gold Awards in three categoriesin Cybersecurity Insiders' popular, worldwide awards program TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , the leader of industrial cybersecurity, announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Neue Mazars C-Suite-Studie: Nur 15 Prozent der deutschen Unternehmen erstellen derzeit einen Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
220 Leser
R+V tritt weltweitem Nachhaltigkeitsbündnis bei
212 Leser
Glenfarne Energy Transition startet Initiative für Wasserstoffkraftstoffe
208 Leser
Valour gibt den Start einer physisch mit digitalen Vermögenswerten unterlegten ...
188 Leser
Klimaschutz in Gebäuden: Green Fuels notwendig / Neues Gebäudeenergiegesetz in der Diskussion
180 Leser
Deutscher Games-Markt stabilisiert sich auf hohem Niveau - Umsatz im Jahr 2022 bei rund 10 ...
180 Leser
EnBW-Chef Andreas Schell für flexiblere Stromtarife: Wer das E-Auto zu Stoßzeiten lädt, soll mehr bezahlen/ Keine Preissenkungen geplant
180 Leser
Mixed Reality Tracking-System für zukünftige Pilotenschulungen durch Vrgineers und ART
172 Leser
Iberostar Group reduziert 24.500 Tonnen CO2 in 2022 und strebt CO2-Neutralität bereits ...
168 Leser
Silver Generation alles andere als altes Eisen / Aktuelle Arbeitsmarkt-Studie "Karriere 50 ...
144 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
652 Leser
Knapp 6 % der Bevölkerung im Alter von 16 bis 74 Jahren in Deutschland sind offline / Ein ...
444 Leser
Vermehrter Wechsel zum alten Arbeitgeber - 5 Tipps, wie Logistikunternehmen ihre Ex-Kraftfahrer ...
372 Leser
Geschäftsjahr 2022 (vorläufige Basis): VHV Gruppe trotzt schwierigen Bedingungen / Beitrag um 3,1 Prozent auf 3,7 Mrd. Euro gestiegen
356 Leser
Finastra und Anapaya erhöhen Sicherheitsstandards für digitale Transaktionen (DOKUMENT)
296 Leser
Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im März 2023: -2,6 % zum Vormonat
296 Leser
Huddle01 wirbt 2,8 Millionen Dollar unter der Führung von Hivemind ein, um das erste ...
276 Leser
Heinz Hermann Thiele Familienstiftung gegründet
248 Leser
Energieintensive Industrie plant Dekarbonisierung durch klimafreundlich produzierten Wasserstoff ...
240 Leser
DEG legt erfolgreiche Bilanz 2022 vor / Im Rahmen der Entwicklungszusammenarbeit unternehmerische ...
240 Leser
Umweltschonendes Plastikrecycling: Das Schweizer Technologieunternehmen enespa ag, Anbieter einer einzigartigen ...
1228 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1148 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
912 Leser
BMW Group und BVMW starten langfristige Innovationspartnerschaft im Bereich Mobilität
876 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
868 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
816 Leser
Artprice by Artmarket.com veröffentlicht seinen 26. Jahresbericht. Der Bericht mit dem Titel ...
804 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
784 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
780 Leser
Pressekonferenz Sozialabgabengedenktag
736 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10290 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7619 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5791 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5524 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4225 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser