checkAd

Filmhedge Leads 1st Atlanta Delegation to Cannes Film Festival, Marche Du Film

International trip to Cannes 2023 touts Atlanta's entertainment fintech ecosystem and promotes the city as a world-class destination for film and television production.

 

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Filmhedge CEO, Jon Gosier, will lead the first delegation of City officials and business leaders to the Cannes Film Festival, May 16 through May 27.

 

Related Image

FilmHedge CEO, Jon Gosier

FilmHedge CEO, Jon Gosier at Cannes

 

Gosier, who founded Filmhedge in 2020, understands the importance of not only attending The Cannes Film Festival but of contributing to the success of the critical financial landscape that can make or break a successful year for filmmakers.

 

"Filmhedge is sponsoring the Marche du Film's International Film Finance Forum as well as a number of other events at Cannes like the Producer Forum, where many films land lucrative distribution and sales deals," said Gosier. "These events comprise the top echelon of the entertainment industry. As a funder of films with budgets as high as $50 million, globally, Filmhedge has an important seat at the table. Atlanta has an important seat at the table. We need to celebrate that fact," Gosier said.

 

On Tuesday, April 18, at The Garden Room of the Atlanta St. Regis Hotel, Filmhedge hosted Atlanta's critical assembly of economic leaders for film and television production for the first Annual Cannes+Atl.

 

Cannes+Atl is an association of local investors, producers, bankers, and others who will host events in both Atlanta, GA, and Cannes, France aimed at celebrating Georgia's contributions to the Film and TV industry.

 

With support from city officials, Atlanta delegates, and members of Cannes+Atl, the principals are excited to be present and meet decision-makers at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France in May.

 

When asked what motivated the launch of Cannes+Atl, Gosier responded, "I've been hosting and sponsoring events for 6 years at Cannes, the most prestigious and largest international film festival in the world." Gosier continued, "I'm always there championing Georgia's entertainment infrastructure, its state tax incentives, and various local creators. Recently, it dawned on me that Atlanta, and Georgia more broadly, really had no prominent 'voice' at the conference. Last year I sponsored an event from another State because there was no Georgia event to support. I asked myself, how is that possible? This gap inspired my team to create one. FilmHedge is happy to give back to the state of Georgia, which has become so important to the entertainment industry."

Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: 7C Solarparken AG

Diskussion: Codixx AG - wieder interessant?


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  61   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Filmhedge Leads 1st Atlanta Delegation to Cannes Film Festival, Marche Du Film International trip to Cannes 2023 touts Atlanta's entertainment fintech ecosystem and promotes the city as a world-class destination for film and television production. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Filmhedge CEO, Jon Gosier, will lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
868 Leser
Committed to Empowering Customers' Transition to Net Zero, INNIO Opens Two Training Centers in ...
420 Leser
Medigene AG: Präsentation neuer Daten auf dem AACR zeigt verbesserte T-Zell-Funktionalität von MDG1015 bei ...
408 Leser
Optimas Appoints Industry Veteran Phil Battaglia as Chief Financial Officer
332 Leser
Calibre beginnt mit dem Abbau im hochgradigen Ost-Borosi-Tagebau (6,8 g/t Gold)
296 Leser
Tudor Gold bereitet das 2023er Explorationsprogramm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im ...
244 Leser
Defence Therapeutics - Der neuartige Accum(TM)-mRNA-Impfstoff jetzt zum ersten Mal bei Krebstests ...
204 Leser
Zwei unabhängige Stimmrechtsberatungsgesellschaften, unter anderem Glass Lewis & Co. LLC., ...
192 Leser
dynaCERT meldet Abschluss der nicht über einen Makler vermittelten Privatplatzierung im Wert von $ ...
192 Leser
Canada Nickel erweitert hochgradige, oberflächennahe Mineralisierung bei Texmont
184 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1580 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
868 Leser
Miningscout - Lithium: In diesen Tagen entstehen die westlichen Lieferketten
528 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Lithium-Boom: Das sind die Favoriten der Experten!
496 Leser
Committed to Empowering Customers' Transition to Net Zero, INNIO Opens Two Training Centers in ...
420 Leser
Medigene AG: Präsentation neuer Daten auf dem AACR zeigt verbesserte T-Zell-Funktionalität von MDG1015 bei ...
408 Leser
Pioneering a More Collaborative Future for Manufacturing: weavix is Exhibiting at Hannover Messe 2023
392 Leser
Blender Bites sichert sich Produktlistungen an den US-Geschäftsstandorten des weltweit größten ...
380 Leser
GOLDiNVEST.de - Usha Resources sieht für Lithiumprojekt Jackpot Lake Potenzial auf zweites Clayton ...
376 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
376 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse des Wirksamkeitstests für ...
2116 Leser
First Majestic setzt vorübergehend die Bergbauaktivitäten in Jerritt Canyon aus
1876 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1580 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Meilenstein erreicht: Innocan Pharma erhält erstes vollständiges US-Patent im Bereich der Schmerztherapie
1520 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1356 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2022 und stellt ein allgemeines ...
1104 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1084 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. erhält von der kanadischen Regierung einen ersten Auftrag für seine ...
1000 Leser
TECO 2030 unterzeichnet mit einer ungenannten Partei eine Absichtserklärung für ...
960 Leser
Kritische Rohstoffe sichern: Spatenstich für Rock Techs ersten Lithium-Konverter in Deutschland
904 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5246 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4208 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3232 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3056 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser