COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data

Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - COMPREDICT, a Germany-based provider of

AI-based Virtual Sensors which enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle

data, today announced a performance guarantee, insurance backed by a Munich Re

Group Company.



COMPREDICT as one of the world's leading software start-ups within the

automotive and mobility space, transforms raw vehicle data into insightful

Virtual Sensors to close the loop between the development, usage, and service of

vehicles.





With the ever-increasing trends of connected vehicles and sustainable mobility,vehicle OEMs and TIER 1 suppliers must produce vehicles that are smarter andmore efficient in terms of development, monitoring, safety and usage-basedservice. It is becoming extremely important for vehicle manufacturers to be ableto analyze the in-vehicle data and get additional insights to understand usageand predict component lifetime.Getting such insights would usually require the use of additional traditionalphysical sensors, which is largely unaffordable in terms of cost or technicalrequirements. This is where COMPREDICT's solution comes in."Because the smartest sensor is the one which does not exist, COMPREDICT hasdeveloped a purely software-based technology called Virtual Sensors, whichcombines automotive and durability expertise with machine learning approaches."Stéphane Foulard, CEO of COMPREDICTVirtual Sensors allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to replace legacy hardwaresensors and consequently to reduce the amount of electronics in vehicles.They can also add new measurement capabilities to vehicles at low cost, enablingthem to sense information that they usually cannot. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensorshas also the ability to monitor vehicle health and usage, and to predict thefuture by forecasting component wear and fatigue and detecting potentialfailures early.To convince its customers and partners of the reliability, robustness andperformance of the solution, COMPREDICT is partnering with a Munich Re GroupCompany to provide customers with a performance guarantee for the event ofunderperformance by the Virtual Sensors."Taking decisions based on AI models requires trust, which vehicle OEMs usuallysee as a risk. The performance guarantee backed by Munich Re helps our customersmanage the risk, and it creates trust." Stéphane Foulard, CEO of COMPREDICTExperts from a Munich Re Group company ran a due diligence on the performance ofCOMPREDICT's AI Virtual Sensors. More specifically, COMPREDICT now offers itssolution in combination with a performance guarantee for the accuracy of VirtualSensors, insurance backed by a Munich Re Group Company.About COMPREDICT COMPREDICT is a Germany-based provider of AI-based VirtualSensors that enable large-scale exploitation of in-vehicle data, especially formonitoring vehicle health and usage. COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors technologyenables OEMs, Tier 1 and fleet operators to gain deeper insights into how theirvehicles are used and how they behave under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT'sunique approach combines automotive and durability expertise with machinelearning and allows value-added insights on both wearable and non-wearableautomotive components. The solution can be implemented in any type of vehicleregardless of its development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution.