German Government Mandates and Funds Renewable Home Heating

Berlin (ots) - Germany's governing cabinet has decided to require all newly

installed heating units, as of next year, to be at least 65 percent renewably

powered. Government assistance to homeowners will be provided.



The proposed legislation, which now goes to Germany's parliament for

ratification, is a revision of the country's existing Buildings Energy Act

(GEG). The 65-percent rule applies only to newly installed, not to currently

working units or ones taken in for repair. So-called H2-ready heating systems,

which can be completely converted to use sustainably produced green hydrogen,

will also qualify. The rules would take effect on January 1, 2024.





Domestic heating accounts for some 70 percent of private energy use in Germany.The proposed rules changes do not require any specific form of heating as longas it's renewable."With this legislative revision, we are starting a major modernization offensiveand making up ground lost over many years," said German Minister for EconomicAffairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck in a statement. "The heating transitionmust begin now with new heating units."Meanwhile the government also promises financial assistance under the existingFederal Funding for Efficient Buildings (BEG) program to people who convert tosustainable forms of heating. Under the upcoming rules, those replacingfossil-fuel-burning heating systems with sustainably powered ones can claim 30percent of their costs. >Additionally, 20 percent is available to people whoswap older for more modern, efficient systems."With the revision of the BEG," Habeck added, "we are extending a helping handto our citizens where it's necessary.""The provision of heating in Germany will be changing immensely in Germany inthe years to come - there's no getting around that," says Germany Trade & Investheating expert Bénédicte Winter. "The combination of new rules governingsustainable heating systems and state subsidies to help people make thetransition means that this is an excellent time for new international players toenter the German market."Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the FederalRepublic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreignmarkets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companiessetting up shop in Germany.