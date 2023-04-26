Huma and UCB partner to provide digital health solution to improve management of the rare disease, Myasthenia gravis

New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Project aims to improve patient outcomes through better clinical management of

disease exacerbations using self-reported data

- Exciting opportunity to improve education and empowerment and for patients to

be active participants in their own care

- Huma's EU MDR Class IIb regulated Software as Medical Device technology will

advance proactive, predictive, personalised care for people with a rare

disease



Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and UCB, a

global biopharmaceutical company, are partnering to offer a digital technology

solution to help patients with the rare disease, Myasthenia gravis (MG), better

understand and manage their condition with the support of their clinician. The

digital platform is launching in Europe ahead of international expansion.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The technology platform is founded on Huma's EU MDR Class IIb regulated (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huma-receives-worlds-first-and-only-multi-condition-eu-mdr-class-iib-regulatory-approval-for-its-configurable-samd-disease-management-platform-301778882.html) Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) - the onlydisease agnostic SaMD to receive this level of EU MDR regulatory classificationto-date. It will provide patients with access to MG-specific, trustededucational materials, and the ability to report and track their symptoms overtime using the MG-Activities of Daily Living Scale (MG-ADL)[1]. These data areshared with clinicians through a web-based dashboard to detect exacerbations insymptoms early and intervene where necessary. Identifying exacerbation triggerswill support proactive clinical decision-making and should improve patientexperience. Patients can download summary reports of their health data todiscuss with their clinician to maximise in-person consultations.Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "There has been a huge growth in drugdevelopment for rare diseases and creating treatments for this populationrequires a greater degree of personalisation, which is exactly what our digitalhealth platform provides. Our new classification of Class IIb level regulationmeans that we can work more collaboratively and in a shorter time frame with ourpharma partners to launch solutions with predictive algorithms that can have amajor impact for patients at the individual level, that's why our approach isrevolutionary. We're excited to partner with UCB and be able to bring benefit torare disease patients again, which is where we began when the company launched