Stefanini and Philip Morris International established a new partnership that includes global support in more than 80 countries and nearly 30 languages.

Bucharest, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Stefanini Group, a global tech

multinational that assists customers in their digital transformation, is set to

expand operations globally - including in Romania and Poland- in response to

winning a five-year contract to provide End User support services to Philip

Morris International (PMI), the global tobacco company working to deliver a

smoke-free future.



The company has rapidly reacted to the needs of the new relationship, engaging

experienced specialists with different backgrounds in response to the new

partnership and the service standards expected.





Stefanini was selected in November 2022 and will provide managed services,including service desk support, service management, onsite support alongsideworkplace core services like End Point Management, ITAM and M365 services. Theservices will be provided in 29 languages for PMI's approximately 79,800employees, who are based in more than 80 countries and 140 locations, includingoffices, factories, and retail stores."Stefanini has demonstrated its commitment to PMI over multiple years, combiningflexibility and agility to build a trusted partnership, helping to transform ouroperations through innovation and automation. We look forward to extending ourrelationship and in the digital workplace solutions proposed by Stefanini,stated Ivan Betsch , Director Digital Workplace & Collaboration at Philip MorrisInternational (PMI)."We look forward to expanding the partnership we have with PMI and showcasingthe benefits of our co-creation approach, which involves deep collaboration andtotal flexibility to meet PMI's exact requirements" , said Farlei Kothe , CEOStefanini EMEA." Stefanini's end-to-end managed service for digital workers - Natural EmployeeExperience Technology (N.E.X.T) - spans service desk, modern enterprise servicesand local technical support teams and will very effectively build on the resultsof our established partnership with PMI. The breadth of our capabilities,combined with our digital coaching mindset and ServiceNow know-how, offered acompelling point of difference that ensured we stood out from our competitors",said Rik Demeulemeester, Vice President of Strategic S ales, Stefanini EMEA.About StefaniniStefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 yearsof experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company investsin a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assistcustomers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned withmarket trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and UserExperience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awardsin the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broadportfolio, which combines innovative consulting and marketing solutions,mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with traditionalsolutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053451/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stefanini-and-philip-morris-international-established-a-new-partnership-that-includes-global-support-in-more-than-80-countries-and-nearly-30-languages-301800104.htmlContact:Diana Iosu,Corporate Communication Senior Advisor,DiFine PR,diana.iosu@difinepr.com,+40 784 222 555Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169576/5489060OTS: Stefanini Group