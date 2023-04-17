checkAd

COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data

Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - COMPREDICT, a Germany-based provider of
AI-based Virtual Sensors which enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle
data, today announced a performance guarantee, insurance backed by a Munich Re
Group Company.

COMPREDICT as one of the world's leading software start-ups within the
automotive and mobility space, transforms raw vehicle data into insightful
Virtual Sensors to close the loop between the development, usage, and service of
vehicles.

With the ever-increasing trends of connected vehicles and sustainable mobility,
vehicle OEMs and TIER 1 suppliers must produce vehicles that are smarter and
more efficient in terms of development, monitoring, safety and usage-based
service. It is becoming extremely important for vehicle manufacturers to be able
to analyze the in-vehicle data and get additional insights to understand usage
and predict component lifetime.

Getting such insights would usually require the use of additional traditional
physical sensors, which is largely unaffordable in terms of cost or technical
requirements. This is where COMPREDICT's solution comes in.

"Because the smartest sensor is the one which does not exist, COMPREDICT has
developed a purely software-based technology called Virtual Sensors, which
combines automotive and durability expertise with machine learning approaches."
Stéphane Foulard, CEO of COMPREDICT

Virtual Sensors allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to replace legacy hardware
sensors and consequently to reduce the amount of electronics in vehicles.

They can also add new measurement capabilities to vehicles at low cost, enabling
them to sense information that they usually cannot. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors
has also the ability to monitor vehicle health and usage, and to predict the
future by forecasting component wear and fatigue and detecting potential
failures early.

To convince its customers and partners of the reliability, robustness and
performance of the solution, COMPREDICT is partnering with a Munich Re Group
Company to provide customers with a performance guarantee for the event of
underperformance by the Virtual Sensors.

"Taking decisions based on AI models requires trust, which vehicle OEMs usually
see as a risk. The performance guarantee backed by Munich Re helps our customers
manage the risk, and it creates trust." Stéphane Foulard, CEO of COMPREDICT

Experts from a Munich Re Group company ran a due diligence on the performance of
COMPREDICT's AI Virtual Sensors. More specifically, COMPREDICT now offers its
solution in combination with a performance guarantee for the accuracy of Virtual
Sensors, insurance backed by a Munich Re Group Company.

About COMPREDICT COMPREDICT is a Germany-based provider of AI-based Virtual
Sensors that enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle data, especially for
monitoring vehicle health and usage. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors technology
enables OEMs, Tier 1 and fleet operators to gain deeper insights into how their
vehicles are used and how they behave under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT's
unique approach combines automotive and durability expertise with machine
learning and allows value-added insights on both wearable and non-wearable
automotive components. The solution can be implemented in any type of vehicle
regardless of its development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution.

COMPREDICT is a Germany-based provider of AI-based Virtual Sensors that enable
large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle data, especially for monitoring vehicle
health and usage. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors technology enables OEMs, Tier 1
and fleet operators to gain deeper insights into how their vehicles are used and
how they behave under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT's unique approach
combines automotive and durability expertise with machine learning, and allows
value-added insights on both wearable and non-wearable automotive components.
The solution can be implemented in any type of vehicle regardless of its
development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054443/AI_sensors_COMPREDICT.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054444/COMPREDICT_Logo.jpg

PR contact: mailto:contact@compredict.ai

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compredict-ann
ounces-performance-guarantee-on-ai-based-virtual-sensors-for-in-vehicle-data-301
797678.html

Contact:

Stefan WERNER / mobile +41 79 3755 198 and Kathrin Lübke +49 6151 3841 323

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163271/5486979
OTS: COMPREDICT GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data COMPREDICT, a Germany-based provider of AI-based Virtual Sensors which enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle data, today announced a performance guarantee, insurance backed by a Munich Re Group Company. COMPREDICT as one of the world's …

Nachrichten des Autors

H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
112 Leser
Authentix® schließt die Übernahme von Royal Joh ab. Enschedé baut seine ...
112 Leser
Zeitschleife / Kommentar von Ralf Heidenreich zum Fachkräftemangel
112 Leser
Gaspreise für Haushalte im 2. Halbjahr 2022 um 16,2 % gestiegen
108 Leser
UBM Development bestätigt Ergebnis und starke Bilanz - ANHÄNGE
104 Leser
In der Pharmabranche den perfekten Arbeitgeber finden? Insider verrät 5 Vorteile, die ...
100 Leser
COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data
100 Leser
Begrenzte Ressourcen, Bürokratie und Fachkräftemangel limitieren die ökologischen Anstrengungen der KMU / IfM Bonn: Digitalisierung spielt eine wichtige Rolle bei der ökologischen Transformation
100 Leser
Medienanalyse: Zum zweiten Mal in Folge steigt die Online-Sichtbarkeit der DAX- und MDAX-CEOs
96 Leser
Erfolgskurs hält an - JES.Group startet mit Rekordwert ins Jahr 2023 (FOTO)
96 Leser
Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im März 2023: -2,6 % zum Vormonat
684 Leser
Bonial startet große Werbeoffensive nach Ostern: "kaufDA Spartage: Mehr entdecken - clever sparen" (VIDEO)
640 Leser
FIBO-Auftakt mit innovativem Echo aus Taiwan / Erstmaliger Auftritt von Taiwan Excellence auf der ...
540 Leser
Dissolution of licence agreements in Germany: Avis-Budget loses station infrastructure in 7 of 16 German states
520 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Februar 2023: 40,5 % mehr Übernachtungen als im Vorjahr, aber noch 11,7 % weniger als im Februar 2020
472 Leser
Silvesterfeuerwerk: Abstimmung mit den Füßen
452 Leser
Knapp 6 % der Bevölkerung im Alter von 16 bis 74 Jahren in Deutschland sind offline / Ein ...
448 Leser
Camelot ernennt Jochen Knorz zum Managing Partner
416 Leser
Geschäftsjahr 2022 (vorläufige Basis): VHV Gruppe trotzt schwierigen Bedingungen / Beitrag um 3,1 Prozent auf 3,7 Mrd. Euro gestiegen
372 Leser
Scheich Al Jaber kündigt milliardenschwere Schadensersatzforderung gegen Lufthansa Group als ...
372 Leser
Artprice by Artmarket.com veröffentlicht seinen 26. Jahresbericht. Der Bericht mit dem Titel ...
1280 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
912 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
880 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
876 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
800 Leser
Pressekonferenz Sozialabgabengedenktag
796 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
788 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
780 Leser
7-Eleven plant Einstieg in den deutschen Markt / Führender Convenience Anbieter sucht nach ...
708 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10478 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7747 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5803 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5536 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4636 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4229 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3908 Leser