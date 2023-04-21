Aurisco Expands Oligonucleotide Capacity and Launches New Website

SETÚBAL, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - The New State-of-Art OligoPilot 2000(TM)

On its 25th anniversary, Aurisco Pharmaceutical, an innovative pharmaceuticalCRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing organization) announcedthe expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and a new edition ofits corporate website - https://www.aurisco.com/ .The new OligoPilot 2000(TM) solid-phase synthesizer, from Cytiva, completesAurisco Biotech's pilot scale cGMP plant and provides immediate capacityavailability to accelerate customer's clinical programs as well as Aurisco'sgeneric oligonucleotide pipeline. The new website has been designed to offer amore user-friendly experience with more information, improved navigation and newcommunication functionalities. It allows visitors to explore the full CRDMOservices, product portfolio and advanced technology toolbox and stay informedabout the company."Aurisco has evolved from being a vertically integrated generic API manufacturerwith fermentation and synthetic capabilities into a science based CRDMO ,offering research, development and cGMP manufacturing of oligonucleotides, RNAconjugates, peptides and complex chiral small molecules . We're working withglobal organizations, Large Pharma, Biotechs and other CDMOs, Innovators andGenerics, and felt the need to evolve our communication channels too. Afterlaunching our LinkedIn page last year, we have now launched a revised website,focused on the customer experience." - said Mr. Rafael Antunes, VP BusinessDevelopment in Europe."The company is committed to continuous technological innovation, such assolid-phase synthesis, chromatography, photochemistry and biocatalysis. Ourstrong R&D, state-of-art analytical tools, advanced manufacturing capabilitiesand project management experience will help our customers deliver faster,better, safer and more affordable medicines to patients around the world. We'vejoined Manufacture 2030, Energize and Ecovadis in a true commitment tosustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical supply-chains.We pay special attention to ESG and Supply-Chain Security topics. Our primaryobjective during the redesign process was to create a website where users canfind out useful information about our company and our technologies,capabilities, and customized solutions for their particular application in theindustry". said Mr. Peng Zhien, Chairman of Aurisco.We hope you enjoy our new look!Aurisco will be present at the following conferences: RDD in Nice, France, TidesUSA, in San Diego, USA CPhI China, in Shanghai, China and CPhI Worldwide inBarcelona, Spain. You are invited to visit us to learn about our latestscientific updates and to meet and network with our scientists. Schedule ameeting mailto:crdmo@auriscopharma.com .About AuriscoEstablished in 1998, Aurisco is a science-based pharmaceutical company engagedin research, development, manufacturing and marketing of complex APIs and offersCRDMO services in new modalities, such as oligonucleotides, peptides andGalNAc/PEG conjugation and complex small molecules.With over 250 scientists in 5 R&D centers and 3 manufacturing sites, the companyis building its 4th unit in Tiantai, China. Its cGMP compliance track recordincludes multiple USFDA, EU GMP, NMPA and PMDA inspections with no 483 and zerorecalls. Aurisco has been deeply involved in the pharmaceutical industry for 25years and commits itself to sustainability and continuous technologicalinnovation. Today the company is a leading pharmaceutical partner of well-knownpharmaceutical companies worldwide in the field of complex synthesis, syntheticbiology, photochemistry, micronization etc. Complete quality system, sufficientproduction capacity and global sales network enable the company to providehigh-quality products and efficient services to our customers around the world.Contacts : mailto:info@auriscopharma.comRafael Antunes, mailto:rafael@aurisco.com , M. +351 919 387 143Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016821/Aurisco_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurisco-expands-oligonucleotide-capacity-and-launches-new-website-301804285.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169601/5491623OTS: Aurisco