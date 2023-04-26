ROVEMA invites confectionery and snack manufacturers to their Customized Experience in-house trade fair (FOTO)

Fernwald, Germany (ots) - Packaging machine specialist ROVEMA is organizing a

multi-day customer event in May 2023, tailored to the requirements of the

confectionery and snack industry. The event will be held at ROVEMA's

headquarters in Fernwald, Hesse.



Under the motto "It's about your products. Not ours", the packaging machine

manufacturer ROVEMA invites representatives of the confectionery and snack

industry to the Customized Experience at its headquarters in Fernwald, Hesse:





At the in-house trade show on May 3, 4, 10 and 11, everything will revolvearound the packaging needs of the guests."We have a lot planned," says ROVEMA CSO Florian Lude. Partner companies such asWALKI, with topics such as 'user and environmentally friendly packagingconcepts' will meet the best culinary delights and the ideal setting forpersonal consultations and constructive dialogue.The event is part of the ROVEMA Customized Experience series of events launchedin 2023, which focuses on customers and their needs.The Customized Experience for the coffee industry kicked off in March:"After a successful first Customized Experience with numerous internationalparticipants, we are now looking forward to the next one. We are excited to seewhat concerns and questions our guests come to us with this time," says CEOChristoph Gusenleitner.Anyone interested can register to participate at rovema-experience.com.(https://www.rovema-experience.com/)About ROVEMA:With more than 60 years' experience, ROVEMA develops packaging systems that meetthe complex demands of modern recycling management. ROVEMA thinks holisticallyand sustainably. As a result, the specific requirements of customers and theirproducts are at the center of ROVEMA's development of efficient and future-proofpackaging machines.A successful concept - ROVEMA has already delivered more than 30,000 machinesand systems worldwide.Contact:Nadja RichterHead of Marketing & CommunicationPhone: +49 641 409 324Mail: mailto:Nadja.Richter@rovema.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168795/5494498OTS: ROVEMA GmbH