Stuttgart (ots) -- Global revenue grows by 7.4% to 3.8 billion euros in the fiscal year 2022- Investments rose by around one-third, reaching 143 million euros- Test services for EV batteries and charging infrastructure in high demand- Over 500 service offerings for sustainable business operations- Securing leading positions in Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligencethrough acquisitions and joint venture- New market entries in vehicle testing services- Optimistic outlook for fiscal year 2023: DEKRA expects mid-to-high singledigit revenue growthDEKRA has successfully increased its revenue as planned in the fiscal year 2022and completed key strategic projects. "We had the right answers to thechallenges of the past year and are very pleased with a boost in revenue of7.4%," said CEO Stan Zurkiewicz at the company's annual press conference. "Atthe same time, we managed to invest heavily in our future business, launchinnovative services, and successfully filled two newly created board memberpositions. This laid the foundations for future profitable growth", Zurkiewiczadded.Optimistic outlook for 2023DEKRA has started well into 2023: in the first quarter, revenue amounted to 990million euros, 12.8% higher than the previous year. DEKRA CEO Zurkiewicz isoptimistic for the full year results: "We believe that we can continue to growin the range a mid-to-high single digit in 2023 despite geopolitical andmacroeconomic risks, thanks to our strong market positions worldwide and acompelling portfolio of new services in our focus areas of future mobility,cyber security, and sustainability."Read full version: https://www.dekra.com/en/newsroom/#tab=pressContact:Uta Leitner+49.711.7861-2877mailto:uta.leitner@dekra.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5493047OTS: DEKRA SE