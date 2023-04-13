Leading Company in the German and European Food Retailing Sector Starts Extensive e-Invoicing Project with Comarch
Warsaw, Poland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lidl is one more major customer that chooses
to implement an e-Invoicing project in cooperation with Comarch - a global
manufacturer and supplier of IT products and services.
Belonging to the Schwarz Group headquartered in Neckarsulm (Germany), Lidl is
one of the leading companies in food retailing in Germany and Europe . Lidl
currently operates over 12,000 stores and more than 200 logistics centers and
warehouses in 31 countries .
Lidl will use Comarch's e-Invoicing (https://www.comarch.com/trade-and-services/
data-management/news/leading-company-in-the-german-and-european-food-retailing-s
ector-starts-extensive-e-invoicing-project-with-comarch/) as a Service
throughout Europe. This flexible solution enables the compliance with legal
obligations regarding the e-Invoice exchange , ereporting , e-transport messages
as well as topics relevant in the future. Comarch supports Lidl, acting as a
strategic partner for the implementation in conformity with the law in all
designated countries - even in the voluntary phase before any regulations become
mandatory.
Lidl trusts in Comarch's services, such as connecting to business partners and
authorities as well as ensuring document verification, format conversion, data
extraction, status reports, and data transfer.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053438/Comarch_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053419/Lidl_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-compan
y-in-the-german-and-european-food-retailing-sector-starts-extensive-e-invoicing-
project-with-comarch-301796590.html
Contact:
Michal Szeremeta michal.szeremeta@comarch.pl +48 660 464 029
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143303/5485139
OTS: Comarch S.A.
