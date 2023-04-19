checkAd

NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023 and is a finalist in three categories (FOTO)

Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it
received SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023, which recognize its outstanding
contributions as an SAP partner, in four categories "Sales Success - Midmarket",
"Sales Success - Cross Segment", "Customer Success Management", and "Partner-Led
Demand Management". The leading global consulting company specializing in SAP
technologies for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) was also named a finalist
in the categories "Delivery Quality" and "Cloud Business Transformation with SAP
S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition". Additionally, the NTT DATA Group was recognized
as a finalist in the "Social Impact" category. SAP presents these awards
annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their
partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in
22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback,
and performance indicators.

"SAP's ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and
every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. The
SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners' outstanding
commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification,"
said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

"The SAP Pinnacle Award is the most prestigious award for SAP partners. Out of
more than 500 SAP partners worldwide, we are among the top 3 winners this year.
With four Pinnacle Award wins and three finalist placements, we have once again
proven that we are among the best in the world," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT
DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT DATA. "At the same time, the awards are an
endorsement of our strong performance in the fiscal year 2022. We convinced
customers with our in-depth SAP consulting expertise and significantly
strengthened our position as a leading SAP midmarket partner worldwide. The
Pinnacle Awards are both recognition and motivation for us."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge
their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help
customers achieve their goals. This year, an elite group of 13 partners
worldwide were honored. NTT DATA Business Solutions is a Pinnacle Award winner
for the ninth time in a row.

Detailed information on the SAP Pinnacle Award 2023 can be found here
(https://www.sap.com/partners/pinnacle-awards/finalists-winners.html) .

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com) drives innovation -
from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000
people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - a trusted global innovator of IT and business
services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting,
industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed
services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into
the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and
combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50
countries. Visit us at https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .

# # #

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

NTT DATA Business Solutions
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
Global Communications
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5489156
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG



