Xella achieved solid results in 2022 and is well positioned to address the unabated need for affordable and sustainable building solutions

- Revenue increased to EUR1.37 billion in 2022

- Growth of 17 per cent compared to the previous year [1]

- Product range increasingly meets demand for efficient and sustainable building

solutions



Xella Group, a leading European materials provider of sustainable, efficient,

and affordable walling solutions, realized significant growth in the 2022

financial year. The Group's revenue increased by 17% to EUR1.37 billion (EUR1.17

billion in the 2021 financial year).





2022's performance reflects the strategic decision to focus on development ofXella's building material solutions and on the sustainable profitability ofthese operations. Guided by the decision to re-focus on Xella's core, Xellacontinued to improve and develop its AAC and CSU production capabilities whilealso divesting of the Ursa business unit." Today's construction market is characterized by rising costs, labor shortagesand environmental needs. In turn, customers are looking for efficient,affordable and sustainable solutions. This is exactly what Xella offers. Thanksto the superior features of our products and services, we were able to recordgood growth last year and I praise our employees for the impressive achievements," commented Christophe Clemente, CEO of the Xella Group. " Despite the buildingindustry's current slowdown linked to inflation and interest rate increases,Xella's mid and long-term prospects look promising - this is based on housingshortages in our markets and mega trends that we are well positioned to address.So fundamentals remain favorable, but in the coming months our focus is onadapting our production level to the market's needs,generating substantial costsavings, and sustaining our strong margin performance ."Through its digital initiatives and solutions, Xella generates tangibleadditional value for its customers by providing optimized processes that enablemore efficient on-site construction, with cost savings realized through fasterconstruction, reduced errors and optimized quantity of material required." Xella is very well positioned to adapt to the changing market environment. Wewill continue to consistently optimize our processes and keep a firm eye on ourprofitability. At the same time, we are relentlessly investing in the excellentquality of our products, in the safety of our employees, and in the sustainablefuture of Xella ", says Christophe Clemente.[1] All data exclude the former participation in the insulation manufacturerUrsa.---About Xella GroupThe Xella Group is a European provider of efficient and sustainable wallingsolutions for the entire house shell. Xella is home of well-known brands such asYtong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supportedconstruction processes. Our high-performing products based on natural rawmaterials address the need for efficient construction and the demand forsustainable building solutions. The group drives innovation along the entirevalue chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves thesustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes toa low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy. Headquartered inDuisburg, Germany, the Xella Group employs more than 5,200 employees.For more information on Xella Group, visit: http://www.xella.com