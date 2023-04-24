New York City / Bremen (Germany) (ots) - The startup UZE Mobility, together with

T-Systems, has successfully tested a new ISO-based measurement method for CO2

emissions from traffic. The special feature here is that CO2 emissions can be

measured with street-level accuracy and in real time. This means that traffic

managers in cities can now precisely identify causes of CO2 emissions and take

efficient measures to reduce exhaust gases or justify their costs.



This is how the field test went





For the field test, UZE Mobility equipped cabs with its digital,self-illuminating roof monitors. The sensors integrated into the roof monitorsrecord the vehicles' GPS data. UZE Mobility uses the fully anonymized GPSinformation, among other things, for geographically accurate advertising thatcan be switched according to predefined times, areas and weather conditions.The GPS data was sent from the UZE Mobility data marketplace via 5G mobilecommunications over an interface to the "Low Carbon Mobility Management"calculation server (LCMM for short) from T-Systems. The LCMM server's algorithmthen detects where traffic is congested or where there is stop-and-go traffic.The LCMM server also stores the vehicle classes. This enables the LCMM algorithmto calculate the fuel consumption and thus the CO2 emissions of the trafficgeographically precisely in real time and to map emission patterns.Clean Air Thanks to Big DataUsing these emission patterns, city traffic managers can now identify causes ofpoor air quality due to traffic with geographic and time precision in order toderive traffic measures or justify their costs.Process transferable worldwideTo ensure that the road-accurate calculation for determining fuel consumptionand the resulting CO2 emissions is performed in real time in a comparable mannerworldwide, there is the standard: ISO 23795-1(http://www.iso.org/standard/76971.html) http://www.iso.org/standard/76971.html. It provides a calculation of CO2 emissions that is transparent to everyone.LCMM has fully implemented the ISO standard for the first time. The LCMM conceptbased on the ISO standard also enables fleets, cabs or transport logistics tocreate resilient CO2 certificates.