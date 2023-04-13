checkAd

Leading Company in the German and European Food Retailing Sector Starts Extensive e-Invoicing Project with Comarch

Warsaw, Poland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lidl is one more major customer that chooses
to implement an e-Invoicing project in cooperation with Comarch - a global
manufacturer and supplier of IT products and services.

Belonging to the Schwarz Group headquartered in Neckarsulm (Germany), Lidl is
one of the leading companies in food retailing in Germany and Europe . Lidl
currently operates over 12,000 stores and more than 200 logistics centers and
warehouses in 31 countries .

Lidl will use Comarch's e-Invoicing (https://www.comarch.com/trade-and-services/
data-management/news/leading-company-in-the-german-and-european-food-retailing-s
ector-starts-extensive-e-invoicing-project-with-comarch/) as a Service
throughout Europe. This flexible solution enables the compliance with legal
obligations regarding the e-Invoice exchange , ereporting , e-transport messages
as well as topics relevant in the future. Comarch supports Lidl, acting as a
strategic partner for the implementation in conformity with the law in all
designated countries - even in the voluntary phase before any regulations become
mandatory.

Lidl trusts in Comarch's services, such as connecting to business partners and
authorities as well as ensuring document verification, format conversion, data
extraction, status reports, and data transfer.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053438/Comarch_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053419/Lidl_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-compan
y-in-the-german-and-european-food-retailing-sector-starts-extensive-e-invoicing-
project-with-comarch-301796590.html

Contact:

Michal Szeremeta michal.szeremeta@comarch.pl +48 660 464 029

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143303/5485139
OTS: Comarch S.A.



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Leading Company in the German and European Food Retailing Sector Starts Extensive e-Invoicing Project with Comarch Lidl is one more major customer that chooses to implement an e-Invoicing project in cooperation with Comarch - a global manufacturer and supplier of IT products and services. Belonging to the Schwarz Group headquartered in Neckarsulm (Germany), Lidl …

Nachrichten des Autors

Neue Mazars C-Suite-Studie: Nur 15 Prozent der deutschen Unternehmen erstellen derzeit einen Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
220 Leser
Glenfarne Energy Transition startet Initiative für Wasserstoffkraftstoffe
212 Leser
Valour gibt den Start einer physisch mit digitalen Vermögenswerten unterlegten ...
196 Leser
Klimaschutz in Gebäuden: Green Fuels notwendig / Neues Gebäudeenergiegesetz in der Diskussion
184 Leser
EnBW-Chef Andreas Schell für flexiblere Stromtarife: Wer das E-Auto zu Stoßzeiten lädt, soll mehr bezahlen/ Keine Preissenkungen geplant
184 Leser
Deutscher Games-Markt stabilisiert sich auf hohem Niveau - Umsatz im Jahr 2022 bei rund 10 ...
180 Leser
Iberostar Group reduziert 24.500 Tonnen CO2 in 2022 und strebt CO2-Neutralität bereits ...
168 Leser
Arbeitsunfälle bei Lieferdiensten deutlich gestiegen / Knapp 600 Unfälle allein in Berlin ...
156 Leser
Das Deutsche Baugewerbe auf der BAU 2023 vom 17.-22. April
140 Leser
Wirtschaftsfaktor Young- und Oldtimer 2023 / ZDK, VDA, VDIK und BBE stellen Classic Studie vor
140 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
708 Leser
Knapp 6 % der Bevölkerung im Alter von 16 bis 74 Jahren in Deutschland sind offline / Ein ...
444 Leser
Vermehrter Wechsel zum alten Arbeitgeber - 5 Tipps, wie Logistikunternehmen ihre Ex-Kraftfahrer ...
372 Leser
Geschäftsjahr 2022 (vorläufige Basis): VHV Gruppe trotzt schwierigen Bedingungen / Beitrag um 3,1 Prozent auf 3,7 Mrd. Euro gestiegen
360 Leser
Finastra und Anapaya erhöhen Sicherheitsstandards für digitale Transaktionen (DOKUMENT)
296 Leser
Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im März 2023: -2,6 % zum Vormonat
296 Leser
Huddle01 wirbt 2,8 Millionen Dollar unter der Führung von Hivemind ein, um das erste ...
276 Leser
Heinz Hermann Thiele Familienstiftung gegründet
264 Leser
Energieintensive Industrie plant Dekarbonisierung durch klimafreundlich produzierten Wasserstoff ...
240 Leser
DEG legt erfolgreiche Bilanz 2022 vor / Im Rahmen der Entwicklungszusammenarbeit unternehmerische ...
240 Leser
Umweltschonendes Plastikrecycling: Das Schweizer Technologieunternehmen enespa ag, Anbieter einer einzigartigen ...
1228 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1148 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
912 Leser
BMW Group und BVMW starten langfristige Innovationspartnerschaft im Bereich Mobilität
876 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
868 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
816 Leser
Artprice by Artmarket.com veröffentlicht seinen 26. Jahresbericht. Der Bericht mit dem Titel ...
804 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
784 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
780 Leser
Pressekonferenz Sozialabgabengedenktag
736 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10290 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7619 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5791 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5524 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4225 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser