COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data
Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - COMPREDICT, a Germany-based provider of
AI-based Virtual Sensors which enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle
data, today announced a performance guarantee, insurance backed by a Munich Re
Group Company.
COMPREDICT as one of the world's leading software start-ups within the
automotive and mobility space, transforms raw vehicle data into insightful
Virtual Sensors to close the loop between the development, usage, and service of
vehicles.
With the ever-increasing trends of connected vehicles and sustainable mobility,
vehicle OEMs and TIER 1 suppliers must produce vehicles that are smarter and
more efficient in terms of development, monitoring, safety and usage-based
service. It is becoming extremely important for vehicle manufacturers to be able
to analyze the in-vehicle data and get additional insights to understand usage
and predict component lifetime.
Getting such insights would usually require the use of additional traditional
physical sensors, which is largely unaffordable in terms of cost or technical
requirements. This is where COMPREDICT's solution comes in.
"Because the smartest sensor is the one which does not exist, COMPREDICT has
developed a purely software-based technology called Virtual Sensors, which
combines automotive and durability expertise with machine learning approaches."
Stéphane Foulard, CEO of COMPREDICT
Virtual Sensors allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to replace legacy hardware
sensors and consequently to reduce the amount of electronics in vehicles.
They can also add new measurement capabilities to vehicles at low cost, enabling
them to sense information that they usually cannot. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors
has also the ability to monitor vehicle health and usage, and to predict the
future by forecasting component wear and fatigue and detecting potential
failures early.
To convince its customers and partners of the reliability, robustness and
performance of the solution, COMPREDICT is partnering with a Munich Re Group
Company to provide customers with a performance guarantee for the event of
underperformance by the Virtual Sensors.
"Taking decisions based on AI models requires trust, which vehicle OEMs usually
see as a risk. The performance guarantee backed by Munich Re helps our customers
manage the risk, and it creates trust." Stéphane Foulard, CEO of COMPREDICT
Experts from a Munich Re Group company ran a due diligence on the performance of
COMPREDICT's AI Virtual Sensors. More specifically, COMPREDICT now offers its
solution in combination with a performance guarantee for the accuracy of Virtual
Sensors, insurance backed by a Munich Re Group Company.
About COMPREDICT COMPREDICT is a Germany-based provider of AI-based Virtual
Sensors that enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle data, especially for
monitoring vehicle health and usage. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors technology
enables OEMs, Tier 1 and fleet operators to gain deeper insights into how their
vehicles are used and how they behave under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT's
unique approach combines automotive and durability expertise with machine
learning and allows value-added insights on both wearable and non-wearable
automotive components. The solution can be implemented in any type of vehicle
regardless of its development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054443/AI_sensors_COMPREDICT.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054444/COMPREDICT_Logo.jpg
PR contact: mailto:contact@compredict.ai
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compredict-ann
ounces-performance-guarantee-on-ai-based-virtual-sensors-for-in-vehicle-data-301
797678.html
Contact:
Stefan WERNER / mobile +41 79 3755 198 and Kathrin Lübke +49 6151 3841 323
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163271/5486979
OTS: COMPREDICT GmbH
About COMPREDICT COMPREDICT is a Germany-based provider of AI-based Virtual
Sensors that enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle data, especially for
monitoring vehicle health and usage. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors technology
enables OEMs, Tier 1 and fleet operators to gain deeper insights into how their
vehicles are used and how they behave under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT's
unique approach combines automotive and durability expertise with machine
learning and allows value-added insights on both wearable and non-wearable
automotive components. The solution can be implemented in any type of vehicle
regardless of its development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution.
