MicroVision Retail Investor Day Town Hall Session Available For Replay

REDMON, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced the Company's Retail Investor Day Town Hall Session is available for replay HERE. The Town Hall Session included questions-and-answers.

 

The MicroVision Retail Investor Day was held in Redmond, Washington on Friday, April 14, 2023. The event featured MicroVision's demo vehicle, equipped with the company's lidar hardware and software, driving on local streets and highways, as well as interactive live product demonstrations, technology deep-dives, and the Town Hall Session included questions-and-answers. Video highlights from the MicroVision Retail Investor Day will be available HERE within a week.

 

About MicroVision

 

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

 

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

 

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

 

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

 

Media Contact

Robyn Komachi

Marketing@MicroVision.com

 

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



Die Microvision Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -4,80 % und einem Kurs von 2,18USD gehandelt.



Diskussion: Microvision - DER Durchbruch
