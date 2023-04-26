Amplifidor Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Disrupt the Influencer Industry

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Amplifidor, the forthcoming web and mobile platform that aims to transform the influencer industry by bridging the gap between creators, brands, and fans, has successfully closed on its pre-seed funding. The funding round was led by multiple institutional and value-add angel investors who recognized the potential of the platform's innovative approach to influencer marketing automation and network relations management.

Amplifidor resonate graphic

Amplifidor icon, logo, and branding pattern.

The Amplifidor platform has been designed as a space for open collaboration between influencers and their communities, along with brands and their stockholders. The platform's amplified discovery algorithms suggest collaboration candidates based on users' interests and shared values, making it easier than ever to find new opportunities, and join ongoing campaigns, which are called "missions".

Creators can manage their network, track their growth, and find new creators or brands to work with, while brands are able to search for the perfect creators or communities that fit their needs, track their influencer ROI, and manage their collaborations all in one place. Brands can also unleash their internal influence by discovering and engaging internal influencers and stakeholders, like employees, investors, advisors and others.

Mr. Adel Alsubeaei is also announced to be joining the board of directors, bringing extensive entrepreneurial & financial expertise, and ecosystem connections. Mr. Adel has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry while serving on boards of directors at various institutions and other committees. Mr. Adel had this to say about the future of Amplifidor: "This investment will enable a truly industry-shaking platform to enter public beta, first in the MENA region and then throughout the world. Social marketing is very siloed at the moment - a platform that makes collaborative relationships more fluid is a very big deal."