myWorld expands in Asia (FOTO)

London (ots) - myWorld, the operator of one of the largest benefit programmes in

the world, will continue to expand its presence on the Asian market. Listing on

the stock exchange, opening new markets and introducing innovative shopping

technologies are some of the steps planned by myWorld Asia, the Kuala

Lumpur-based subsidiary of the myWorld International group.



myWorld is continuing its expansion course on the Asian continent. "In the

coming three to five years, we aim to open branches in at least five more

countries and attract more than 100 million new shoppers to our Benefit

Program", said Sharif Omar, co-owner of the myWorld group of companies, at the

press conference held at myWorld's Malaysian office premises on 17 April 2023.

"Our core business is to help people save money on their daily purchases. We now

want to use this expertise to successfully expand in the Asian market."



