Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Revenue growth guidance of 4%-7% and

operating margin guidance of 20%-22% for FY24



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, delivered $18.2 billion in FY23 revenues with

industry-leading growth of 15.4% in constant currency and operating margins of

21.0%. Growth was broad-based across industry verticals and geographical

regions. Digital comprised 62.2% of overall revenues and grew at 25.6% in

constant currency.



Q4 year on year growth was 8.8% and sequential decline was 3.2% in constant

currency terms. Operating margin for the quarter was 21.0%. Free cash flow

conversion was 95.7% for Q4. Continuing the recent trend, attrition declined

further in Q4.





"Our strong performance in FY23 is a testimony to the continued focus ondigital, cloud and automation capabilities which resonated with our clients. Wehave launched exciting programs with our clients leveraging generative AIplatforms," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "As the environment has changed, wesee strong interest from our clients for efficiency, cost and consolidationopportunities, resulting in a strong large deal pipeline. We have expanded ourinternal program on efficiency and cost to build a path to higher margins in themedium term. We continue to invest in our people and in supporting our clients,"he added.15.0% YoY 25.6 8.8% YoY 15.4% 21.0% Q4 21.0 % FY 9.0% YoY 9.7% FY $2.1 bn Q4% FY CC Digital FY CC Revenue Operating margin ( Increase in EPS $9.8 bn FYgrowth growth $ terms) (INR terms) Large dealTCVGuidance for FY24:- Revenue growth of 4%-7% in constant currency- Operating margin of 20%-22%1. Key highlights:For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2023- Revenues in CC terms grew by 8.8% YoY - Revenues in CC terms grew by 15.4%and declined by 3.2% QoQ YoY- Reported revenues at $4,554 million, - Reported revenues at $18,212growth of 6.4% YoY million, growth of 11.7% YoY- Digital revenues at 62.9% of total - Digital revenues at 62.2% of totalrevenues, YoY CC growth of 15.0% revenues, YoY CC growth of 25.6%- Operating margin at 21.0%, decline of - Operating margin at 21.0%, decline0.5% YoY and QoQ of 2.0% YoY- Basic EPS at $0.18, growth of 0.2% - Basic EPS at $0.71, growth of 1.3%YoY YoY- FCF at $713 million, decline of 6.3% - FCF at $2,534 million, decline ofYoY; FCF conversion at 95.7% of net 17.1% YoY; FCF conversion at 85.0%profit of net profit"Our continued focus on cost optimization and operational efficiencies have