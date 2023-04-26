checkAd

Artificial intelligence in intensive care units University Hospital Freiburg relies on x-cardiac technology in clinical routine

Berlin (ots) - Berlin-based x-cardiac GmbH is pleased to announce that Freiburg
University Hospital has become the second pilot customer for its AI-based
software "x-c-bleeding" for predicting severe bleeding complications after
cardiac surgery. With the implementation of "x-c-bleeding", the University
Hospital Freiburg takes another important step towards AI-based medicine.

Severe post-operative bleeding and acute renal injury are among the most
dangerous complications after heart or cardiac surgery. It is therefore all the
more important to identify these risks at an early stage and to initiate
appropriate treatment measures.

x-cardiac GmbH develops AI-based software that has been trained for the early
detection of complications after heart surgery on the basis of stored and
anonymized data from several tens of thousands of patients.

"x-cardiac is proud to have gained such a renowned partner as the University
Hospital Freiburg, which will incorporate our technology into their clinical
practice. This follows the successful implementation of x-c-bleeding at the
German Heart Center of the Charité (DHZC)," says CEO Oliver Höppner. "This
cooperation underlines the importance of certified AI-supported medical devices
in modern healthcare."

Prof. Dr. med. Alexander Meyer, physician at the DHZC and Co-Founder of
x-cardiac, emphasizes the versatile applicability of the developed technology:
"Thanks to our intensive research and expertise, we were able to build up
valuable know-how. With our x-cardiac AI factory, we are now able to quickly and
efficiently develop approved medical devices for various disciplines to further
improve the quality and efficiency of medical care."

Given the changing German medical technology market, currently worth EUR46
billion, and the increasing importance of AI-driven software medical devices and
digital biomarkers, x-cardiac is positioning itself as a pioneer in this dynamic
environment.

x-cardiac is experiencing growing interest from additional cardiac centers in
their sales pipeline, while their dedicated team is continuously working on the
development and certification of the next product generation. This will not only
predict postoperative rebleeding, but also address acute renal injury after
cardiac surgery.

x-cardiac was founded at the end of 2020 with the support of the DHZB (now
DHZC), the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité-Universitätsmedizin
Berlin. The medical device "x-c-bleeding" meets all requirements for eligibility
as a clinical decision support system under the Hospital Future Act (KHZG).

Contact:

Oliver Höppner
x-cardiac GmbH
mailto:presse@xcardiac.com
http://www.xcardiac.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161585/5494513
OTS: x-cardiac GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Artificial intelligence in intensive care units University Hospital Freiburg relies on x-cardiac technology in clinical routine Berlin-based x-cardiac GmbH is pleased to announce that Freiburg University Hospital has become the second pilot customer for its AI-based software "x-c-bleeding" for predicting severe bleeding complications after cardiac surgery. With the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Rentenbank: Starkes Förderjahr 2022 (FOTO)
624 Leser
Eine neue Dimension der IT-Netzwerk-Wartung: Infrastruktur automatisch analysieren und aktualisieren
292 Leser
Scopevisio AG übernimmt FibuNet und ein FiBu-Champion entsteht
288 Leser
Geschäftsprozessmanagement-Studie 2023: BPM in Unternehmen gefragter denn je
284 Leser
Chemisch-pharmazeutische Industrie in Hessen: Unternehmen erwarten keine rasche Erholung (FOTO)
280 Leser
Referenten von Mercedes-Benz Mobility, McKinsey & Company und Nordea Bank leiten den ...
276 Leser
Neteera sammelt 13 Millionen USD in Series B-Finanzierung für kontaktlose ...
268 Leser
JobRad Holding schließt Rechtsformwechsel zur SE ab (FOTO)
264 Leser
Ginmon startet attraktive Zinsangebote für Privat- und Firmenkunden
256 Leser
Nachhaltiger Strom vom Balkon: Mit mobilen Solargeräten Kosten sparen
232 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
880 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
808 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
784 Leser
Karrierechancen im Gesundheitsbereich - Warum man bei der Jobsuche auf professionelle ...
696 Leser
Glaubwürdigkeit und Wettbewerbsvorteile: Daniel Graf verrät, warum Qualitätssiegel für Unternehmer unverzichtbar sind (FOTO)
672 Leser
Rentenbank: Starkes Förderjahr 2022 (FOTO)
624 Leser
24,3 % der Bevölkerung hatten 2022 eine Einwanderungsgeschichte
616 Leser
Fahrradleasing-Firma Jobrad gesteht Datenleck ein / Kunden müssen laut ...
604 Leser
Straßenverkehrsunfälle im Februar 2023: 5 % Verletzte mehr als im Vorjahresmonat
564 Leser
Astronergy 355MW TOPCon Module bieten grüne Energie in Australien
560 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
1052 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
1032 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
964 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
896 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
892 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
880 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
876 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
844 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
828 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10626 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7867 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5819 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5632 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4640 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4237 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4172 Leser