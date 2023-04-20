German Government Mandates and Funds Renewable Home Heating
Berlin (ots) - Germany's governing cabinet has decided to require all newly
installed heating units, as of next year, to be at least 65 percent renewably
powered. Government assistance to homeowners will be provided.
The proposed legislation, which now goes to Germany's parliament for
ratification, is a revision of the country's existing Buildings Energy Act
(GEG). The 65-percent rule applies only to newly installed, not to currently
working units or ones taken in for repair. So-called H2-ready heating systems,
which can be completely converted to use sustainably produced green hydrogen,
will also qualify. The rules would take effect on January 1, 2024.
Domestic heating accounts for some 70 percent of private energy use in Germany.
The proposed rules changes do not require any specific form of heating as long
as it's renewable.
"With this legislative revision, we are starting a major modernization offensive
and making up ground lost over many years," said German Minister for Economic
Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck in a statement. "The heating transition
must begin now with new heating units."
Meanwhile the government also promises financial assistance under the existing
Federal Funding for Efficient Buildings (BEG) program to people who convert to
sustainable forms of heating. Under the upcoming rules, those replacing
fossil-fuel-burning heating systems with sustainably powered ones can claim 30
percent of their costs. >Additionally, 20 percent is available to people who
swap older for more modern, efficient systems.
"With the revision of the BEG," Habeck added, "we are extending a helping hand
to our citizens where it's necessary."
"The provision of heating in Germany will be changing immensely in Germany in
the years to come - there's no getting around that," says Germany Trade & Invest
heating expert Bénédicte Winter. "The combination of new rules governing
sustainable heating systems and state subsidies to help people make the
transition means that this is an excellent time for new international players to
enter the German market."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5490705
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
0
