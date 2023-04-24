Godrej & Boyce showcases indigenous energy-efficient solutions at Hannover Messe, Germany
Mumbai, India - Exhibits India's effort towards energy
efficiency with custom-built, innovative products on a global platform.
Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that 2 LOBs
of Godrej Electricals & Electronics - Green Consultancy and Energy Management
(GCEM) and Busduct - have participated in Hannover Messe, the world's largest
industrial trade fair, that took place from April 17 to 21 in Germany. The
company showcased two of its indigenous and innovative products at the expo.
GCEM has been working for over 15 years in the field of energy saving in air
compressors and displayed its patented energy-saving product, Godrej ControlAiR
IFC (Intelligent Flow Controller) - Demand Side Management Solution. This
product can help save between 5 to 25% energy in compressed air utility, with a
constant outlet pressure within 1 psig range. The company has conducted surveys
in existing plants to predict energy-saving possibilities and has already saved
millions of energy units worldwide with over 4500 installations across India,
South East Asian Countries, and the Netherlands. The product was exhibited in
Comvac Hall 04, Booth No. G51, which was dedicated to Compressors and Vacuum
technology.
The company also showcased its Busduct product, which offers an end-to-end
solution of power distribution having more than 1000 successfully completed
projects across all segments including Commercial, Data center, Infra,
Industrial, Power, Oil & Gas, lift Irrigation and Solar. This product was
exhibited in the Digital and Energy Hall 11, Booth A82.
"Our participation in Hannover Messe was an excellent opportunity to showcase
our innovative Made-In-India products to the world and seek potential dealers
across the globe," said Mr Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & Business
Head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics Division at Godrej & Boyce. "Our GCEM LOB
of Godrej Electricals & Electronics provides sustainable solutions to industries
with a core focus on improving their productivity and energy efficiency. We are
confident that our products will garner interest from industry experts at the
expo."
Godrej & Boyce is committed to creating sustainable products and services that
contribute to a greener planet. The company's participation in Hannover Messe is
in line with its vision to offer cost-effective and environmentally friendly
solutions to all sectors of the industry.
To learn more visit: http://www.godrej.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876608/Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/godrej--
boyce-showcases-indigenous-energy-efficient-solutions-at-hannover-messe-germany-
301804327.html
Contact:
Yashodhara Roy: yroy@godrej.com ; Zainab Najmi: zainab.najmi@adfactorspr.com,
+91 7710877863
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153342/5492490
OTS: Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
