STIHL sets revenue record and focuses on dual technological leadership (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group finished the challenging fiscal year 2022with record-breaking revenue of 5.5 billion euros, equating to growth of 8.6percent compared to the previous year. As an international business, the companygenerated 90 percent of its revenue outside its domestic market of Germany. Therise was attributable in particular to currency effects, inflation-related priceadjustments, and stronger demand for higher-price professional products.Excluding currency effects, revenue would have grown by 3.1 percent. As of Dec.31, 2022, the STIHL Group employed 20,552 people, an increase of 2.3 percentyear on year. Michael Traub, Chairman of the Executive Board of STIHL, says:"Our sales remained high in the fiscal year 2022. However, we recorded a slightdecline in demand compared to the high-growth in previous years. That's because2022 was heavily influenced by economic and geopolitical challenges, such asdisrupted supply chains, material shortages, war in Ukraine, the energy crisis,and inflation - something we also felt in terms of business performance." Salesgrowth was slowed by a variety of factors, including weak economic performancein U.S. and western European core markets, declining purchasing power, and amore marked shift in consumer spending to other areas of life (such astravelling and eating out) as a result of eased Covid restrictions. Although thetrend toward battery-operated products remained intact, the STIHL Group saw aslight decline in the gasoline-powered segment. Traub: "The shift from gasolineto battery power is in full swing. STIHL is actively shaping this transformationby focusing on dual technological leadership. We are consistently andsystematically making massive investments in battery technology while continuingto fully support the sustainable and environmentally friendly advancement of ourgasoline-powered products."Today the STIHL product range includes more than 80 battery-operated tools forprivate consumers and professionals, which account for 20 percent of the STIHLtools sold worldwide. By 2027, STIHL plans to increase this share to at least 35percent, with a goal of 80 percent for 2035.Aside from battery technology, STIHL is also investing in the advancement ofcombustion engines, particularly in terms of their sustainability. To do so,STIHL is focusing on biofuels and e-fuels. With MotoMix Eco, which the companydeveloped in-house, STIHL has already launched a fuel containing 10 percentrenewable raw materials, such as wood scraps from forestry and non-edible partsof plants. Compared with STIHL MotoMix, a conventional specialty fuel fortwo-stroke engines, MotoMix Eco helps reduce carbon emissions by at least 8percent. Now STIHL is taking things a step further with e-fuels, synthetic fuelsproduced from green hydrogen and CO2 using wind energy that are virtuallycarbon-neutral. STIHL products are already e-fuel ready today: the reduction incarbon emissions from the use of products with a combustion engine has animmediate effect, without customers having to invest in new products. STIHLplans to achieve the widespread use of e-fuels in its tools starting in 2027.https://www.stihl.com/press.aspxContact:Dr. Stefan Casparimailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.deTel.: +49(0)7151/26-1402Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5493874OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG