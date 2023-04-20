checkAd

The Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship Returns to the USPA National Polo Center, Sunday, April 23

Final Competition of the U.S. Polo Season to Air on ESPN Platforms

 

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn. and the United States Polo Association (USPA) are proud to host the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 23, at the number one destination for polo in the United States, the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington. While celebrating the heritage and tradition of the sport of polo, the U.S. Open Polo Championship is notably recognized as the most coveted trophy in the United States.

 

Related Image

Top Players Facundo Pieres and Juan Britos in the Gold Cup Semi-Finals. Credit Alex Pacheco.

 

The 2023 Winter Polo Season at NPC has had record attendance, with a waitlist for this year's U.S. Open Polo Championship game. For those who can't attend in person, ESPN will air the Championship final for millions of sports fans on ESPN platforms on April 24 at 9:30pm EDT. Check your local listings or click here for local air times and channels.

 

In the action-packed U.S. Open Polo Championship Final game, the two teams who prevail in their respective games in the semi-finals will then go head to head to ultimately take home the coveted trophy and $100,000. The U.S. Open Polo Championship features the sport's finest players from around the world, alongside their equine athletes. Globally renowned players on this day could include the number one player in the world, Adolfo Cambiaso as well as 10-goalers Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa.

 

"The close of a record-breaking season for the sport of polo in the United States is the U.S. Open Polo Championship, which continues to be the sport's highlight for players and fans alike," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "It's always exciting to see the top two teams compete for the trophy in the Open and leave it all on the field, this year, with millions of fans watching on site in Palm Beach County and now on ESPN."

 

The Winter High Goal Polo Season at NPC has offered sports fans an elevated season which included the Westchester Cup, the oldest rivalry in polo, along with the broadcast of multiple iconic polo tournaments on ESPN platforms, and a special guest appearance by award-winning pop artist @Maluma - all from the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World. This year, fans have been able to purchase custom, branded U.S. Open and Westchester Cup merchandise on site and on uspapro.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: Dax & Co.

Diskussion: Ukraine-Konflikt und Wirtschaftssanktionen


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

The Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship Returns to the USPA National Polo Center, Sunday, April 23 Final Competition of the U.S. Polo Season to Air on ESPN Platforms WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn. and the United States Polo Association (USPA) are proud to host the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 23, at …

Nachrichten des Autors

FSX erwirbt bedeutendes Landpaket in Papua-Neuguinea zur Exploration von Mineralien
188 Leser
Acting Globally, Thinking Locally: Eviosys Opens State-of-the-Art Plant in Thailand
172 Leser
Tocvan informiert über Betriebspläne einschließlich der nächsten Bohrphase; konsistente ...
136 Leser
Neometals Ltd: Absichtserklärung hinsichtlich Abnahme mit Jiuxing Titanium unterzeichnet
128 Leser
High Tide begrüßt den Beschluss von Mississauga, legale Cannabis-Geschäfte zuzulassen
116 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Lithium in Afrika: Noch ein schlafender Riese!
108 Leser
Im Mittelpunkt der Battery Show Europe 2023 steht die Ausschöpfung des vollen Potenzials Europas ...
108 Leser
Usha Resources erinnert an das Ausschüttungsdatum der „Due Bills“ am 21. April 2023 im ...
104 Leser
Torq schließt Finanzierung über 6,26 Millionen Dollar ab
100 Leser
High Tide feiert die Eröffnung seines 76. Geschäfts in Alberta zum „420“-Feiertag
100 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1324 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
924 Leser
Miningscout - Lithium: In diesen Tagen entstehen die westlichen Lieferketten
528 Leser
Medigene AG: Präsentation neuer Daten auf dem AACR zeigt verbesserte T-Zell-Funktionalität von MDG1015 bei ...
436 Leser
Committed to Empowering Customers' Transition to Net Zero, INNIO Opens Two Training Centers in ...
420 Leser
Sibanye-Stillwater - Zwischenfall mit mehreren Todesopfern beim Burnstone-Projekt
396 Leser
Pioneering a More Collaborative Future for Manufacturing: weavix is Exhibiting at Hannover Messe 2023
396 Leser
Blender Bites sichert sich Produktlistungen an den US-Geschäftsstandorten des weltweit größten ...
392 Leser
Filmhedge Leads 1st Atlanta Delegation to Cannes Film Festival, Marche Du Film
368 Leser
Calibre beginnt mit dem Abbau im hochgradigen Ost-Borosi-Tagebau (6,8 g/t Gold)
340 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse des Wirksamkeitstests für ...
2120 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1616 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Meilenstein erreicht: Innocan Pharma erhält erstes vollständiges US-Patent im Bereich der Schmerztherapie
1520 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1356 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1324 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1084 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. erhält von der kanadischen Regierung einen ersten Auftrag für seine ...
1000 Leser
TECO 2030 unterzeichnet mit einer ungenannten Partei eine Absichtserklärung für ...
972 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
924 Leser
Kritische Rohstoffe sichern: Spatenstich für Rock Techs ersten Lithium-Konverter in Deutschland
904 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5254 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4208 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3232 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3056 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser