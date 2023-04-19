NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023 and is a finalist in three categories (FOTO)

Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it

received SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023, which recognize its outstanding

contributions as an SAP partner, in four categories "Sales Success - Midmarket",

"Sales Success - Cross Segment", "Customer Success Management", and "Partner-Led

Demand Management". The leading global consulting company specializing in SAP

technologies for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) was also named a finalist

in the categories "Delivery Quality" and "Cloud Business Transformation with SAP

S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition". Additionally, the NTT DATA Group was recognized

as a finalist in the "Social Impact" category. SAP presents these awards

annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their

partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in

22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback,

and performance indicators.



"SAP's ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and

every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. The

SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners' outstanding

commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification,"

said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.





"The SAP Pinnacle Award is the most prestigious award for SAP partners. Out of more than 500 SAP partners worldwide, we are among the top 3 winners this year. With four Pinnacle Award wins and three finalist placements, we have once again proven that we are among the best in the world," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT DATA. "At the same time, the awards are an endorsement of our strong performance in the fiscal year 2022. We convinced customers with our in-depth SAP consulting expertise and significantly strengthened our position as a leading SAP midmarket partner worldwide. The Pinnacle Awards are both recognition and motivation for us."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. This year, an elite group of 13 partners worldwide were honored. NTT DATA Business Solutions is a Pinnacle Award winner for the ninth time in a row.