Sheikh Al Jaber announces a claim for damages in excess of 1 billion euros against Lufthansa Group as the owner of Austrian Airlines (AUA)

New York (ots) - Saudi-Austrian entrepreneur draws conclusions from the judgment

of the Vienna Commercial Court in his favour after a long legal dispute with AUA



The verdict of the Vienna Commercial Court of March 31, 2023, has vindicated the

position of the Austro-Arab entrepreneur Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber in the legal

dispute with Austrian Airlines (AUA), after almost 15 years of proceedings. The

court ruled that Sheikh Al Jaber was entitled to withdraw from an investment

contract concluded in April 2008 due to clear misconduct on the part of AUA.





The court not only dismisses the lawsuit for payment of 156.4 million euros plus12.2% interest per year, which the AUA brought against Al Jaber in autumn 2008.In its detailed justification, the verdict also criticizes the behaviour andcommunication of the AUA management at the time as incorrect, misleading and inviolation of market rules.In light of the verdict, Sheikh Al Jaber announced that he will file a lawsuitagainst AUA to compensate for the business and reputational damage his group ofcompanies suffered as a result of AUA's baseless lawsuit in the course of theover 14 years of court proceedings. According to preliminary estimates, thisdamage amounts to more than 1 billion euros.According to Sheikh Al Jaber, a major share of the compensation he will seekwould be dedicated to philanthropic activities of the MBI Al Jaber Foundation -e.g. to support universities and medical centers and to fund scholarships and torealize commercial investments in Europe which were previously hampered by thelengthy legal battle against AUA.QUOTE BY SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN ISSA AL JABER"The Vienna Commercial Court's verdict which completely vindicates my positioncomes as a great relief. As an Austrian citizen I am proud to see that justiceprevailed and that the verdict highlights AUA's shortcomings in 2007 and 2008. Iwas always supremely confident in the Austrian judicial system. Due to thelong-term damages done by AUA's absurd legal battle against my entrepreneurialinterests I will be seeking compensation from Lufthansa Group. With regard tomore of 14 years in which this futile attempt to undermine my reputation andhurt my business was ongoing, as a preliminary estimate the claim should be wayin excess of 1 billion Euro."BACKGROUNDMohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber is the founder and head of MBI International Holdings,a worldwide investment institution operating primarily in the hospitality,construction, urban development, food and oil & gas industries. With a combinedasset value in excess of $11bn, the company prides itself on investingethically, in forging strong links with local communities and building a robustfuture. MBI has been at the forefront of advances in sustainable housing,strategic commodity storage and food processing.Away from the business world, Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber is the founding patronand chairman of the MBI Al Jaber Foundation which was established a twenty-fiveyears ago, an organisation dedicated to education, good governance, culturaldialogue and democracy in the Middle East. Through this charity he has fundedthe higher educational studies of thousands of young students, giving them theopportunity to attend some of the world's most prestigious universities. He isthe founding donor and sole benefactor of the Centre for Middle East Studies atSOAS, University of London. He is a Fellow of the universities of London, CorpusChristi College, University of Oxford; has Honorary Degrees from City Universityand the University of Westminster; and is a Senator at MODUL University, Vienna.