iTAC and Brose develop Industry 4.0 solutions for automated SMT production

Montabaur (ots) - What saving potential and process optimizations can automation

bring to SMT production? This and other questions are being addressed by the

MES/MOM specialist iTAC Software AG in a pilot project for the automotive

supplier Brose. The use cases are based on an IIoT platform with edge solutions

from iTAC with the goal of increasing cycle times, avoiding errors and creating

more value.



E-mobility, autonomous driving, and shared mobility - these and other

developments are currently changing the market. As requirements continue to

grow, the degree of digitalization in factories is also increasing.



