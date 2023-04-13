Former Head of Swiss Securities and Exchanges to head new Fintica AI Ltd Advisory Board
Fintica AI Ltd, a leading provider of next-generation AI for the financial
industry, has announced a new Advisory Board made up of experienced financial
executives, providing long-term vision and insights to help shape the future of
AI for capital markets.
The initial appointments include:
