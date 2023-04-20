The Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship Returns to the USPA National Polo Center, Sunday, April 23

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn. and the United States Polo Association (USPA) are proud to host the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 23, at the number one destination for polo in the United States, the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington. While celebrating the heritage and tradition of the sport of polo, the U.S. Open Polo Championship is notably recognized as the most coveted trophy in the United States.

Related Image

Top Players Facundo Pieres and Juan Britos in the Gold Cup Semi-Finals. Credit Alex Pacheco.

The 2023 Winter Polo Season at NPC has had record attendance, with a waitlist for this year's U.S. Open Polo Championship game. For those who can't attend in person, ESPN will air the Championship final for millions of sports fans on ESPN platforms on April 24 at 9:30pm EDT. Check your local listings or click here for local air times and channels.

In the action-packed U.S. Open Polo Championship Final game, the two teams who prevail in their respective games in the semi-finals will then go head to head to ultimately take home the coveted trophy and $100,000. The U.S. Open Polo Championship features the sport's finest players from around the world, alongside their equine athletes. Globally renowned players on this day could include the number one player in the world, Adolfo Cambiaso as well as 10-goalers Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa.

"The close of a record-breaking season for the sport of polo in the United States is the U.S. Open Polo Championship, which continues to be the sport's highlight for players and fans alike," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "It's always exciting to see the top two teams compete for the trophy in the Open and leave it all on the field, this year, with millions of fans watching on site in Palm Beach County and now on ESPN."

The Winter High Goal Polo Season at NPC has offered sports fans an elevated season which included the Westchester Cup, the oldest rivalry in polo, along with the broadcast of multiple iconic polo tournaments on ESPN platforms, and a special guest appearance by award-winning pop artist @Maluma - all from the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World. This year, fans have been able to purchase custom, branded U.S. Open and Westchester Cup merchandise on site and on uspapro.com.