German Energy Efficiency Law Sets Ambitious Goals
Berlin (ots) - Germany's governing cabinet has agreed draft legislation aimed at
dramatically lowering its energy use by increasing efficiency.
The Energy Efficiency Law (EnEfG) fulfills a mandate from the European Union's
Energy Efficiency Directive, requiring energy savings of 11.7 percent, or around
1.5 percent a year, by 2030. It now goes to Germany's parliament for
ratification.
"Together we must all significantly and permanently reduce energy consumption in
Germany," said German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert
Habeck in a statement.
dramatically lowering its energy use by increasing efficiency.
The Energy Efficiency Law (EnEfG) fulfills a mandate from the European Union's
Energy Efficiency Directive, requiring energy savings of 11.7 percent, or around
1.5 percent a year, by 2030. It now goes to Germany's parliament for
ratification.
"Together we must all significantly and permanently reduce energy consumption in
Germany," said German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert
Habeck in a statement.
He added with reference to initial energy concerns following Russia's war
against Ukraine: "We showed last year that this was possible. With this new law,
we are now creating a clear framework. The public sector must continue to lead
by example."
The draft legislation sets a binding target of a 550-terawatt-hour reduction of
final energy consumption compared to 2008 levels by the end of this decade, with
Germany's national and regional governments directly responsible for a
50-terawatt-hour cut. The public sector will be expected to cut energy
consumption by two percent a year. By comparison, Germany consumed 2407 terawatt
hours of energy in 2021 according to the German Environment Agency.
The legislation requires all companies with an annual energy consumption of more
than 15 gigawatt hours a year to introduce energy management systems and draw up
concrete, publicly accessible energy efficiency measures. Specifics of the
measures will be left up to the companies themselves.
In addition, data centers will have to fulfill energy-efficiency standards and
use the heat they generate. Industrial waste heat is to be generally avoided or,
when unavoidable, be put to use.
"Energy efficiency is one of the most exciting and dynamic sectors in Germany
right now," says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) CEO Robert Hermann. "The new
Energy Efficiency Law adds further momentum to the changes that are already
going on in Germany society and the German economy. It's hard to think of a
better time than now for international energy-efficiency companies to expand to
Europe's largest economy."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com
against Ukraine: "We showed last year that this was possible. With this new law,
we are now creating a clear framework. The public sector must continue to lead
by example."
The draft legislation sets a binding target of a 550-terawatt-hour reduction of
final energy consumption compared to 2008 levels by the end of this decade, with
Germany's national and regional governments directly responsible for a
50-terawatt-hour cut. The public sector will be expected to cut energy
consumption by two percent a year. By comparison, Germany consumed 2407 terawatt
hours of energy in 2021 according to the German Environment Agency.
The legislation requires all companies with an annual energy consumption of more
than 15 gigawatt hours a year to introduce energy management systems and draw up
concrete, publicly accessible energy efficiency measures. Specifics of the
measures will be left up to the companies themselves.
In addition, data centers will have to fulfill energy-efficiency standards and
use the heat they generate. Industrial waste heat is to be generally avoided or,
when unavoidable, be put to use.
"Energy efficiency is one of the most exciting and dynamic sectors in Germany
right now," says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) CEO Robert Hermann. "The new
Energy Efficiency Law adds further momentum to the changes that are already
going on in Germany society and the German economy. It's hard to think of a
better time than now for international energy-efficiency companies to expand to
Europe's largest economy."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |