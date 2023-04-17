checkAd

iTAC and Brose develop Industry 4.0 solutions for automated SMT production

Montabaur (ots) - What saving potential and process optimizations can automation
bring to SMT production? This and other questions are being addressed by the
MES/MOM specialist iTAC Software AG in a pilot project for the automotive
supplier Brose. The use cases are based on an IIoT platform with edge solutions
from iTAC with the goal of increasing cycle times, avoiding errors and creating
more value.

E-mobility, autonomous driving, and shared mobility - these and other
developments are currently changing the market. As requirements continue to
grow, the degree of digitalization in factories is also increasing.

To continue to play a leading role in the rapidly changing automotive sector,
Brose is focusing on transparency and a high level of digitalization in its
production. One goal is to make data-based decisions. "Data analysis is the
basis for error prevention, targeted actions, and predictions for the future. To
enable Brose to fully exploit the potential of the available data, we are
currently collaborating on a pilot project. We are contributing our expertise in
the development and deployment of infrastructure and machine connectivity. Brose
has the production data expertise to develop the corresponding algorithms," says
Peter Bollinger.

MES/MOM specialist iTAC supports Brose with its IIoT platform including the
iTAC.SMT.Edge machine integration platform powered by Cogiscan, which serves to
standardize and centralize factory level data. The subsequent real-time data
analysis and further processing is handled by the iTAC.IIoT.Edge software.

"The IIoT platform and edge solutions offer a broad range of actionable
solutions. The aim of all the applications we will be rolling out on this
scalable basis is to enable Brose to adapt to the volatile market in an agile
manner and produce with the highest quality," states Peter Bollinger.

Contact:

iTAC Software AG
Alina Leber
+(49)26021065211
mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.com

