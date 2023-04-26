Artificial intelligence in intensive care units University Hospital Freiburg relies on x-cardiac technology in clinical routine
Berlin (ots) - Berlin-based x-cardiac GmbH is pleased to announce that Freiburg
University Hospital has become the second pilot customer for its AI-based
software "x-c-bleeding" for predicting severe bleeding complications after
cardiac surgery. With the implementation of "x-c-bleeding", the University
Hospital Freiburg takes another important step towards AI-based medicine.
Severe post-operative bleeding and acute renal injury are among the most
dangerous complications after heart or cardiac surgery. It is therefore all the
more important to identify these risks at an early stage and to initiate
appropriate treatment measures.
x-cardiac GmbH develops AI-based software that has been trained for the early
detection of complications after heart surgery on the basis of stored and
anonymized data from several tens of thousands of patients.
"x-cardiac is proud to have gained such a renowned partner as the University
Hospital Freiburg, which will incorporate our technology into their clinical
practice. This follows the successful implementation of x-c-bleeding at the
German Heart Center of the Charité (DHZC)," says CEO Oliver Höppner. "This
cooperation underlines the importance of certified AI-supported medical devices
in modern healthcare."
Prof. Dr. med. Alexander Meyer, physician at the DHZC and Co-Founder of
x-cardiac, emphasizes the versatile applicability of the developed technology:
"Thanks to our intensive research and expertise, we were able to build up
valuable know-how. With our x-cardiac AI factory, we are now able to quickly and
efficiently develop approved medical devices for various disciplines to further
improve the quality and efficiency of medical care."
Given the changing German medical technology market, currently worth EUR46
billion, and the increasing importance of AI-driven software medical devices and
digital biomarkers, x-cardiac is positioning itself as a pioneer in this dynamic
environment.
x-cardiac is experiencing growing interest from additional cardiac centers in
their sales pipeline, while their dedicated team is continuously working on the
development and certification of the next product generation. This will not only
predict postoperative rebleeding, but also address acute renal injury after
cardiac surgery.
x-cardiac was founded at the end of 2020 with the support of the DHZB (now
DHZC), the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité-Universitätsmedizin
Berlin. The medical device "x-c-bleeding" meets all requirements for eligibility
as a clinical decision support system under the Hospital Future Act (KHZG).
Contact:
Oliver Höppner
x-cardiac GmbH
mailto:presse@xcardiac.com
http://www.xcardiac.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161585/5494513
OTS: x-cardiac GmbH
