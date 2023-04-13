Infosys Industry leading FY23 revenue growth of 15.4% with healthy 21.0% operating margins
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Revenue growth guidance of 4%-7% and
operating margin guidance of 20%-22% for FY24
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, delivered $18.2 billion in FY23 revenues with
industry-leading growth of 15.4% in constant currency and operating margins of
21.0%. Growth was broad-based across industry verticals and geographical
regions. Digital comprised 62.2% of overall revenues and grew at 25.6% in
constant currency.
Q4 year on year growth was 8.8% and sequential decline was 3.2% in constant
currency terms. Operating margin for the quarter was 21.0%. Free cash flow
conversion was 95.7% for Q4. Continuing the recent trend, attrition declined
further in Q4.
"Our continued focus on cost optimization and operational efficiencies have
