Infosys Industry leading FY23 revenue growth of 15.4% with healthy 21.0% operating margins

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Revenue growth guidance of 4%-7% and
operating margin guidance of 20%-22% for FY24

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, delivered $18.2 billion in FY23 revenues with
industry-leading growth of 15.4% in constant currency and operating margins of
21.0%. Growth was broad-based across industry verticals and geographical
regions. Digital comprised 62.2% of overall revenues and grew at 25.6% in
constant currency.

Q4 year on year growth was 8.8% and sequential decline was 3.2% in constant
currency terms. Operating margin for the quarter was 21.0%. Free cash flow
conversion was 95.7% for Q4. Continuing the recent trend, attrition declined
further in Q4.

"Our strong performance in FY23 is a testimony to the continued focus on
digital, cloud and automation capabilities which resonated with our clients. We
have launched exciting programs with our clients leveraging generative AI
platforms," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "As the environment has changed, we
see strong interest from our clients for efficiency, cost and consolidation
opportunities, resulting in a strong large deal pipeline. We have expanded our
internal program on efficiency and cost to build a path to higher margins in the
medium term. We continue to invest in our people and in supporting our clients,"
he added.

15.0% YoY 25.6 8.8% YoY 15.4% 21.0% Q4 21.0 % FY 9.0% YoY 9.7% FY $2.1 bn Q4
% FY CC Digital FY CC Revenue Operating margin ( Increase in EPS $9.8 bn FY
growth growth $ terms) (INR terms) Large deal
TCV


Guidance for FY24:

- Revenue growth of 4%-7% in constant currency
- Operating margin of 20%-22%

1. Key highlights:

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2023

- Revenues in CC terms grew by 8.8% YoY - Revenues in CC terms grew by 15.4%
and declined by 3.2% QoQ YoY
- Reported revenues at $4,554 million, - Reported revenues at $18,212
growth of 6.4% YoY million, growth of 11.7% YoY
- Digital revenues at 62.9% of total - Digital revenues at 62.2% of total
revenues, YoY CC growth of 15.0% revenues, YoY CC growth of 25.6%
- Operating margin at 21.0%, decline of - Operating margin at 21.0%, decline
0.5% YoY and QoQ of 2.0% YoY
- Basic EPS at $0.18, growth of 0.2% - Basic EPS at $0.71, growth of 1.3%
YoY YoY
- FCF at $713 million, decline of 6.3% - FCF at $2,534 million, decline of
YoY; FCF conversion at 95.7% of net 17.1% YoY; FCF conversion at 85.0%
profit of net profit


"Our continued focus on cost optimization and operational efficiencies have
