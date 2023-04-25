checkAd

Infosys Launches the Live Operations Platform in Collaboration with ServiceNow to Boost Customer Experience for Telecom Providers

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The platform will also help telecom service
providers optimize operational cost and meet business KPIs

Infosys
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced its collaboration with ServiceNow
outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2Fpartners%2Finfosys.html&data
=05%7C01%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C23ee8d77ae034780a65608db31d3451c%7C63ce7d
592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638158555689184795%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8
eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%
7C&sdata=7uzys%2Bmzy6bSGxn6LQDcc68AeM%2BVw6cPbUr6HxfG3zo%3D&reserved=0) , a
to launch the Infosys Live Operations
/www.infosys.com/industries/communication-services/industry-offerings/live-opera
tions.html) platform, aimed at enhancing customer experiences (CX) for telecom
providers.

Infosys leveraged ServiceNow technology to build Infosys Live Operations, which
seamlessly integrates with legacy and digital environments to simplify business
operations by application rationalization and technology stack optimization. As
part of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a
set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their
cloud journey, Infosys Live Operations will help telecom service providers
reduce time-to-market and make feature-rich products. The platform aims to
deliver up to 95 percent improvement in operational efficiency, a 10-20 percent
increase in quality of service and experience, and a 40 percent reduction in
operational costs.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli , EVP, Co-head of Delivery and Head - Cloud,
Infrastructure and Cybersecurity, Infosys, said, "Today, telecom service
providers face unique challenges, one of which is commoditization of
connectivity. As they look at increasing customer relevance, Infosys Live
Operations platform provides a differentiated edge by improving the quality of
customer service while simplifying business service operations. Our continued
collaboration with ServiceNow has enabled us to work on many enterprise
transformation initiatives and has given us the opportunity to not only emerge
as a trusted partner but also a leader in the telecom industry. This latest
collaboration will work towards a hyperconnected economy and enable us to
provide world-class telecom solutions with an accelerated approach towards
