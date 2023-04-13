checkAd

Former Head of Swiss Securities and Exchanges to head new Fintica AI Ltd Advisory Board

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - New body to include industry experts: Thomas
Zeeb, René Karsenti, Yanming Xiao

Fintica AI Ltd, a leading provider of next-generation AI for the financial
industry, has announced a new Advisory Board made up of experienced financial
executives, providing long-term vision and insights to help shape the future of
AI for capital markets.

The initial appointments include:

- Thomas Zeeb, Chairman of the Advisory Board,

- René Karsenti, Member of the Advisory Board,

- Dr. Yanming Xiao, Member of the Advisory Board,

Fintica AI CEO, Philippe Metoudi welcomed the new appointments, and said,
"Fintica is greatly honored to welcome these outstanding professionals to our
Advisory Board. I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them,
and look forward to their invaluable contributions to Fintica as we enhance our
range of AI solutions,".

Incoming Advisory Board Chairman, Thomas Zeeb commented, "This is an exciting
time to be creating even closer bridges between the potential of technology and
the ongoing evolution of financial markets with a myriad of new challenges."

René Karsenti: "I am pleased to join the Fintica Advisory Board and look forward
to contributing to the use of Al in capital markets, enhancing efficiency and
safety while improving ROI within heightened risk management solutions."

Yanming Xiao said, "I am delighted to join Fintica's Advisory Board, and help
promote meaningful, positive impact in the world of asset management."

Earlier this year Fintica AI closed an A Round of funding with a diversified
global investor base from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the US.

About Thomas Zeeb:

Thomas Zeeb is a Swiss-Canadian executive who served as Global Head for SIX
Swiss Exchange, Switzerland's principal stock exchange.

Zeeb has worked in various roles in the financial industry, including as Member
of the Clearstream Banking AG Executive Board. and as Managing Director at The
Bank of New York.

About René Karsenti.:

René Karsenti is Senior Adviser and former President of the International
Capital Market Association (ICMA). He was Director General of Finance at the
European Investment Bank in Luxembourg, , Treasurer of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development in London, and IFC Treasurer of the World Bank
Group.

About Yanming Xiao.:

Dr. Yanming Xiao is Chairman & CEO of Cornucopiae Asset Management Ltd. She was
Managing Director of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong and a senior banker at
Citi Bank, and HSBC. Dr. Xiao received the 2018 BURJ CEO Award for Outstanding
Contribution to Global Asset Management.

About Fintica AI, Ltd.:

Fintica is an Israeli deeptech Fintech Company building next generation
Autonomous AI for the Global Financial Industry.

The firm develops multi-assets (equity, fixed income, commodities) predictive
analytics & risk decision-support tools for investment managers, financial
markets Infrastructure and digital stakeholders.

With headquarters in Tel Aviv it has presences in Hong Kong, New York, Abu
Dhabi, and Geneva.

Visit http://www.fintica-ai.com /email mailto:enquiry@fintica-ai.com .

Contact:

Lionel Friedfeld

mailto:lionel.friedfeld@fintica-ai.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-head-of
-swiss-securities-and-exchanges-to-head-new-fintica-ai-ltd-advisory-board-301797
017.html

Contact:

+972 54-234-1325

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158627/5485484
OTS: Fintica AI, Ltd.



