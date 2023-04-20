Aurisco Expands Oligonucleotide Capacity and Launches New Website
SETÚBAL, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - The New State-of-Art OligoPilot 2000TM
solid-phase synthesizer adds cGMP manufacturing capacity to support and
accelerate clinical and commercial oligonucleotide programs.
The new website shows how R&D and Innovation is the driving force of its
sustainable growth, featuring its technologies, capabilities, services and
products, including Oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules for complex
products.
solid-phase synthesizer adds cGMP manufacturing capacity to support and
accelerate clinical and commercial oligonucleotide programs.
The new website shows how R&D and Innovation is the driving force of its
sustainable growth, featuring its technologies, capabilities, services and
products, including Oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules for complex
products.
On its 25th anniversary, Aurisco Pharmaceutical, an innovative pharmaceutical
CRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing organization) announced
the expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and a new edition of
its corporate website - www.aurisco.com .
The new OligoPilot 2000TM solid-phase synthesizer, from Cytiva, completes
Aurisco Biotech's pilot scale cGMP plant and provides immediate capacity
availability to accelerate customer's clinical programs as well as Aurisco's
generic oligonucleotide pipeline. The new website has been designed to offer a
more user-friendly experience with more information, improved navigation and new
communication functionalities. It allows visitors to explore the full CRDMO
services, product portfolio and advanced technology toolbox and stay informed
about the company.
"Aurisco has evolved from being a vertically integrated generic API manufacturer
with fermentation and synthetic capabilities into a science based CRDMO ,
offering research, development and cGMP manufacturing of oligonucleotides, RNA
conjugates, peptides and complex chiral small molecules . We're working with
global organizations, Large Pharma, Biotechs and other CDMOs, Innovators and
Generics, and felt the need to evolve our communication channels too. After
launching our LinkedIn page last year, we have now launched a revised website,
focused on the customer experience." - said Mr. Rafael Antunes, VP Business
Development in Europe.
"The company is committed to continuous technological innovation, such as
solid-phase synthesis, chromatography, photochemistry and biocatalysis. Our
strong R&D, state-of-art analytical tools, advanced manufacturing capabilities
and project management experience will help our customers deliver faster,
better, safer and more affordable medicines to patients around the world. We've
joined Manufacture 2030, Energize and Ecovadis in a true commitment to
sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical supply-chains.
We pay special attention to ESG and Supply-Chain Security topics. Our primary
objective during the redesign process was to create a website where users can
find out useful information about our company and our technologies,
capabilities, and customized solutions for their particular application in the
industry". said Mr. Peng Zhien, Chairman of Aurisco.
We hope you enjoy our new look!
Aurisco will be present at the following conferences: RDD in Nice, France, Tides
USA, in San Diego, USA CPhI China, in Shanghai, China and CPhI Worldwide in
Barcelona, Spain. You are invited to visit us to learn about our latest
scientific updates and to meet and network with our scientists. Schedule a
meeting mailto:crdmo@auriscopharma.com .
About Aurisco
Established in 1998, Aurisco is a science-based pharmaceutical company engaged
in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of complex APIs and offers
CRDMO services in new modalities, such as oligonucleotides, peptides and
GalNAc/PEG conjugation and complex small molecules.
With over 250 scientists in 5 R&D centers and 3 manufacturing sites, the company
is building its 4th unit in Tiantai, China. Its cGMP compliance track record
includes multiple USFDA, EU GMP, NMPA and PMDA inspections with no 483 and zero
recalls. Aurisco has been deeply involved in the pharmaceutical industry for 25
years and commits itself to sustainability and continuous technological
innovation. Today the company is a leading pharmaceutical partner of well-known
pharmaceutical companies worldwide in the field of complex synthesis, synthetic
biology, photochemistry, micronization etc. Complete quality system, sufficient
production capacity and global sales network enable the company to provide
high-quality products and efficient services to our customers around the world.
Contacts : mailto:info@auriscopharma.com
Rafael Antunes, mailto:rafael@aurisco.com , M. +351 919 387 143
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016821/Aurisco_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurisco-expand
s-oligonucleotide-capacity-and-launches-new-website-301799086.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169601/5490527
OTS: Aurisco
CRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing organization) announced
the expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and a new edition of
its corporate website - www.aurisco.com .
The new OligoPilot 2000TM solid-phase synthesizer, from Cytiva, completes
Aurisco Biotech's pilot scale cGMP plant and provides immediate capacity
availability to accelerate customer's clinical programs as well as Aurisco's
generic oligonucleotide pipeline. The new website has been designed to offer a
more user-friendly experience with more information, improved navigation and new
communication functionalities. It allows visitors to explore the full CRDMO
services, product portfolio and advanced technology toolbox and stay informed
about the company.
"Aurisco has evolved from being a vertically integrated generic API manufacturer
with fermentation and synthetic capabilities into a science based CRDMO ,
offering research, development and cGMP manufacturing of oligonucleotides, RNA
conjugates, peptides and complex chiral small molecules . We're working with
global organizations, Large Pharma, Biotechs and other CDMOs, Innovators and
Generics, and felt the need to evolve our communication channels too. After
launching our LinkedIn page last year, we have now launched a revised website,
focused on the customer experience." - said Mr. Rafael Antunes, VP Business
Development in Europe.
"The company is committed to continuous technological innovation, such as
solid-phase synthesis, chromatography, photochemistry and biocatalysis. Our
strong R&D, state-of-art analytical tools, advanced manufacturing capabilities
and project management experience will help our customers deliver faster,
better, safer and more affordable medicines to patients around the world. We've
joined Manufacture 2030, Energize and Ecovadis in a true commitment to
sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical supply-chains.
We pay special attention to ESG and Supply-Chain Security topics. Our primary
objective during the redesign process was to create a website where users can
find out useful information about our company and our technologies,
capabilities, and customized solutions for their particular application in the
industry". said Mr. Peng Zhien, Chairman of Aurisco.
We hope you enjoy our new look!
Aurisco will be present at the following conferences: RDD in Nice, France, Tides
USA, in San Diego, USA CPhI China, in Shanghai, China and CPhI Worldwide in
Barcelona, Spain. You are invited to visit us to learn about our latest
scientific updates and to meet and network with our scientists. Schedule a
meeting mailto:crdmo@auriscopharma.com .
About Aurisco
Established in 1998, Aurisco is a science-based pharmaceutical company engaged
in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of complex APIs and offers
CRDMO services in new modalities, such as oligonucleotides, peptides and
GalNAc/PEG conjugation and complex small molecules.
With over 250 scientists in 5 R&D centers and 3 manufacturing sites, the company
is building its 4th unit in Tiantai, China. Its cGMP compliance track record
includes multiple USFDA, EU GMP, NMPA and PMDA inspections with no 483 and zero
recalls. Aurisco has been deeply involved in the pharmaceutical industry for 25
years and commits itself to sustainability and continuous technological
innovation. Today the company is a leading pharmaceutical partner of well-known
pharmaceutical companies worldwide in the field of complex synthesis, synthetic
biology, photochemistry, micronization etc. Complete quality system, sufficient
production capacity and global sales network enable the company to provide
high-quality products and efficient services to our customers around the world.
Contacts : mailto:info@auriscopharma.com
Rafael Antunes, mailto:rafael@aurisco.com , M. +351 919 387 143
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016821/Aurisco_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurisco-expand
s-oligonucleotide-capacity-and-launches-new-website-301799086.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169601/5490527
OTS: Aurisco
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 41 | 0 |