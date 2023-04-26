Berlin (ots) - Berlin-based x-cardiac GmbH is pleased to announce that Freiburg

University Hospital has become the second pilot customer for its AI-based

software "x-c-bleeding" for predicting severe bleeding complications after

cardiac surgery. With the implementation of "x-c-bleeding", the University

Hospital Freiburg takes another important step towards AI-based medicine.



Severe post-operative bleeding and acute renal injury are among the most

dangerous complications after heart or cardiac surgery. It is therefore all the

more important to identify these risks at an early stage and to initiate

appropriate treatment measures.





x-cardiac GmbH develops AI-based software that has been trained for the earlydetection of complications after heart surgery on the basis of stored andanonymized data from several tens of thousands of patients."x-cardiac is proud to have gained such a renowned partner as the UniversityHospital Freiburg, which will incorporate our technology into their clinicalpractice. This follows the successful implementation of x-c-bleeding at theGerman Heart Center of the Charité (DHZC)," says CEO Oliver Höppner. "Thiscooperation underlines the importance of certified AI-supported medical devicesin modern healthcare."Prof. Dr. med. Alexander Meyer, physician at the DHZC and Co-Founder ofx-cardiac, emphasizes the versatile applicability of the developed technology:"Thanks to our intensive research and expertise, we were able to build upvaluable know-how. With our x-cardiac AI factory, we are now able to quickly andefficiently develop approved medical devices for various disciplines to furtherimprove the quality and efficiency of medical care."Given the changing German medical technology market, currently worth EUR46billion, and the increasing importance of AI-driven software medical devices anddigital biomarkers, x-cardiac is positioning itself as a pioneer in this dynamicenvironment.x-cardiac is experiencing growing interest from additional cardiac centers intheir sales pipeline, while their dedicated team is continuously working on thedevelopment and certification of the next product generation. This will not onlypredict postoperative rebleeding, but also address acute renal injury aftercardiac surgery.x-cardiac was founded at the end of 2020 with the support of the DHZB (nowDHZC), the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité-UniversitätsmedizinBerlin. The medical device "x-c-bleeding" meets all requirements for eligibilityas a clinical decision support system under the Hospital Future Act (KHZG).