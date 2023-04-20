LTS expands into large molecule drug delivery with the acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business

Andernach, Germany (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading

pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug

delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF")

and Micro Array Patches ("MAP") announces the signing of the acquisition of the

Sorrel wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in

Netanya, Israel, a part of the Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). The

acquisition is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its portfolio of drug

delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector technologies will

enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology offerings. It opens new

opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the field of large molecules

and biologics.



Eitan Medical is a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery

solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care,

making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Within Eitan Medicals,

Sorrel provides an innovative solution for the subcutaneous delivery of large

molecule drugs. These connected, pre-filled and pre-loaded wearable devices

enable patients living with chronic and high burden conditions to

self-administer medication safely and efficiently without interrupting their

daily lives.





Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "The acquisition of the Sorrelplatform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for large molecules, andfulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patients that rely oncumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinic administration ormultiple injections. Sorrel's solutions set a new standard for performance,quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable injection devices. TheSorrel platform is now ready for commercial launch and will accelerate itsscale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach and reputation. We areexcited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team to our organization".Boaz Eitan Ph.D, CEO and Chairman of Eitan Medical, commented:" The acquisitionof Sorrel, that evolved to be a leader in its space comes as testament to EitanMedical's capabilities. This transaction will allow us to focus on our corebusiness Medication Delivery Solutions and continue to innovate in the drugdelivery market. At this point, I would like to thank Igal Shany for leadingthis transaction."Andrei Yosef, Ph.D, General Manager of Sorrel added: "The acquisition by LTSwill accelerate the growth of Sorrel and will benefit our multiple pharmapartners. Sorrel's platform commercial launch is planned for this year togetherwith additional clinical trials with our pharma partners. LTS with itsreputation, strong leadership, scale, and combination product capabilities willexpedite our growth. Sorrel's patient-centric on-body drug delivery platform isimproving patient comfort and adherence with a reliable easy to use drugdelivery device for self-administration at home."About LTSLTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology companythat develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such asTransdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceuticalindustry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed productsand a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multipledisease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded aswell as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading positionthrough the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and byadvancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches(MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives.Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany,West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representativeoffice in Shanghai, China.About Eitan MedicalEitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that putpatients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than everbefore. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medicalgoes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusionsolutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of lifeacross the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home careenvironments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, andflexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.Eitan Medical was represented by Gornitzky & Co. LTS was represented byLowenstein Sandler LLP and Shibolet & Co. Law Firm.Contact:Dr. Iris Schnitzlermailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com0049-2632-992589Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5490739OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG