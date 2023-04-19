Filmhedge Leads 1st Atlanta Delegation to Cannes Film Festival, Marche Du Film

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Filmhedge CEO, Jon Gosier, will lead the first delegation of City officials and business leaders to the Cannes Film Festival, May 16 through May 27.

Gosier, who founded Filmhedge in 2020, understands the importance of not only attending The Cannes Film Festival but of contributing to the success of the critical financial landscape that can make or break a successful year for filmmakers.

"Filmhedge is sponsoring the Marche du Film's International Film Finance Forum as well as a number of other events at Cannes like the Producer Forum, where many films land lucrative distribution and sales deals," said Gosier. "These events comprise the top echelon of the entertainment industry. As a funder of films with budgets as high as $50 million, globally, Filmhedge has an important seat at the table. Atlanta has an important seat at the table. We need to celebrate that fact," Gosier said.

On Tuesday, April 18, at The Garden Room of the Atlanta St. Regis Hotel, Filmhedge hosted Atlanta's critical assembly of economic leaders for film and television production for the first Annual Cannes+Atl.

Cannes+Atl is an association of local investors, producers, bankers, and others who will host events in both Atlanta, GA, and Cannes, France aimed at celebrating Georgia's contributions to the Film and TV industry.

With support from city officials, Atlanta delegates, and members of Cannes+Atl, the principals are excited to be present and meet decision-makers at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France in May.

When asked what motivated the launch of Cannes+Atl, Gosier responded, "I've been hosting and sponsoring events for 6 years at Cannes, the most prestigious and largest international film festival in the world." Gosier continued, "I'm always there championing Georgia's entertainment infrastructure, its state tax incentives, and various local creators. Recently, it dawned on me that Atlanta, and Georgia more broadly, really had no prominent 'voice' at the conference. Last year I sponsored an event from another State because there was no Georgia event to support. I asked myself, how is that possible? This gap inspired my team to create one. FilmHedge is happy to give back to the state of Georgia, which has become so important to the entertainment industry."