checkAd

Jennifer Coolidge and Creator of the White Lotus Mike White to Headline Vivid Sydney's Largest Festival Yet

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / In one of the biggest announcements in its 13-year history, Vivid Sydney has today revealed that creator, writer and director of The White Lotus, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, have been added to the festival's program for 2023.

 

 

Mike White_Credit Jason Yokobosky Jennifer Coolidge_Credit_Amy Sussman / WireImage via Getty Images

 

The two global megastars will join forces for Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation - an exclusive event as part of Vivid Ideas - to discuss their career peaks, valleys, and much more in a fascinating, funny, and unforgettable chat with hilarious anecdotes from their decades of experience in Hollywood.

 

The White Lotus has taken the world by storm, with its unapologetic parody of the luxury class and the current appetite for 'eat the rich' satires. With season three on the way, Mike White has become a household name, with a fascinating underdog backstory that includes writing blockbuster scripts, acting, competing on both Survivor and The Amazing Race, and creating critically acclaimed films and TV shows.

 

The hit series has also caused something of a 'Cool-naissance', with Jennifer Coolidge starring in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons as lost multimillionaire Tanya McQuoid. Previously known for scene-stealing roles in comedies such as American Pie, Best in Show and the Legally Blonde franchise, the actor's talents have been recently celebrated, seeing her win awards at the Golden Globes, Emmys, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

 

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said this event was a blockbuster addition to the Vivid Sydney program.

 

"There is no doubt this Vivid Ideas event with the series' leading talent Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge will be a huge drawcard for fans from near and far," Minister Graham said.

 

"Sydney is a city where creative industries, ideas and conversations can thrive. I am pleased to see this event added to the program. I hope it will be an opportunity for Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge to fall in love with New South Wales when they visit."

 

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini said, "We're thrilled to share that The White Lotus creator, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, will join this year's Vivid Sydney line-up. Securing these huge megastars cements Vivid Sydney 2023 as the biggest and most culturally relevant program yet.

Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: Diskussion zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)

Diskussion: Latrobe Magnesium – Ein Ausweg aus der Abhängigkeit von China ?


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Jennifer Coolidge and Creator of the White Lotus Mike White to Headline Vivid Sydney's Largest Festival Yet SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / In one of the biggest announcements in its 13-year history, Vivid Sydney has today revealed that creator, writer and director of The White Lotus, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Pioneering a More Collaborative Future for Manufacturing: weavix is Exhibiting at Hannover Messe 2023
300 Leser
Vizsla Silver durchteuft hochgradige Mineralisierung bei Napoleon - 1.085 g/t AgÄq über 4,00 m
224 Leser
Canada Nickel meldet neue Nickelentdeckung auf dem Grundstück Midlothian mit größerer ...
224 Leser
TUDOR GOLD schließt das Bought-Deal Private Placement über 18,5 Millionen CAD$ unter der ...
184 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Strategisch zu noch mehr Wachstum.
176 Leser
Trintech gibt die Ernennung von Darren Heffernan zum neuen CEO bekannt
172 Leser
Karora Resources meldet bedeutende Erweiterung der Fletcher-Scherzone um 0,9 km auf 1,4 km ...
152 Leser
Noram Lithium gibt Ernennung von Vice President, Project Development bekannt
132 Leser
Hannan-Bohrungen in Kilmurry in Irland
132 Leser
Sibanye-Stillwater - Zwischenfall mit mehreren Todesopfern beim Burnstone-Projekt
124 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
936 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
668 Leser
dynaCERT meldet nicht über einen Makler vermittelte Finanzierung in Form einer Privatplatzierung
484 Leser
Benchmark treibt Studien bezüglich des ökologischen Ausgangszustands für die Umweltbewertung und ...
464 Leser
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention
416 Leser
F3 Uranium Corp. gibt Absichtserklärung mit SKRR Exploration Inc. für das Clearwater West Projekt ...
368 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Lithium-Boom: Das sind die Favoriten der Experten!
352 Leser
Volt Resources - Graphitprodukt der Phase 1 vom Bunyu Projekt vollständig verkauft
324 Leser
Sibanye-Stillwater - Refinanzierung der revolvierenden Dollar-Kreditfazilität und Mitteilung an ...
312 Leser
GOLDiNVEST.de - Usha Resources sieht für Lithiumprojekt Jackpot Lake Potenzial auf zweites Clayton ...
304 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse des Wirksamkeitstests für ...
2108 Leser
First Majestic setzt vorübergehend die Bergbauaktivitäten in Jerritt Canyon aus
1868 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Meilenstein erreicht: Innocan Pharma erhält erstes vollständiges US-Patent im Bereich der Schmerztherapie
1512 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1296 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2022 und stellt ein allgemeines ...
1088 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1040 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. erhält von der kanadischen Regierung einen ersten Auftrag für seine ...
984 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Einrichtung eines Teams für die Vermarktung von CBD im Veterinärbereich
972 Leser
TECO 2030 unterzeichnet mit einer ungenannten Partei eine Absichtserklärung für ...
944 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
936 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5230 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4204 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3232 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
3075 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3056 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3056 Leser