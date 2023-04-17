Red Schiphol Reducing flights at Schiphol Airport could deliver EUR13.6 billion blow to Dutch trade and tourism, new report suggests
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - The decision by the Dutch government to limit the
number of flights taking off and landing at Schiphol Airport will reduce the
value of trade and tourist expenditure in the Netherlands by up to EUR13.6
billion, according to a new study by the Centre for Economics and Business
Research (Cebr).
The report (https://886f4181-2a3a-4cd2-9e0e-f60e632229df.usrfiles.com/ugd/886f41
_29da3ed3cf83447f8a8e66f442e55a0f.pdf) , commissioned by the Red Schiphol
Campaign, predicts that the decision to reduce flight movements at the airport
to 440,000 per year will lead to a 180,000 tonne drop in the amount of cargo
handled at Schiphol compared to 2019 levels. This represents EUR11.5 billion
worth of goods or about 11.4% of Schiphol's usual cargo volume.
number of flights taking off and landing at Schiphol Airport will reduce the
value of trade and tourist expenditure in the Netherlands by up to EUR13.6
billion, according to a new study by the Centre for Economics and Business
Research (Cebr).
The report (https://886f4181-2a3a-4cd2-9e0e-f60e632229df.usrfiles.com/ugd/886f41
_29da3ed3cf83447f8a8e66f442e55a0f.pdf) , commissioned by the Red Schiphol
Campaign, predicts that the decision to reduce flight movements at the airport
to 440,000 per year will lead to a 180,000 tonne drop in the amount of cargo
handled at Schiphol compared to 2019 levels. This represents EUR11.5 billion
worth of goods or about 11.4% of Schiphol's usual cargo volume.
Under a worst-case scenario, Cebr suggests this figure could rise to 330,000
tonnes, or EUR21.3 billion worth of goods. This represents over a fifth (21.2%)
of Schiphol's 2019 cargo volume. The report also outlines that the flight cap
could result in 1.3 million fewer tourists using Schiphol Airport each year -
roughly equivalent to the total number of travellers who visited the Netherlands
from Asia in 2019. According to Cebr, this reduction would be associated with a
EUR2.2 billion drop in annual tourist expenditure.
George Chichester, campaign manager for the Red Schiphol Campaign, says this
could have a disastrous impact on the Dutch economy.
"In 2019, Schiphol Airport was responsible for over 90% of the cargo coming into
the Netherlands and 88% of all passengers flying into or out of the country. It
is unlikely that other airports will be able to handle the extra passengers or
cargo that will be uncatered for under the flight cap, meaning the value from
these two revenue sources is essentially lost to the Dutch economy," Chichester
said.
In addition, Cebr estimates that the reduction in flights is associated with a
reduction in Dutch economic activity supported by Schiphol Airport's operations,
amounting to a EUR205 million fall in Gross Value Added (GVA) and 599 fewer jobs
supported throughout the airport and its supply chain. Much of this impact will
be felt in the Noord-Holland region, which the report suggests will experience
94% of the impact on GVA.
Rowlando Morgan, Head of the Environment, Infrastructure and Local Growth team
at Cebr, says that Schiphol's current contribution to the national and local
economy should not be understated. "This research shows that the decision will
have significant adverse economic impacts on the consumers and businesses that
rely on Schiphol Airport."
The report also highlights that the flight cap could lead to higher ticket
prices. For instance, evidence shows that constrained capacity at London
Heathrow has been associated with a 17% premium on short-haul fares and a 25%
premium on long-haul fares.
Chichester argues this will hit ordinary Dutch families particularly hard at a
time when the cost of living is already very high.
"The government has already tripled the tax on plane tickets. If this flight cap
goes ahead, the price of tickets will climb even higher and hard-working Dutch
families will no longer be able to afford to go on holiday," he said.
The Red Schiphol Campaign has been set up to bring together concerned Dutch
citizens and businesses in opposition to what it calls the '440 decision' to
limit flight movements at Schiphol.
