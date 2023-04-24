Godrej & Boyce showcases indigenous energy-efficient solutions at Hannover Messe, Germany

Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - ~Exhibits India's effort towards energy

GCEM has been working for over 15 years in the field of energy saving in aircompressors and displayed its patented energy-saving product, Godrej ControlAiRIFC (Intelligent Flow Controller) - Demand Side Management Solution. Thisproduct can help save between 5 to 25% energy in compressed air utility, with aconstant outlet pressure within 1 psig range. The company has conducted surveysin existing plants to predict energy-saving possibilities and has already savedmillions of energy units worldwide with over 4500 installations across India,South East Asian Countries, and the Netherlands. The product was exhibited inComvac Hall 04, Booth No. G51, which was dedicated to Compressors and Vacuumtechnology.The company also showcased its Busduct product, which offers an end-to-endsolution of power distribution having more than 1000 successfully completedprojects across all segments including Commercial, Data center, Infra,Industrial, Power, Oil & Gas, lift Irrigation and Solar. This product wasexhibited in the Digital and Energy Hall 11, Booth A82."Our participation in Hannover Messe was an excellent opportunity to showcaseour innovative Made-In-India products to the world and seek potential dealersacross the globe," said Mr Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & BusinessHead, Godrej Electricals & Electronics Division at Godrej & Boyce. "Our GCEM LOBof Godrej Electricals & Electronics provides sustainable solutions to industrieswith a core focus on improving their productivity and energy efficiency. We areconfident that our products will garner interest from industry experts at theexpo."Godrej & Boyce is committed to creating sustainable products and services thatcontribute to a greener planet. The company's participation in Hannover Messe isin line with its vision to offer cost-effective and environmentally friendlysolutions to all sectors of the industry.To learn more visit: http://www.godrej.com/Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876608/Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/godrej--boyce-showcases-indigenous-energy-efficient-solutions-at-hannover-messe-germany-301804327.htmlContact:Yashodhara Roy: yroy@godrej.com ; Zainab Najmi: zainab.najmi@adfactorspr.com,+91 7710877863Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153342/5492490OTS: Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.