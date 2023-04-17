checkAd

HanchorBio Announces US IND Clearance for the Multi-Regional Clinical Trial of HCB101 to Treat Solid and Hematological Malignancies

HanchorBio Received IND Clearance of HCB101 Multi-regional Clinical Trial By US FDA

 

TAIPEI, TAIWAN and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / HanchorBio Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative immuno-biomedicines, announced today that the US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to initiate a multi-regional clinical trial of its independently-developed novel drug candidate, HCB101, for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors or relapsed and refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

 

Scott Liu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of HanchorBio, commented, "Although there is demonstrated history of PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors showcasing strong efficacy in a variety of cancers and significantly improved the prognosis of certain cancer patients, there is a large percentage of cancer patients who are either refractory to these immunotherapies or develop resistance. HCB101 is our independently-developed leading candidate to block the "do not eat" signal from the SIRPα-CD47 pathway, sufficiently eliminating tumor cells by macrophage while exhibiting excellent safety profile in our preclinical studies. The FDA clearance of our first IND marks a significant milestone for HanchorBio and demonstrates our team's continuous focus and commitment to bringing novel immunotherapies to patients with significant unmet need."

 

"Based on our studies in 15 murine xenograft tumor models of solid and hematological malignancies, HCB101 has demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy, both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents. The advantage is even more apparent when comparing HCB101 with other agents targeting the same pathway currently being investigated in clinical trials," said Sean Juo, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of HanchorBio. "Unlike other CD47-blocking agents, HCB101 exhibits excellent safety profiles in the repeat-dose cynomolgus monkey toxicology studies, as no abnormality of RBC or platelet levels were observed. It is an important safety factor for differentiation. I look forward to advancing the clinical development of HCB101 and continuing the focus on patient-centric research and development to hopefully bring novel treatments with clinically meaningful benefits to patients as early as possible."

