checkAd

Aurisco Expands Oligonucleotide Capacity and Launches New Website

SETÚBAL, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - The New State-of-Art OligoPilot 2000TM
solid-phase synthesizer adds cGMP manufacturing capacity to support and
accelerate clinical and commercial oligonucleotide programs.

The new website shows how R&D and Innovation is the driving force of its
sustainable growth, featuring its technologies, capabilities, services and
products, including Oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules for complex
products.

On its 25th anniversary, Aurisco Pharmaceutical, an innovative pharmaceutical
CRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing organization) announced
the expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and a new edition of
its corporate website - www.aurisco.com .

The new OligoPilot 2000TM solid-phase synthesizer, from Cytiva, completes
Aurisco Biotech's pilot scale cGMP plant and provides immediate capacity
availability to accelerate customer's clinical programs as well as Aurisco's
generic oligonucleotide pipeline. The new website has been designed to offer a
more user-friendly experience with more information, improved navigation and new
communication functionalities. It allows visitors to explore the full CRDMO
services, product portfolio and advanced technology toolbox and stay informed
about the company.

"Aurisco has evolved from being a vertically integrated generic API manufacturer
with fermentation and synthetic capabilities into a science based CRDMO ,
offering research, development and cGMP manufacturing of oligonucleotides, RNA
conjugates, peptides and complex chiral small molecules . We're working with
global organizations, Large Pharma, Biotechs and other CDMOs, Innovators and
Generics, and felt the need to evolve our communication channels too. After
launching our LinkedIn page last year, we have now launched a revised website,
focused on the customer experience." - said Mr. Rafael Antunes, VP Business
Development in Europe.

"The company is committed to continuous technological innovation, such as
solid-phase synthesis, chromatography, photochemistry and biocatalysis. Our
strong R&D, state-of-art analytical tools, advanced manufacturing capabilities
and project management experience will help our customers deliver faster,
better, safer and more affordable medicines to patients around the world. We've
joined Manufacture 2030, Energize and Ecovadis in a true commitment to
sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical supply-chains.
We pay special attention to ESG and Supply-Chain Security topics. Our primary
objective during the redesign process was to create a website where users can
find out useful information about our company and our technologies,
capabilities, and customized solutions for their particular application in the
industry". said Mr. Peng Zhien, Chairman of Aurisco.

We hope you enjoy our new look!

Aurisco will be present at the following conferences: RDD in Nice, France, Tides
USA, in San Diego, USA CPhI China, in Shanghai, China and CPhI Worldwide in
Barcelona, Spain. You are invited to visit us to learn about our latest
scientific updates and to meet and network with our scientists. Schedule a
meeting mailto:crdmo@auriscopharma.com .

About Aurisco

Established in 1998, Aurisco is a science-based pharmaceutical company engaged
in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of complex APIs and offers
CRDMO services in new modalities, such as oligonucleotides, peptides and
GalNAc/PEG conjugation and complex small molecules.

With over 250 scientists in 5 R&D centers and 3 manufacturing sites, the company
is building its 4th unit in Tiantai, China. Its cGMP compliance track record
includes multiple USFDA, EU GMP, NMPA and PMDA inspections with no 483 and zero
recalls. Aurisco has been deeply involved in the pharmaceutical industry for 25
years and commits itself to sustainability and continuous technological
innovation. Today the company is a leading pharmaceutical partner of well-known
pharmaceutical companies worldwide in the field of complex synthesis, synthetic
biology, photochemistry, micronization etc. Complete quality system, sufficient
production capacity and global sales network enable the company to provide
high-quality products and efficient services to our customers around the world.

Contacts : mailto:info@auriscopharma.com

Rafael Antunes, mailto:rafael@aurisco.com , M. +351 919 387 143

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016821/Aurisco_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurisco-expand
s-oligonucleotide-capacity-and-launches-new-website-301799086.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169601/5490527
OTS: Aurisco



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Aurisco Expands Oligonucleotide Capacity and Launches New Website The New State-of-Art OligoPilot 2000TM solid-phase synthesizer adds cGMP manufacturing capacity to support and accelerate clinical and commercial oligonucleotide programs. The new website shows how R&D and Innovation is the driving force of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Logistikimmobilien sind die Lieblinge der Investoren / Asset-Manager wollen laut JLL-Umfrage ihre ...
316 Leser
Auf Schnäppchenjagd: Klarna liefert aktuelle Insights zum Shoppingverhalten der Deutschen (FOTO)
296 Leser
Lernen Sie xtype kennen: Beschleunigte ServiceNow-Bereitstellung, hohe Skalierbarkeit und Geschwindigkeit für ...
280 Leser
HABA FAMILYGROUP schließt alle Standorte der HABA Digitalwerkstatt: Förderung der Zukunftskompetenzen wird fortgesetzt (FOTO)
236 Leser
Fixierung auf Heizungstausch wird zum Fiasko für Gebäudebestand
192 Leser
Glaubwürdigkeit und Wettbewerbsvorteile: Daniel Graf verrät, warum Qualitätssiegel für Unternehmer unverzichtbar sind (FOTO)
188 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
176 Leser
Immer weniger Bäckereien in Deutschland: Was Bäckereien jetzt tun sollten, um ihre Existenz zu sichern (FOTO)
168 Leser
Immobilienkauf in der Großstadt: In diesen Vierteln sparen Käufer bis zu 64 Prozent im Vergleich zum Rest der Stadt
164 Leser
Der Warnstreik der EVG ist überflüssig
152 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
WEKA wird von Gartner® Peer Insights(TM) als "Customers' Choice" 2023 für ...
776 Leser
COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data
680 Leser
HM23: AUVESY-MDT rückt akute Produktionshürden in den Fokus (FOTO)
628 Leser
FIBO-Auftakt mit innovativem Echo aus Taiwan / Erstmaliger Auftritt von Taiwan Excellence auf der ...
576 Leser
Einladung zum Aurora Renewables Summit / Erneuerbare Energien im Spannungsfeld zwischen Regulierung und Markt: Was jetzt zu tun ist, um das Ziel von 80 Prozent Marktanteil bis 2030 zu erreichen
544 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
540 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
524 Leser
Autologe Zellkulturen des DIZG sind für die Versorgung Schwerbrand-verletzter unverzichtbar
516 Leser
EVG: Martin Burkert lehnt Zerschlagung des Deutsche-Bahn-Konzerns strikt ab (FOTO)
432 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
952 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
936 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
876 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
848 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
800 Leser
Pressekonferenz Sozialabgabengedenktag
796 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
780 Leser
WEKA wird von Gartner® Peer Insights(TM) als "Customers' Choice" 2023 für ...
776 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10570 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7783 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5811 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5604 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4640 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4237 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
3920 Leser