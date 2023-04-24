checkAd

New measurement method Cleaner traffic thanks to Big Data (FOTO)

New York City / Bremen (Germany) (ots) - The startup UZE Mobility, together with
T-Systems, has successfully tested a new ISO-based measurement method for CO2
emissions from traffic. The special feature here is that CO2 emissions can be
measured with street-level accuracy and in real time. This means that traffic
managers in cities can now precisely identify causes of CO2 emissions and take
efficient measures to reduce exhaust gases or justify their costs.

This is how the field test went

For the field test, UZE Mobility equipped cabs with its digital,
self-illuminating roof monitors. The sensors integrated into the roof monitors
record the vehicles' GPS data. UZE Mobility uses the fully anonymized GPS
information, among other things, for geographically accurate advertising that
can be switched according to predefined times, areas and weather conditions.

The GPS data was sent from the UZE Mobility data marketplace via 5G mobile
communications over an interface to the "Low Carbon Mobility Management"
calculation server (LCMM for short) from T-Systems. The LCMM server's algorithm
then detects where traffic is congested or where there is stop-and-go traffic.
The LCMM server also stores the vehicle classes. This enables the LCMM algorithm
to calculate the fuel consumption and thus the CO2 emissions of the traffic
geographically precisely in real time and to map emission patterns.

Clean Air Thanks to Big Data

Using these emission patterns, city traffic managers can now identify causes of
poor air quality due to traffic with geographic and time precision in order to
derive traffic measures or justify their costs.

Process transferable worldwide

To ensure that the road-accurate calculation for determining fuel consumption
and the resulting CO2 emissions is performed in real time in a comparable manner
worldwide, there is the standard: ISO 23795-1
(http://www.iso.org/standard/76971.html) http://www.iso.org/standard/76971.html
. It provides a calculation of CO2 emissions that is transparent to everyone.
LCMM has fully implemented the ISO standard for the first time. The LCMM concept
based on the ISO standard also enables fleets, cabs or transport logistics to
create resilient CO2 certificates.

Contact:

Christian Fischer
Mobile: +49 (0) 152 227 227 50
Mail: mailto:christian@uze-mobility.com
https://www.uzemobility.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133173/5492834
OTS: UZE Mobility GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  69   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

New measurement method Cleaner traffic thanks to Big Data (FOTO) The startup UZE Mobility, together with T-Systems, has successfully tested a new ISO-based measurement method for CO2 emissions from traffic. The special feature here is that CO2 emissions can be measured with street-level accuracy and in real time. …

Nachrichten des Autors

JobRad informiert über Falschmeldung (OTS) der Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft ...
220 Leser
Bain-Studie zur Zukunft der Kreditwirtschaft / Web3-Technologien revolutionieren das ...
156 Leser
TARGOBANK legt Rekordergebnis vor (FOTO)
152 Leser
nd.Der Tag: Kommentar zur Tarifeinigung im öffentlichen Dienst
128 Leser
Münchener Hypothekenbank steigert Geschäftsergebnis
128 Leser
Lidl senkt dauerhaft Preise für Käse
124 Leser
Darf's ein bisschen weniger sein? Kaufland senkt die Käse-Preise (FOTO)
120 Leser
Steigende Lebensmittelpreise trotz sinkender Inflation - Lebensmittelhersteller holen Gewinne nach
116 Leser
Sicherheit und Gesundheit am Arbeitsplatz: am 28. April ist der Welttag / Sicherheitsanbieter Verisure hilft bei Gewalttaten und Bedrohung ...
116 Leser
Heidrick & Struggles fügt Executive Search Berater in Europa hinzu
112 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
896 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
804 Leser
WEKA wird von Gartner® Peer Insights(TM) als "Customers' Choice" 2023 für ...
804 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
692 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz im Februar 2023 um 2,7 % gegenüber Vormonat gesunken / Gastgewerbeumsatz ...
656 Leser
HM23: AUVESY-MDT rückt akute Produktionshürden in den Fokus (FOTO)
632 Leser
24,3 % der Bevölkerung hatten 2022 eine Einwanderungsgeschichte
616 Leser
Einladung zum Aurora Renewables Summit / Erneuerbare Energien im Spannungsfeld zwischen Regulierung und Markt: Was jetzt zu tun ist, um das Ziel von 80 Prozent Marktanteil bis 2030 zu erreichen
592 Leser
Auszubildende verdienten 2022 im Schnitt 1 057 Euro brutto im Monat
572 Leser
Glaubwürdigkeit und Wettbewerbsvorteile: Daniel Graf verrät, warum Qualitätssiegel für Unternehmer unverzichtbar sind (FOTO)
568 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
1052 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
1008 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
924 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
896 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
892 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
876 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
844 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
804 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10594 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7867 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5815 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5624 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4640 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4237 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4096 Leser