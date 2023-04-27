Grünenthal and King's College London collaborate to develop human induced pluripotent stem cell-based microfluidic cultures for pain research

Aachen, Germany and London, England (ots) -



- Dr Ramin Raouf from King's College London and Grünenthal strive to develop

reliable microfluidic culture models relevant for pain research based on human

induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons

- Grünenthal has expertise in developing human induced pluripotent stem cells

towards sensory neurones and will support the lab of Dr Raouf with a total

consideration of more than GBP350.000.



Grünenthal and King's College London announced a 24 months collaboration to

develop microfluidic culture (MFC) models based on human induced pluripotent

stem cells (iPSCs) and tailored to pain research. The collaboration aims to

build on Dr Ramin Raouf's pioneering work on MFCs by establishing models using

human iPSC-derived neurons that closely mimic the functionality of human

nociceptive neurones. Grünenthal will support the lab of Dr Raouf with its

competencies in characterising human iPSCs and a total consideration of more

than GBP350.000.



