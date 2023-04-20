myWorld expands in Asia (FOTO)
London (ots) - myWorld, the operator of one of the largest benefit programmes in
the world, will continue to expand its presence on the Asian market. Listing on
the stock exchange, opening new markets and introducing innovative shopping
technologies are some of the steps planned by myWorld Asia, the Kuala
Lumpur-based subsidiary of the myWorld International group.
myWorld is continuing its expansion course on the Asian continent. "In the
coming three to five years, we aim to open branches in at least five more
countries and attract more than 100 million new shoppers to our Benefit
Program", said Sharif Omar, co-owner of the myWorld group of companies, at the
press conference held at myWorld's Malaysian office premises on 17 April 2023.
"Our core business is to help people save money on their daily purchases. We now
want to use this expertise to successfully expand in the Asian market."
Malaysia as a springboard for the entire APAC region
As a thriving, rapidly developing business location, Malaysia is the ideal
starting point for the expansion of myWorld business in Asia. Digital payments,
online shopping and e-commerce transactions are on the rise and are proving
popular with shopping-savvy Malaysian consumers and businesses. "In the first
quarter alone, 60 billion euros were turned over in the retail sector", reported
Alfian Talib, CEO myWorld Asia. "We see huge potential for our company here,
bringing consumers, businesses and even communities together in a worldwide
Benefit Program in a completely new way."
Datuk Seri Nelson Kwok, former President of the Malaysian Retail Chain
Association and Honorary Consul General of Mozambique, also emphasised the
potential of the Malaysian market and the Asian market as a whole: "The huge
Asian consumer market, which comprises around 2.6 billion people, holds
fantastic opportunities for cashback and loyalty programmes like myWorld.
Starting from Malaysia, myWorld can expand its success story to neighbouring
countries. myWorld has a bright future in Asia."
With a five-year plan to the stock market
The key to the ambitious expansion course lies in innovative shopping
technologies. "Our focus is now on combining the best technologies from Asia and
Europe with the concentrated know-how we have gathered in over 50 countries over
the past decades to make Asia an extraordinarily successful region for us", says
Sharif Omar. The listing of myWorld Asia is also part of the five-year plan,
which will be presented in detail as early as 1 July 2023.
Interested parties can find the complete myWorld Press Conference on myWorld's
YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@myWorldOfficial) .
About myWorld International
myWorld International is the London-based operator of the worldwide myWorld
Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for shoppers as
well as retailers and service providers. Shoppers can enjoy Shopping Points and
Cashback every time they shop with myWorld partners - regardless of whether they
shop online or in bricks-and-mortar stores. Partners, in turn, benefit from
efficient customer loyalty programmes that help them increase their brand
awareness and sales. More than 15 million customers and 150,000 partners in 55
markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program. Read more at
http://www.myworld.com .
Contact:
Radovan Vitosevic
CEO myWorld International
Tel: +389 72 223219
E-mail: mailto:radovan.vitosevic@myworld.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169587/5490312
OTS: myWorld International
