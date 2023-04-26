Historic 2023 U.S. Open Polo Championship Closes Out a Record Year at the Sport's Premier Destination in Palm Beach County, Florida

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / The 2023 U.S. Open Polo Championship has officially closed out the American high-goal polo season at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington, the sport's premier destination, with a thrilling win by Team Park Place over Team Valiente in a score of 12-11, with more than $200,000 awarded to finalists in the 2023 tournament season.

Photo Credit: Alex Pacheco

The U.S. Open Polo Championship is recognized as being the most prestigious tournament in the United States and showcases some of the world's best polo players and equine athletes. Played at the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium at NPC, the U.S. Open final achieved record attendance and aired to a record global audience across multiple ESPN platforms.

In the action-packed final game, which was interrupted at half-time by heavy downpours on Sunday, April 23, and finished Monday, April 24, Valiente, led by Adolfo Cambiaso, played Park Place, led by Hilario Ulloa. The game was neck and neck, where ultimately Park Place prevailed in the closing minutes of the sixth chukker as Ulloa received a pass from teammate Juan Britos and ran the ball up the field to put his team up by one, guaranteeing the win. This amazing play gave Park Place their very first U.S. Open Polo Championship title with a final score of 12-11, taking home $100,000 in addition to the highly coveted trophy.

"Congratulations to Park Place and their Captain Hilario Ulloa for this incredible win, and their first-time U.S. Open Polo Championship title, as well as to Valiente and Adolfo Cambiaso for such a well-fought game and tournament overall," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "The USPA is proud to have such outstanding players, teams and equine partners, and we are grateful to the partners and supporters who made this season possible."

"With such exciting and high-profile polo events ranging from the XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship and the historic Westchester Cup to the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship and the U.S. Open Men's Polo Championship, among many more great games, the 2023 polo season proved to be both a record-breaking and unforgettable season," added Armstrong.