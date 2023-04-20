LTS expands into large molecule drug delivery with the acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business
Andernach, Germany (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug
delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF")
and Micro Array Patches ("MAP") announces the signing of the acquisition of the
Sorrel wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in
Netanya, Israel, a part of the Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). The
acquisition is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its portfolio of drug
delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector technologies will
enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology offerings. It opens new
opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the field of large molecules
and biologics.
Eitan Medical is a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery
solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care,
making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Within Eitan Medicals,
Sorrel provides an innovative solution for the subcutaneous delivery of large
molecule drugs. These connected, pre-filled and pre-loaded wearable devices
enable patients living with chronic and high burden conditions to
self-administer medication safely and efficiently without interrupting their
daily lives.
pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug
delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF")
and Micro Array Patches ("MAP") announces the signing of the acquisition of the
Sorrel wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in
Netanya, Israel, a part of the Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). The
acquisition is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its portfolio of drug
delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector technologies will
enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology offerings. It opens new
opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the field of large molecules
and biologics.
Eitan Medical is a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery
solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care,
making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Within Eitan Medicals,
Sorrel provides an innovative solution for the subcutaneous delivery of large
molecule drugs. These connected, pre-filled and pre-loaded wearable devices
enable patients living with chronic and high burden conditions to
self-administer medication safely and efficiently without interrupting their
daily lives.
Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "The acquisition of the Sorrel
platform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for large molecules, and
fulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patients that rely on
cumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinic administration or
multiple injections. Sorrel's solutions set a new standard for performance,
quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable injection devices. The
Sorrel platform is now ready for commercial launch and will accelerate its
scale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach and reputation. We are
excited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team to our organization".
Boaz Eitan Ph.D, CEO and Chairman of Eitan Medical, commented:" The acquisition
of Sorrel, that evolved to be a leader in its space comes as testament to Eitan
Medical's capabilities. This transaction will allow us to focus on our core
business Medication Delivery Solutions and continue to innovate in the drug
delivery market. At this point, I would like to thank Igal Shany for leading
this transaction."
Andrei Yosef, Ph.D, General Manager of Sorrel added: "The acquisition by LTS
will accelerate the growth of Sorrel and will benefit our multiple pharma
partners. Sorrel's platform commercial launch is planned for this year together
with additional clinical trials with our pharma partners. LTS with its
reputation, strong leadership, scale, and combination product capabilities will
expedite our growth. Sorrel's patient-centric on-body drug delivery platform is
improving patient comfort and adherence with a reliable easy to use drug
delivery device for self-administration at home."
About LTS
LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company
that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as
Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical
industry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products
and a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multiple
disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as
well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position
through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by
advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches
(MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives.
Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany,
West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative
office in Shanghai, China.
About Eitan Medical
Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put
patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever
before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical
goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion
solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life
across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care
environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and
flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.
Eitan Medical was represented by Gornitzky & Co. LTS was represented by
Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Shibolet & Co. Law Firm.
Contact:
Dr. Iris Schnitzler
mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
0049-2632-992589
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5490739
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
platform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for large molecules, and
fulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patients that rely on
cumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinic administration or
multiple injections. Sorrel's solutions set a new standard for performance,
quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable injection devices. The
Sorrel platform is now ready for commercial launch and will accelerate its
scale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach and reputation. We are
excited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team to our organization".
Boaz Eitan Ph.D, CEO and Chairman of Eitan Medical, commented:" The acquisition
of Sorrel, that evolved to be a leader in its space comes as testament to Eitan
Medical's capabilities. This transaction will allow us to focus on our core
business Medication Delivery Solutions and continue to innovate in the drug
delivery market. At this point, I would like to thank Igal Shany for leading
this transaction."
Andrei Yosef, Ph.D, General Manager of Sorrel added: "The acquisition by LTS
will accelerate the growth of Sorrel and will benefit our multiple pharma
partners. Sorrel's platform commercial launch is planned for this year together
with additional clinical trials with our pharma partners. LTS with its
reputation, strong leadership, scale, and combination product capabilities will
expedite our growth. Sorrel's patient-centric on-body drug delivery platform is
improving patient comfort and adherence with a reliable easy to use drug
delivery device for self-administration at home."
About LTS
LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company
that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as
Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical
industry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products
and a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multiple
disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as
well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position
through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by
advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches
(MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives.
Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany,
West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative
office in Shanghai, China.
About Eitan Medical
Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put
patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever
before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical
goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion
solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life
across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care
environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and
flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.
Eitan Medical was represented by Gornitzky & Co. LTS was represented by
Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Shibolet & Co. Law Firm.
Contact:
Dr. Iris Schnitzler
mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
0049-2632-992589
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5490739
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 73 | 0 |