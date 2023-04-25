checkAd

STIHL sets revenue record and focuses on dual technological leadership (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group finished the challenging fiscal year 2022
with record-breaking revenue of 5.5 billion euros, equating to growth of 8.6
percent compared to the previous year. As an international business, the company
generated 90 percent of its revenue outside its domestic market of Germany. The
rise was attributable in particular to currency effects, inflation-related price
adjustments, and stronger demand for higher-price professional products.
Excluding currency effects, revenue would have grown by 3.1 percent. As of Dec.
31, 2022, the STIHL Group employed 20,552 people, an increase of 2.3 percent
year on year. Michael Traub, Chairman of the Executive Board of STIHL, says:
"Our sales remained high in the fiscal year 2022. However, we recorded a slight
decline in demand compared to the high-growth in previous years. That's because
2022 was heavily influenced by economic and geopolitical challenges, such as
disrupted supply chains, material shortages, war in Ukraine, the energy crisis,
and inflation - something we also felt in terms of business performance." Sales
growth was slowed by a variety of factors, including weak economic performance
in U.S. and western European core markets, declining purchasing power, and a
more marked shift in consumer spending to other areas of life (such as
travelling and eating out) as a result of eased Covid restrictions. Although the
trend toward battery-operated products remained intact, the STIHL Group saw a
slight decline in the gasoline-powered segment. Traub: "The shift from gasoline
to battery power is in full swing. STIHL is actively shaping this transformation
by focusing on dual technological leadership. We are consistently and
systematically making massive investments in battery technology while continuing
to fully support the sustainable and environmentally friendly advancement of our
gasoline-powered products."

Today the STIHL product range includes more than 80 battery-operated tools for
private consumers and professionals, which account for 20 percent of the STIHL
tools sold worldwide. By 2027, STIHL plans to increase this share to at least 35
percent, with a goal of 80 percent for 2035.

Aside from battery technology, STIHL is also investing in the advancement of
combustion engines, particularly in terms of their sustainability. To do so,
STIHL is focusing on biofuels and e-fuels. With MotoMix Eco, which the company
developed in-house, STIHL has already launched a fuel containing 10 percent
renewable raw materials, such as wood scraps from forestry and non-edible parts
of plants. Compared with STIHL MotoMix, a conventional specialty fuel for
two-stroke engines, MotoMix Eco helps reduce carbon emissions by at least 8
percent. Now STIHL is taking things a step further with e-fuels, synthetic fuels
produced from green hydrogen and CO2 using wind energy that are virtually
carbon-neutral. STIHL products are already e-fuel ready today: the reduction in
carbon emissions from the use of products with a combustion engine has an
immediate effect, without customers having to invest in new products. STIHL
plans to achieve the widespread use of e-fuels in its tools starting in 2027.

https://www.stihl.com/press.aspx

Contact:

Dr. Stefan Caspari
mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de
Tel.: +49(0)7151/26-1402

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5493874
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

STIHL sets revenue record and focuses on dual technological leadership (FOTO) The STIHL Group finished the challenging fiscal year 2022 with record-breaking revenue of 5.5 billion euros, equating to growth of 8.6 percent compared to the previous year. As an international business, the company generated 90 percent of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Diamant Software kooperiert mit Seneca Business Software (FOTO)
388 Leser
K-Businesscom AG wird Teil der CANCOM-Gruppe
368 Leser
Der Glasfaservertrieb boomt: Wie man jetzt erfolgreich in die Branche einsteigt (FOTO)
356 Leser
Die Hi4-Technologie von GWM präsentiert sich mit dembrandneuen Mittelklasse-SUV von HAVAL
332 Leser
International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia in Peking abgehalten
328 Leser
Mit vier innovativen Medikamenten in drei Jahren ist die an der HKEX notierte Simcere ...
308 Leser
Boehringer Ingelheim eröffnet größtes europäisches Entwicklungszentrum ...
308 Leser
Durch Europäischen Investitionsfonds teilabgesicherter Multi-Anleger Private Debt Fonds (Art. ...
300 Leser
Rundum nachhaltige Häuser bei Tchibo: Innovative Nullenergiehäuser in Holzbauweise (FOTO)
212 Leser
neoplas med und Niterra bauen strategische Partnerschaft aus (FOTO)
212 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
896 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
808 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz im Februar 2023 um 2,7 % gegenüber Vormonat gesunken / Gastgewerbeumsatz ...
708 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
692 Leser
Glaubwürdigkeit und Wettbewerbsvorteile: Daniel Graf verrät, warum Qualitätssiegel für Unternehmer unverzichtbar sind (FOTO)
644 Leser
24,3 % der Bevölkerung hatten 2022 eine Einwanderungsgeschichte
616 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
592 Leser
Auszubildende verdienten 2022 im Schnitt 1 057 Euro brutto im Monat
572 Leser
Fahrradleasing-Firma Jobrad gesteht Datenleck ein / Kunden müssen laut ...
552 Leser
Straßenverkehrsunfälle im Februar 2023: 5 % Verletzte mehr als im Vorjahresmonat
552 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
1052 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
1028 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
948 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
896 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
892 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
876 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
844 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
808 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10626 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7867 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5815 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5628 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4640 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4237 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4156 Leser