checkAd

HostDime's Colombia Data Center First in Latin America to Achieve EDGE Green Certificate

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / HostDime, a hyper-edge global data center company, is proud to announce its new Tier IV Colombia Data Center has received the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certificate, which is awarded to buildings that demonstrate resource efficiency of at least 20 percent in energy, water, and embodied energy in materials.

 

 

EDGE is a green building standard and a global certification system developed by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation that certifies the design and resource efficiency of green buildings. EDGE is a measurable way for builders to optimize their designs to help create a sustainable future and provide better investment rates for HostDime and their clients.

 

HostDime's Colombia "Nebula" Tier IV Data Center is the first data center in Latin America to meet these EDGE certification standards.

 

"We are very proud of obtaining the first EDGE Green Certificate in Latin America. Incorporating all these environmental features in our New Colombia Tier IV 'Nebula' Data Center allows us to operate one of the most sustainable data centers in the world. Our commitment is aligned with the broader data center industry's ESG efforts. As we continue to build out our next-gen purpose built Tier IV Data Centers throughout Latin America, we will continue to adapt such sustainable features while also taking advantage of renewable energy sources," says Edwin Tello, VP of HostDime Latin America.

 

Data centers account for an estimated 1% of worldwide electricity use, so the industry must be conscious of its responsibilities. ESG (environmental, social, and governance) considerations are crucial when designing, constructing, and operating purpose-built data centers. Taking ESG issues seriously maximizes operational efficiencies and reduces overall risks.

 

Power consumption can be used to measure data center efficiency. PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) is the measurement of how efficiently a data center uses energy. The lower the PUE, the better. While HostDime achieves at or under 1.3 PUE in their constructed data centers, most providers have a PUE in the 1.6 or higher range. Bringing PUE down across the data center industry is an obtainable and worthwhile objective. HostDime's purposeful use of power-efficient electrical components, modular POD footprints, hot aisle containment, highest efficiency chillers, and renewable energy use all correspond to a large reduction in annualized PUE.

Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: Rohstoffaktien-Depot mit langfristansatz Strategie

Diskussion: Mullen Automotive - Nio 2.0 ?


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  45   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

HostDime's Colombia Data Center First in Latin America to Achieve EDGE Green Certificate BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / HostDime, a hyper-edge global data center company, is proud to announce its new Tier IV Colombia Data Center has received the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certificate, which is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
648 Leser
First Majestic produziert 7,6 Mio. Unzen AgÄq im 1. Quartal – bestehend aus 2,5 Mio. Unzen ...
216 Leser
dynaCERT und Cipher Neutron unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung mit der Firma Molymet zur ...
212 Leser
Asante meldet Eingang einer unaufgeforderten, unverbindlichen Interessensbekundung, die nach ...
180 Leser
XORTX erhält von der FDA den 'Orphan Drug'-Status für sein Programm zur Behandlung ...
160 Leser
Sernova erinnert Aktionäre daran, FÜR die 8 vom Management nominierten Directors zu stimmen, ...
140 Leser
First Majestic Produces 7.6 million AgEq Oz in Q1 Consisting of 2.5 million Silver Ounces and ...
120 Leser
Azincourt Energy nimmt eine Option auf das Lithiumprojekt Big Hill
116 Leser
First Tin Plc. - Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschlusses und Einberufung der Jahreshauptversammlung
116 Leser
Nextech3D.ai veröffentlicht untestierte Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 und das 4. ...
116 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1516 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1068 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
648 Leser
Miningscout - Lithium: In diesen Tagen entstehen die westlichen Lieferketten
532 Leser
Medigene AG: Präsentation neuer Daten auf dem AACR zeigt verbesserte T-Zell-Funktionalität von MDG1015 bei ...
456 Leser
Filmhedge Leads 1st Atlanta Delegation to Cannes Film Festival, Marche Du Film
440 Leser
Committed to Empowering Customers' Transition to Net Zero, INNIO Opens Two Training Centers in ...
420 Leser
Blender Bites sichert sich Produktlistungen an den US-Geschäftsstandorten des weltweit größten ...
396 Leser
Calibre beginnt mit dem Abbau im hochgradigen Ost-Borosi-Tagebau (6,8 g/t Gold)
368 Leser
Tudor Gold bereitet das 2023er Explorationsprogramm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im ...
344 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse des Wirksamkeitstests für ...
2120 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1624 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Meilenstein erreicht: Innocan Pharma erhält erstes vollständiges US-Patent im Bereich der Schmerztherapie
1520 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1516 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1360 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1084 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1068 Leser
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. erhält von der kanadischen Regierung einen ersten Auftrag für seine ...
1000 Leser
TECO 2030 unterzeichnet mit einer ungenannten Partei eine Absichtserklärung für ...
972 Leser
VERSES und SimWell schließen Partnerschaft zur Optimierung von digitalen Zwillingssimulationen mit ...
912 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5262 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4212 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3232 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3056 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser