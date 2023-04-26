Huma and UCB partner to provide digital health solution to improve management of the rare disease, Myasthenia gravis
New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Project aims to improve patient outcomes through better clinical management of
disease exacerbations using self-reported data
- Exciting opportunity to improve education and empowerment and for patients to
be active participants in their own care
- Huma's EU MDR Class IIb regulated Software as Medical Device technology will
advance proactive, predictive, personalised care for people with a rare
disease
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and UCB, a
global biopharmaceutical company, are partnering to offer a digital technology
solution to help patients with the rare disease, Myasthenia gravis (MG), better
understand and manage their condition with the support of their clinician. The
digital platform is launching in Europe ahead of international expansion.
- Project aims to improve patient outcomes through better clinical management of
disease exacerbations using self-reported data
- Exciting opportunity to improve education and empowerment and for patients to
be active participants in their own care
- Huma's EU MDR Class IIb regulated Software as Medical Device technology will
advance proactive, predictive, personalised care for people with a rare
disease
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and UCB, a
global biopharmaceutical company, are partnering to offer a digital technology
solution to help patients with the rare disease, Myasthenia gravis (MG), better
understand and manage their condition with the support of their clinician. The
digital platform is launching in Europe ahead of international expansion.
The technology platform is founded on Huma's EU MDR Class IIb regulated (https:/
/www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huma-receives-worlds-first-and-only-multi-cond
ition-eu-mdr-class-iib-regulatory-approval-for-its-configurable-samd-disease-man
agement-platform-301778882.html) Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) - the only
disease agnostic SaMD to receive this level of EU MDR regulatory classification
to-date. It will provide patients with access to MG-specific, trusted
educational materials, and the ability to report and track their symptoms over
time using the MG-Activities of Daily Living Scale (MG-ADL)[1]. These data are
shared with clinicians through a web-based dashboard to detect exacerbations in
symptoms early and intervene where necessary. Identifying exacerbation triggers
will support proactive clinical decision-making and should improve patient
experience. Patients can download summary reports of their health data to
discuss with their clinician to maximise in-person consultations.
Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "There has been a huge growth in drug
development for rare diseases and creating treatments for this population
requires a greater degree of personalisation, which is exactly what our digital
health platform provides. Our new classification of Class IIb level regulation
means that we can work more collaboratively and in a shorter time frame with our
pharma partners to launch solutions with predictive algorithms that can have a
major impact for patients at the individual level, that's why our approach is
revolutionary. We're excited to partner with UCB and be able to bring benefit to
rare disease patients again, which is where we began when the company launched
/www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huma-receives-worlds-first-and-only-multi-cond
ition-eu-mdr-class-iib-regulatory-approval-for-its-configurable-samd-disease-man
agement-platform-301778882.html) Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) - the only
disease agnostic SaMD to receive this level of EU MDR regulatory classification
to-date. It will provide patients with access to MG-specific, trusted
educational materials, and the ability to report and track their symptoms over
time using the MG-Activities of Daily Living Scale (MG-ADL)[1]. These data are
shared with clinicians through a web-based dashboard to detect exacerbations in
symptoms early and intervene where necessary. Identifying exacerbation triggers
will support proactive clinical decision-making and should improve patient
experience. Patients can download summary reports of their health data to
discuss with their clinician to maximise in-person consultations.
Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "There has been a huge growth in drug
development for rare diseases and creating treatments for this population
requires a greater degree of personalisation, which is exactly what our digital
health platform provides. Our new classification of Class IIb level regulation
means that we can work more collaboratively and in a shorter time frame with our
pharma partners to launch solutions with predictive algorithms that can have a
major impact for patients at the individual level, that's why our approach is
revolutionary. We're excited to partner with UCB and be able to bring benefit to
rare disease patients again, which is where we began when the company launched
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 37 | 0 |