Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - The decision by the Dutch government to limit the

number of flights taking off and landing at Schiphol Airport will reduce the

value of trade and tourist expenditure in the Netherlands by up to EUR13.6

billion, according to a new study by the Centre for Economics and Business

Research (Cebr).



The report (https://886f4181-2a3a-4cd2-9e0e-f60e632229df.usrfiles.com/ugd/886f41

_29da3ed3cf83447f8a8e66f442e55a0f.pdf) , commissioned by the Red Schiphol

Campaign, predicts that the decision to reduce flight movements at the airport

to 440,000 per year will lead to a 180,000 tonne drop in the amount of cargo

handled at Schiphol compared to 2019 levels. This represents EUR11.5 billion

worth of goods or about 11.4% of Schiphol's usual cargo volume.





Under a worst-case scenario, Cebr suggests this figure could rise to 330,000tonnes, or EUR21.3 billion worth of goods. This represents over a fifth (21.2%)of Schiphol's 2019 cargo volume. The report also outlines that the flight capcould result in 1.3 million fewer tourists using Schiphol Airport each year -roughly equivalent to the total number of travellers who visited the Netherlandsfrom Asia in 2019. According to Cebr, this reduction would be associated with aEUR2.2 billion drop in annual tourist expenditure.George Chichester, campaign manager for the Red Schiphol Campaign, says thiscould have a disastrous impact on the Dutch economy."In 2019, Schiphol Airport was responsible for over 90% of the cargo coming intothe Netherlands and 88% of all passengers flying into or out of the country. Itis unlikely that other airports will be able to handle the extra passengers orcargo that will be uncatered for under the flight cap, meaning the value fromthese two revenue sources is essentially lost to the Dutch economy," Chichestersaid.In addition, Cebr estimates that the reduction in flights is associated with areduction in Dutch economic activity supported by Schiphol Airport's operations,amounting to a EUR205 million fall in Gross Value Added (GVA) and 599 fewer jobssupported throughout the airport and its supply chain. Much of this impact willbe felt in the Noord-Holland region, which the report suggests will experience94% of the impact on GVA.Rowlando Morgan, Head of the Environment, Infrastructure and Local Growth teamat Cebr, says that Schiphol's current contribution to the national and localeconomy should not be understated. "This research shows that the decision willhave significant adverse economic impacts on the consumers and businesses thatrely on Schiphol Airport."The report also highlights that the flight cap could lead to higher ticketprices. For instance, evidence shows that constrained capacity at LondonHeathrow has been associated with a 17% premium on short-haul fares and a 25%premium on long-haul fares.Chichester argues this will hit ordinary Dutch families particularly hard at atime when the cost of living is already very high."The government has already tripled the tax on plane tickets. If this flight capgoes ahead, the price of tickets will climb even higher and hard-working Dutchfamilies will no longer be able to afford to go on holiday," he said.The Red Schiphol Campaign has been set up to bring together concerned Dutchcitizens and businesses in opposition to what it calls the '440 decision' tolimit flight movements at Schiphol.Marc Mabelis, a local politician and active supporter of the campaign, hasvoiced his concern over the government's decision, stating that "In an openeconomy, logistics by air is very important via a strong network for passengersand cargo at Schiphol."Supporters are encouraged to sign the campaign's petition - which is already atover 5,700 signatures - or email mailto:info@redschiphol.nl to find out moreways to get involved.