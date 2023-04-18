Moolec Science Secures Up to $50 Million in Committed Equity Financing With Nomura

The Agreement provides for a committed equity financing facility under which the Company has the option, but not the obligation, to sell up to the equivalent of $50 million in aggregate gross purchase price of its ordinary shares to Nomura over a 36-month period, subject to the terms of the Agreement. The Company intends to use the proceeds from any future sales of securities under the financing facility, if it is utilized, for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to partner with Nomura and secure this financing facility," said José López Lecube, Moolec Science's Chief Financial Officer. "This new understanding provides Moolec with enhanced financial flexibility to continue driving forward our Molecular Farming Platform and portfolio of products," he concluded.

Further details are contained in a Current Report on Form 6-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec is a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. Its purpose is to upgrade the taste, nutrition, and affordability of alternative protein products while building a more sustainable and equitable food system. The Company's technological approach aims to have the cost structure of plant-based solutions with the organoleptic properties and functionality of animal-based ones. Moolec's technology has been under development for more than a decade and is known for pioneering the production of a bovine protein in a crop for the food industry. The Company's product portfolio and pipeline leverages the agronomic efficiency of broadly used target crops, like safflower, soybean, and pea. Moolec has a growing international patent portfolio (23, both granted and pending) for its Molecular Farming technology. The Company is run by a diverse team of Ph.Ds and Food Insiders, and operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit www.moolecscience.com.