Grünenthal and King's College London collaborate to develop human induced pluripotent stem cell-based microfluidic cultures for pain research
Aachen, Germany and London, England (ots) -
- Dr Ramin Raouf from King's College London and Grünenthal strive to develop
reliable microfluidic culture models relevant for pain research based on human
induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons
- Grünenthal has expertise in developing human induced pluripotent stem cells
towards sensory neurones and will support the lab of Dr Raouf with a total
consideration of more than GBP350.000.
Grünenthal and King's College London announced a 24 months collaboration to
develop microfluidic culture (MFC) models based on human induced pluripotent
stem cells (iPSCs) and tailored to pain research. The collaboration aims to
build on Dr Ramin Raouf's pioneering work on MFCs by establishing models using
human iPSC-derived neurons that closely mimic the functionality of human
nociceptive neurones. Grünenthal will support the lab of Dr Raouf with its
competencies in characterising human iPSCs and a total consideration of more
than GBP350.000.
The collaboration aims to address a significant need for better transational
models in pain research. Traditional rodent behavioural models have frequently
failed to translate into the clinical setting due to fundamental differences in
molecular, cellular and genetic mechanisms of pain across species. As a result,
there is a high interest in establishing pre-clinical models that can more
accurately represent the conditions in the human body. Chronic pain is a
considerable burden that impacts up to one in five people worldwide and is the
most common reason for seeking medical help. It stresses healthcare systems and
economies, while patients frequently experience limited efficacy from available
medicines.
"Compared to traditional cell culture techniques, microfluidic cultures
replicate more accurately the anatomy and physiology of the nervous system.
Therefore, they can provide significant advantages in pre-clinical pain
research", says Dr Ramin Raouf, Lecturer in Molecular Neuroscience at King's
College London. "I believe adapting them with human iPSCs will create a
transformative platform for generating translatable insights into the mechanisms
of pain which will eventually contribute to reducing the attrition rate in
clinical development."
"We are delighted to join forces with Dr Ramin Raouf, a leading expert in
microfluidic culture models. Taking this method to the next level may
significantly enhance our understanding of how investigational medicines
modulate pain", says Jan Adams, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal. "As a
leading company in pain research, our ambition is to play a crucial role in
developing such pioneering methodologies. We aim to anchor these competencies in
0
