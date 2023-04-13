TXOne Networks Captures 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Network Security, ICS/SCADA and Security Investigation (FOTO)

EINDHOVEN/TAIPEI (ots) - EdgeIPS and Portable Inspector solutions earn Gold

Awards in three categoriesin Cybersecurity Insiders' popular, worldwide awards

program



TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , the leader of industrial

cybersecurity, announced that it has been named Gold Award winners in three 2023

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards categories (https://cybersecurity-excellence-awa

rds.com/2023-cybersecurity-product-service-awards-winners/) . EdgeIPS won in

Network Security and ICS/SCADA (industrial control system/supervisory control

and data acquisition); Portable Inspector, in Security Investigation.





The globally recognized Cybersecurity Excellence Awards(https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/) program honors companies,products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation andleadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strengthof their nomination, as well as popular vote among the information-securitycommunity. The awards program is conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders, an onlinecommunity of more than 500,000 members, bringing together information-securityprofessionals dedicated to advancing cybersecurity and protecting organizationsacross all industries, company sizes and security roles."Earning three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a great honor andtestifies to the close dialogue and trust that exist among our customers,employees and partners," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOneNetworks. "EdgeIPS, Portable Inspector and all our solutions are grounded in thelessons learned, real-world demands and practical experiences of our years ofwork in OT environments across varied vertical industries. Consequently, TXOneNetworks' products are wholly OT-native-as opposed to being repurposed from IT(information technology) approaches-and precisely designed to safeguardoperations and revenue streams and protect critical OT assets throughout theirentire lifecycle."TXOne Networks' EdgeIPS(https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) is a series oftransparent network-security appliances dedicated for operational technology OTand ICS. EdgeIPS ensures the security of assets and production zones throughhassle-free, transparent deployment, to provide OT visibility and protocolfiltering with the option of inline or offline functionality. Delivering deeppacket inspection and supporting more than 6,000 combinations of ICS protocolgranular parameter setting, EdgeIPS offers companies an unmatched degree ofprotection for mission-critical machines to help ensure continuous operation ofproduction lines. EdgeIPS is engineered to integrate with OT networks withoutdisturbing existing configurations.Portable Inspector (https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) fromTXOne Networks is an installation-free scanning device in the form of a USBstick. It is designed to help organizations keep their OT assets secure whileadhering to regulations that disallow installations or changes inconfigurations. During Portable Inspector's entire system-inspection process, nosystem footprint is left on the asset. Plus, the TXOne Networks solution createsan inventory of an organization's scanned devices that is viewable from onecentralized console, adding system vulnerability information into the scan log.Uniquely supporting both Linux and Windows, Portable Inspector also serves as aUSB file storage, enabling files to be transferred securely in OT environments.Learn more about EdgeIPS(https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) and Portable Inspector(https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) .Follow TXOne Networks at our Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog/) , Twitter(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/uas/login?session_redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ftxone-networks%2Fposts%2F%3FfeedView%3Dall) .About TXOne NetworksTXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability andsafety of industrial control systems and operational technology environmentsthrough the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with bothleading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to developpractical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networksoffers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT networkand mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.http://www.txone.comContact:European press contact TXOne NetworksGlobalCom PR-Network GmbHMartin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachonmailto:Hannig-Sachonmartin@gcpr.net / mailto:caroline@gcpr.net+49 89 360363-41 / -42Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5485001OTS: TXOne Networks