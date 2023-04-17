checkAd

Xella achieved solid results in 2022 and is well positioned to address the unabated need for affordable and sustainable building solutions

- Revenue increased to EUR1.37 billion in 2022
- Growth of 17 per cent compared to the previous year [1]
- Product range increasingly meets demand for efficient and sustainable building
solutions

Xella Group, a leading European materials provider of sustainable, efficient,
and affordable walling solutions, realized significant growth in the 2022
financial year. The Group's revenue increased by 17% to EUR1.37 billion (EUR1.17
billion in the 2021 financial year).

2022's performance reflects the strategic decision to focus on development of
Xella's building material solutions and on the sustainable profitability of
these operations. Guided by the decision to re-focus on Xella's core, Xella
continued to improve and develop its AAC and CSU production capabilities while
also divesting of the Ursa business unit.

" Today's construction market is characterized by rising costs, labor shortages
and environmental needs. In turn, customers are looking for efficient,
affordable and sustainable solutions. This is exactly what Xella offers. Thanks
to the superior features of our products and services, we were able to record
good growth last year and I praise our employees for the impressive achievements
," commented Christophe Clemente, CEO of the Xella Group. " Despite the building
industry's current slowdown linked to inflation and interest rate increases,
Xella's mid and long-term prospects look promising - this is based on housing
shortages in our markets and mega trends that we are well positioned to address.
So fundamentals remain favorable, but in the coming months our focus is on
adapting our production level to the market's needs,generating substantial cost
savings, and sustaining our strong margin performance ."

Through its digital initiatives and solutions, Xella generates tangible
additional value for its customers by providing optimized processes that enable
more efficient on-site construction, with cost savings realized through faster
construction, reduced errors and optimized quantity of material required.

" Xella is very well positioned to adapt to the changing market environment. We
will continue to consistently optimize our processes and keep a firm eye on our
profitability. At the same time, we are relentlessly investing in the excellent
quality of our products, in the safety of our employees, and in the sustainable
future of Xella ", says Christophe Clemente.

[1] All data exclude the former participation in the insulation manufacturer
Ursa.

---

About Xella Group

The Xella Group is a European provider of efficient and sustainable walling
solutions for the entire house shell. Xella is home of well-known brands such as
Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supported
construction processes. Our high-performing products based on natural raw
materials address the need for efficient construction and the demand for
sustainable building solutions. The group drives innovation along the entire
value chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves the
sustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes to
a low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy. Headquartered in
Duisburg, Germany, the Xella Group employs more than 5,200 employees.

For more information on Xella Group, visit: http://www.xella.com

Contact:

Xella International GmbH
Cécile Fages
Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer
Düsseldorfer Landstraße 395
47259 Duisburg, Deutschland
Phone: +49 (0)203 60880 5500
E-Mail: mailto:cecile.fages@xella.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162398/5487315
OTS: Xella International GmbH



