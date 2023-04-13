TXOne Networks Captures 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Network Security, ICS/SCADA and Security Investigation (FOTO)
EINDHOVEN/TAIPEI (ots) - EdgeIPS and Portable Inspector solutions earn Gold
Awards in three categoriesin Cybersecurity Insiders' popular, worldwide awards
program
TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , the leader of industrial
cybersecurity, announced that it has been named Gold Award winners in three 2023
Cybersecurity Excellence Awards categories (https://cybersecurity-excellence-awa
rds.com/2023-cybersecurity-product-service-awards-winners/) . EdgeIPS won in
Network Security and ICS/SCADA (industrial control system/supervisory control
and data acquisition); Portable Inspector, in Security Investigation.
The globally recognized Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
(https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/) program honors companies,
products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and
leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength
of their nomination, as well as popular vote among the information-security
community. The awards program is conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders, an online
community of more than 500,000 members, bringing together information-security
professionals dedicated to advancing cybersecurity and protecting organizations
across all industries, company sizes and security roles.
"Earning three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a great honor and
testifies to the close dialogue and trust that exist among our customers,
employees and partners," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOne
Networks. "EdgeIPS, Portable Inspector and all our solutions are grounded in the
lessons learned, real-world demands and practical experiences of our years of
work in OT environments across varied vertical industries. Consequently, TXOne
Networks' products are wholly OT-native-as opposed to being repurposed from IT
(information technology) approaches-and precisely designed to safeguard
operations and revenue streams and protect critical OT assets throughout their
entire lifecycle."
TXOne Networks' EdgeIPS
(https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) is a series of
transparent network-security appliances dedicated for operational technology OT
and ICS. EdgeIPS ensures the security of assets and production zones through
hassle-free, transparent deployment, to provide OT visibility and protocol
filtering with the option of inline or offline functionality. Delivering deep
packet inspection and supporting more than 6,000 combinations of ICS protocol
granular parameter setting, EdgeIPS offers companies an unmatched degree of
protection for mission-critical machines to help ensure continuous operation of
production lines. EdgeIPS is engineered to integrate with OT networks without
disturbing existing configurations.
Portable Inspector (https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) from
TXOne Networks is an installation-free scanning device in the form of a USB
stick. It is designed to help organizations keep their OT assets secure while
adhering to regulations that disallow installations or changes in
configurations. During Portable Inspector's entire system-inspection process, no
system footprint is left on the asset. Plus, the TXOne Networks solution creates
an inventory of an organization's scanned devices that is viewable from one
centralized console, adding system vulnerability information into the scan log.
Uniquely supporting both Linux and Windows, Portable Inspector also serves as a
USB file storage, enabling files to be transferred securely in OT environments.
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both
leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.
http://www.txone.com
Contact:
European press contact TXOne Networks
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachon
mailto:Hannig-Sachonmartin@gcpr.net / mailto:caroline@gcpr.net
+49 89 360363-41 / -42
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5485001
OTS: TXOne Networks
