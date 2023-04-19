Stefanini and Philip Morris International established a new partnership that includes global support in more than 80 countries and nearly 30 languages.
Bucharest, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Stefanini Group, a global tech
multinational that assists customers in their digital transformation, is set to
expand operations globally - including in Romania and Poland- in response to
winning a five-year contract to provide End User support services to Philip
Morris International (PMI), the global tobacco company working to deliver a
smoke-free future.
The company has rapidly reacted to the needs of the new relationship, engaging
experienced specialists with different backgrounds in response to the new
partnership and the service standards expected.
Stefanini was selected in November 2022 and will provide managed services,
including service desk support, service management, onsite support alongside
workplace core services like End Point Management, ITAM and M365 services. The
services will be provided in 29 languages for PMI's approximately 79,800
employees, who are based in more than 80 countries and 140 locations, including
offices, factories, and retail stores.
"Stefanini has demonstrated its commitment to PMI over multiple years, combining
flexibility and agility to build a trusted partnership, helping to transform our
operations through innovation and automation. We look forward to extending our
relationship and in the digital workplace solutions proposed by Stefanini,
stated Ivan Betsch , Director Digital Workplace & Collaboration at Philip Morris
International (PMI).
"We look forward to expanding the partnership we have with PMI and showcasing
the benefits of our co-creation approach, which involves deep collaboration and
total flexibility to meet PMI's exact requirements" , said Farlei Kothe , CEO
Stefanini EMEA.
" Stefanini's end-to-end managed service for digital workers - Natural Employee
Experience Technology (N.E.X.T) - spans service desk, modern enterprise services
and local technical support teams and will very effectively build on the results
of our established partnership with PMI. The breadth of our capabilities,
combined with our digital coaching mindset and ServiceNow know-how, offered a
compelling point of difference that ensured we stood out from our competitors",
said Rik Demeulemeester, Vice President of Strategic S ales, Stefanini EMEA.
About Stefanini
Stefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 years
of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests
in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist
customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with
market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User
Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards
in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad
portfolio, which combines innovative consulting and marketing solutions,
mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with traditional
solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35
languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053451/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stefanini-and-
philip-morris-international-established-a-new-partnership-that-includes-global-s
upport-in-more-than-80-countries-and-nearly-30-languages-301800104.html
Contact:
Diana Iosu,
Corporate Communication Senior Advisor,
DiFine PR,
diana.iosu@difinepr.com,
+40 784 222 555
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169576/5489060
OTS: Stefanini Group
