Sheikh Al Jaber announces a claim for damages in excess of 1 billion euros against Lufthansa Group as the owner of Austrian Airlines (AUA)
New York (ots) - Saudi-Austrian entrepreneur draws conclusions from the judgment
of the Vienna Commercial Court in his favour after a long legal dispute with AUA
The verdict of the Vienna Commercial Court of March 31, 2023, has vindicated the
position of the Austro-Arab entrepreneur Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber in the legal
dispute with Austrian Airlines (AUA), after almost 15 years of proceedings. The
court ruled that Sheikh Al Jaber was entitled to withdraw from an investment
contract concluded in April 2008 due to clear misconduct on the part of AUA.
The court not only dismisses the lawsuit for payment of 156.4 million euros plus
12.2% interest per year, which the AUA brought against Al Jaber in autumn 2008.
In its detailed justification, the verdict also criticizes the behaviour and
communication of the AUA management at the time as incorrect, misleading and in
violation of market rules.
In light of the verdict, Sheikh Al Jaber announced that he will file a lawsuit
against AUA to compensate for the business and reputational damage his group of
companies suffered as a result of AUA's baseless lawsuit in the course of the
over 14 years of court proceedings. According to preliminary estimates, this
damage amounts to more than 1 billion euros.
According to Sheikh Al Jaber, a major share of the compensation he will seek
would be dedicated to philanthropic activities of the MBI Al Jaber Foundation -
e.g. to support universities and medical centers and to fund scholarships and to
realize commercial investments in Europe which were previously hampered by the
lengthy legal battle against AUA.
QUOTE BY SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN ISSA AL JABER
"The Vienna Commercial Court's verdict which completely vindicates my position
comes as a great relief. As an Austrian citizen I am proud to see that justice
prevailed and that the verdict highlights AUA's shortcomings in 2007 and 2008. I
was always supremely confident in the Austrian judicial system. Due to the
long-term damages done by AUA's absurd legal battle against my entrepreneurial
interests I will be seeking compensation from Lufthansa Group. With regard to
more of 14 years in which this futile attempt to undermine my reputation and
hurt my business was ongoing, as a preliminary estimate the claim should be way
in excess of 1 billion Euro."
BACKGROUND
Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber is the founder and head of MBI International Holdings,
a worldwide investment institution operating primarily in the hospitality,
construction, urban development, food and oil & gas industries. With a combined
asset value in excess of $11bn, the company prides itself on investing
ethically, in forging strong links with local communities and building a robust
future. MBI has been at the forefront of advances in sustainable housing,
strategic commodity storage and food processing.
Away from the business world, Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber is the founding patron
and chairman of the MBI Al Jaber Foundation which was established a twenty-five
years ago, an organisation dedicated to education, good governance, cultural
dialogue and democracy in the Middle East. Through this charity he has funded
the higher educational studies of thousands of young students, giving them the
opportunity to attend some of the world's most prestigious universities. He is
the founding donor and sole benefactor of the Centre for Middle East Studies at
SOAS, University of London. He is a Fellow of the universities of London, Corpus
Christi College, University of Oxford; has Honorary Degrees from City University
and the University of Westminster; and is a Senator at MODUL University, Vienna.
Contact:
Marco Vollmar, mailto:media_information@gmx.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169539/5486040
OTS: MBI International Holdings
