Former Head of Swiss Securities and Exchanges to head new Fintica AI Ltd Advisory Board

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - New body to include industry experts: Thomas

Zeeb, René Karsenti, Yanming Xiao



Fintica AI Ltd, a leading provider of next-generation AI for the financial

industry, has announced a new Advisory Board made up of experienced financial

executives, providing long-term vision and insights to help shape the future of

AI for capital markets.



The initial appointments include:





- Thomas Zeeb, Chairman of the Advisory Board,- René Karsenti, Member of the Advisory Board,- Dr. Yanming Xiao, Member of the Advisory Board,Fintica AI CEO, Philippe Metoudi welcomed the new appointments, and said,"Fintica is greatly honored to welcome these outstanding professionals to ourAdvisory Board. I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them,and look forward to their invaluable contributions to Fintica as we enhance ourrange of AI solutions,".Incoming Advisory Board Chairman, Thomas Zeeb commented, "This is an excitingtime to be creating even closer bridges between the potential of technology andthe ongoing evolution of financial markets with a myriad of new challenges."René Karsenti: "I am pleased to join the Fintica Advisory Board and look forwardto contributing to the use of Al in capital markets, enhancing efficiency andsafety while improving ROI within heightened risk management solutions."Yanming Xiao said, "I am delighted to join Fintica's Advisory Board, and helppromote meaningful, positive impact in the world of asset management."Earlier this year Fintica AI closed an A Round of funding with a diversifiedglobal investor base from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the US.About Thomas Zeeb:Thomas Zeeb is a Swiss-Canadian executive who served as Global Head for SIXSwiss Exchange, Switzerland's principal stock exchange.Zeeb has worked in various roles in the financial industry, including as Memberof the Clearstream Banking AG Executive Board. and as Managing Director at TheBank of New York.About René Karsenti.:René Karsenti is Senior Adviser and former President of the InternationalCapital Market Association (ICMA). He was Director General of Finance at theEuropean Investment Bank in Luxembourg, , Treasurer of the European Bank forReconstruction and Development in London, and IFC Treasurer of the World BankGroup.About Yanming Xiao.:Dr. Yanming Xiao is Chairman & CEO of Cornucopiae Asset Management Ltd. She wasManaging Director of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong and a senior banker atCiti Bank, and HSBC. Dr. Xiao received the 2018 BURJ CEO Award for OutstandingContribution to Global Asset Management.About Fintica AI, Ltd.:Fintica is an Israeli deeptech Fintech Company building next generationAutonomous AI for the Global Financial Industry.The firm develops multi-assets (equity, fixed income, commodities) predictiveanalytics & risk decision-support tools for investment managers, financialmarkets Infrastructure and digital stakeholders.With headquarters in Tel Aviv it has presences in Hong Kong, New York, AbuDhabi, and Geneva.