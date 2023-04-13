Leading Company in the German and European Food Retailing Sector Starts Extensive e-Invoicing Project with Comarch

Warsaw, Poland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lidl is one more major customer that chooses

to implement an e-Invoicing project in cooperation with Comarch - a global

manufacturer and supplier of IT products and services.



Belonging to the Schwarz Group headquartered in Neckarsulm (Germany), Lidl is

one of the leading companies in food retailing in Germany and Europe . Lidl

currently operates over 12,000 stores and more than 200 logistics centers and

warehouses in 31 countries .



