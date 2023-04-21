Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Samsung Heavy Industries and Seaborg Technologies form consortium to develop CMSR-based floating nuclear power plants

Seoul, South Korea (ots/PRNewswire) - Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP),

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Seaborg Technologies have announced a

consortium to develop floating nuclear power plants with Seaborg Technologies'

innovative molten salt reactor technology. The power plants will be installed on

barges with a modular design able to deliver from 200MWe to 800MWe, with the

consortium's first project expected to be a 200MWe power barge.



The consortium aims to enable timely commercialization and a scalable export of

factory-produced CMSR-based floating nuclear power plants worldwide, offering

improved efficiency and inherent safety characteristics. With KHNP's extensive

experience in nuclear power generation, SHI's offshore construction expertise

and Seaborg Technologies' innovative technology, the consortium is

well-positioned to meet the growing demand for clean and reliable energy.





"KHNP's active effort will be aimed at fostering a mutually beneficialpartnership between Korea and Denmark, with a focus on cooperation in the nextgeneration nuclear power project, for a safer and cleaner future," said Mr.Jooho Whang, CEO of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power."Floating Nuclear Power Plant is a carbon-free energy solution which isefficiently responding to the climate change issues and a next-generationtechnology expandable to floating Hydrogen, Ammonia plant that meets the visionof Samsung Heavy Industries," added Mr. Jintaek Jeong, CEO of Samsung HeavyIndustries."This consortium is unique for deploying nuclear power at scale," said Mr. NavidSamandari, CEO of Seaborg Technologies. "We are proud to say we have partneredwith the best for construction and operations as part of our shared mission todevelop and deploy the power barges."The agreement marks a significant milestone for floating nuclear solution forthe world, where each 200MWe of generation capacity is expected to save over 26million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its 24-year lifetime compared witha coal-fired power plant.About Korea Hydro & Nuclear PowerKorea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) owns and operates Korea's 25nuclear power plants along with 28 hydro-electric power plants. (Ranked 3rdglobally in NPP capacity). KHNP and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)have jointly executed the first nuclear power project in Barakah, United ArabEmirates, in 2009. Unit 1, 2, and 3 entered into commercial operation, and unit4 is under commissioning test.About Samsung Heavy IndustriesSamsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is a leading shipbuilding and offshoreconstruction company headquartered in South Korea. With a history spanning overseveral decades, the company has established itself as a global leader in thefield, delivering high-quality products and services to customers around theworld.About Seaborg TechnologiesSeaborg Technologies is a Danish nuclear energy company that delivers a new,safe nuclear technology based on a molten salt reactor design. The company'smission is to provide clean, safe, and reliable power generation to meet thegrowing demand for sustainable energy worldwide.