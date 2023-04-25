Infosys Launches the Live Operations Platform in Collaboration with ServiceNow to Boost Customer Experience for Telecom Providers

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The platform will also help telecom serviceproviders optimize operational cost and meet business KPIsInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced its collaboration with ServiceNow (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2Fpartners%2Finfosys.html&data=05%7C01%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C23ee8d77ae034780a65608db31d3451c%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638158555689184795%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=7uzys%2Bmzy6bSGxn6LQDcc68AeM%2BVw6cPbUr6HxfG3zo%3D&reserved=0) , aleading digital workflow company, to launch the Infosys Live Operations (https://www.infosys.com/industries/communication-services/industry-offerings/live-operations.html) platform, aimed at enhancing customer experiences (CX) for telecomproviders.Infosys leveraged ServiceNow technology to build Infosys Live Operations, whichseamlessly integrates with legacy and digital environments to simplify businessoperations by application rationalization and technology stack optimization. Aspart of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , aset of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate theircloud journey, Infosys Live Operations will help telecom service providersreduce time-to-market and make feature-rich products. The platform aims todeliver up to 95 percent improvement in operational efficiency, a 10-20 percentincrease in quality of service and experience, and a 40 percent reduction inoperational costs.Narsimha Rao Mannepalli , EVP, Co-head of Delivery and Head - Cloud,Infrastructure and Cybersecurity, Infosys, said, "Today, telecom serviceproviders face unique challenges, one of which is commoditization ofconnectivity. As they look at increasing customer relevance, Infosys LiveOperations platform provides a differentiated edge by improving the quality ofcustomer service while simplifying business service operations. Our continuedcollaboration with ServiceNow has enabled us to work on many enterprisetransformation initiatives and has given us the opportunity to not only emergeas a trusted partner but also a leader in the telecom industry. This latestcollaboration will work towards a hyperconnected economy and enable us toprovide world-class telecom solutions with an accelerated approach towards