Marc Mabelis, a local politician and active supporter of the campaign, has
voiced his concern over the government's decision, stating that "In an open
economy, logistics by air is very important via a strong network for passengers
and cargo at Schiphol."
Supporters are encouraged to sign the campaign's petition - which is already at
over 5,700 signatures - or email mailto:info@redschiphol.nl to find out more
ways to get involved.
Notes to Editors
The Red Schiphol Campaign is coordinated by SABI Strategy Group.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-schiphol-r
educing-flights-at-schiphol-airport-could-deliver-13-6-billion-blow-to-dutch-tra
de-and-tourism-new-report-suggests-301798707.html
Contact:
For media inquiries,
please email redschiphol@sabistrategy.com,
+44 (0) 20 4540 2516
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169359/5487281
OTS: Red Schiphol
tonnes, or EUR21.3 billion worth of goods. This represents over a fifth (21.2%)
of Schiphol's 2019 cargo volume. The report also outlines that the flight cap
could result in 1.3 million fewer tourists using Schiphol Airport each year -
roughly equivalent to the total number of travellers who visited the Netherlands
from Asia in 2019. According to Cebr, this reduction would be associated with a
EUR2.2 billion drop in annual tourist expenditure.
George Chichester, campaign manager for the Red Schiphol Campaign, says this
could have a disastrous impact on the Dutch economy.
"In 2019, Schiphol Airport was responsible for over 90% of the cargo coming into
the Netherlands and 88% of all passengers flying into or out of the country. It
is unlikely that other airports will be able to handle the extra passengers or
cargo that will be uncatered for under the flight cap, meaning the value from
these two revenue sources is essentially lost to the Dutch economy," Chichester
said.
In addition, Cebr estimates that the reduction in flights is associated with a
reduction in Dutch economic activity supported by Schiphol Airport's operations,
amounting to a EUR205 million fall in Gross Value Added (GVA) and 599 fewer jobs
supported throughout the airport and its supply chain. Much of this impact will
be felt in the Noord-Holland region, which the report suggests will experience
94% of the impact on GVA.
Rowlando Morgan, Head of the Environment, Infrastructure and Local Growth team
at Cebr, says that Schiphol's current contribution to the national and local
economy should not be understated. "This research shows that the decision will
have significant adverse economic impacts on the consumers and businesses that
rely on Schiphol Airport."
The report also highlights that the flight cap could lead to higher ticket
prices. For instance, evidence shows that constrained capacity at London
Heathrow has been associated with a 17% premium on short-haul fares and a 25%
premium on long-haul fares.
Chichester argues this will hit ordinary Dutch families particularly hard at a
time when the cost of living is already very high.
"The government has already tripled the tax on plane tickets. If this flight cap
goes ahead, the price of tickets will climb even higher and hard-working Dutch
families will no longer be able to afford to go on holiday," he said.
The Red Schiphol Campaign has been set up to bring together concerned Dutch
citizens and businesses in opposition to what it calls the '440 decision' to
limit flight movements at Schiphol.
Marc Mabelis, a local politician and active supporter of the campaign, has
voiced his concern over the government's decision, stating that "In an open
economy, logistics by air is very important via a strong network for passengers
and cargo at Schiphol."
Supporters are encouraged to sign the campaign's petition - which is already at
over 5,700 signatures - or email mailto:info@redschiphol.nl to find out more
ways to get involved.
Notes to Editors
The Red Schiphol Campaign is coordinated by SABI Strategy Group.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-schiphol-r
educing-flights-at-schiphol-airport-could-deliver-13-6-billion-blow-to-dutch-tra
de-and-tourism-new-report-suggests-301798707.html
Contact:
For media inquiries,
please email redschiphol@sabistrategy.com,
+44 (0) 20 4540 2516
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169359/5487281
OTS: Red Schiphol
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |