checkAd

German Government Mandates and Funds Renewable Home Heating

Berlin (ots) - Germany's governing cabinet has decided to require all newly
installed heating units, as of next year, to be at least 65 percent renewably
powered. Government assistance to homeowners will be provided.

The proposed legislation, which now goes to Germany's parliament for
ratification, is a revision of the country's existing Buildings Energy Act
(GEG). The 65-percent rule applies only to newly installed, not to currently
working units or ones taken in for repair. So-called H2-ready heating systems,
which can be completely converted to use sustainably produced green hydrogen,
will also qualify. The rules would take effect on January 1, 2024.

Domestic heating accounts for some 70 percent of private energy use in Germany.
The proposed rules changes do not require any specific form of heating as long
as it's renewable.

"With this legislative revision, we are starting a major modernization offensive
and making up ground lost over many years," said German Minister for Economic
Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck in a statement. "The heating transition
must begin now with new heating units."

Meanwhile the government also promises financial assistance under the existing
Federal Funding for Efficient Buildings (BEG) program to people who convert to
sustainable forms of heating. Under the upcoming rules, those replacing
fossil-fuel-burning heating systems with sustainably powered ones can claim 30
percent of their costs. >Additionally, 20 percent is available to people who
swap older for more modern, efficient systems.

"With the revision of the BEG," Habeck added, "we are extending a helping hand
to our citizens where it's necessary."

"The provision of heating in Germany will be changing immensely in Germany in
the years to come - there's no getting around that," says Germany Trade & Invest
heating expert Bénédicte Winter. "The combination of new rules governing
sustainable heating systems and state subsidies to help people make the
transition means that this is an excellent time for new international players to
enter the German market."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5490705
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

German Government Mandates and Funds Renewable Home Heating Germany's governing cabinet has decided to require all newly installed heating units, as of next year, to be at least 65 percent renewably powered. Government assistance to homeowners will be provided. The proposed legislation, which now goes to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Glaubwürdigkeit und Wettbewerbsvorteile: Daniel Graf verrät, warum Qualitätssiegel für Unternehmer unverzichtbar sind (FOTO)
408 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
304 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
304 Leser
Personalbeschaffung im Wandel: Wie Autohäuser innovative Methoden nutzen, um Bewerber zu gewinnen (FOTO)
272 Leser
Immer weniger Bäckereien in Deutschland: Was Bäckereien jetzt tun sollten, um ihre Existenz zu sichern (FOTO)
272 Leser
Patrick Wonsowitz: Wieso erfolgreiche Immobilienmakler verstärkt auf Social Media setzen (FOTO)
256 Leser
Finanzielle Freiheit erlangen - Sascha Drache verrät 5 Tipps, wie man mit einer ...
240 Leser
Holger Peters wird neues Vorstandsmitglied für Finanzen und IT (FOTO)
232 Leser
EEW Energy from Waste fasst Unternehmensstrategie in einem Big Picture zusammen (FOTO)
232 Leser
myWorld expands in Asia (FOTO)
212 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
WEKA wird von Gartner® Peer Insights(TM) als "Customers' Choice" 2023 für ...
776 Leser
COMPREDICT Announces Performance Guarantee on AI-Based Virtual Sensors for In-Vehicle Data
680 Leser
HM23: AUVESY-MDT rückt akute Produktionshürden in den Fokus (FOTO)
628 Leser
Einladung zum Aurora Renewables Summit / Erneuerbare Energien im Spannungsfeld zwischen Regulierung und Markt: Was jetzt zu tun ist, um das Ziel von 80 Prozent Marktanteil bis 2030 zu erreichen
544 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
540 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
524 Leser
Autologe Zellkulturen des DIZG sind für die Versorgung Schwerbrand-verletzter unverzichtbar
516 Leser
EVG: Martin Burkert lehnt Zerschlagung des Deutsche-Bahn-Konzerns strikt ab (FOTO)
432 Leser
Rockwell Automation unterstützt umweltfreundliche Lithiumproduktion zur Sicherung der ...
420 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
1028 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
940 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
876 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
848 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
800 Leser
Pressekonferenz Sozialabgabengedenktag
796 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
780 Leser
WEKA wird von Gartner® Peer Insights(TM) als "Customers' Choice" 2023 für ...
776 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10574 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7783 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5811 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5604 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4640 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4237 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
3920 Leser