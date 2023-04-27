checkAd
Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
ISIN: LI1147158318

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 15.50 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Solid annual result 2022. Cooperations and new sales approaches contribute to the high growth momentum expected in the medium term.  
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published pro forma annual financial statements for the listed parent company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG and the subsidiary EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH. There are no comparative figures for the previous year, as EMS GmbH was no longer included due to a purchase reversal. According to the management, external sales of around EUR 4.7 million were generated in the 2021 financial year. Thus, in the past fiscal year 2022, sales revenues increased by 110.4% to EUR 9.89 million, of which the largest part of the sales came from the B2C sector. A TV documentary about the 'Power Suit' for astronaut training on the ISS also contributed significantly to an increase in awareness.
 
The company and also the entire industry were hit by cost increases. The cost increases were primarily caused by inflation and supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the shortage of chips led to production bottlenecks and cost increases. The company also continued to invest heavily in marketing to strengthen its brand. Nevertheless, a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.77 million was achieved and a net result of EUR 0.35 million.
 
The company plans to expand its traditional sales strategy to include a rental and subscription model. The transition to a subscription model may lead to a temporary decrease in revenue, but may result in sustainable revenue growth in the long term. We expect overall revenue shifts of one year and forecast revenues of EUR 10.02 million for 2023, EUR 22.11 million for 2024, and EUR 28.0 million for 2025. EasyMotionSkin also plans to address the occupational health management market. We see a lot of potential here, as effective health management can offer many benefits for employees. In addition, a new study has shown that EMS training for back pain can be an effective measure as part of occupational health management.  
We expect EBITDA to be EUR 1.16 million in 2023 and to increase to EUR 5.07 million by 2025 due to scaling effects. However, the high marketing expenses will impact earnings. We forecast net income of EUR 0.73 million in 2023, EUR 2.26 million in 2024, and EUR 3.25 million in 2025.  
We have changed our valuation model and forecasts to EUR (previously: CHF), as the pro forma consolidation was carried out in EUR. Based on the DCF model, we adjust our price target to EUR 15.50 (previously: CHF 20.00 / EUR 20.32). The reason for the reduced price target is the increased risk-free interest rate and the adjusted forecast. Against the backdrop of the upside potential, we assign a Buy rating.
 

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26847.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the study: 26.04.2023 (11:45) German version: 25.04.2023 (12:15) Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 26.04.2023 (11:00) German version: 26.04.2023 (12:00)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  93   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG ISIN: LI1147158318 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 15.50 EUR …

Nachrichten des Autors

ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Enttäuschende Quartalsberichte belasten
1216 Leser
Ölpreise geben nach - Brent-Öl zeitweise auf dem tiefsten Stand seit Ende März
1136 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Thyssenkrupp steigen - Bericht zu Beteiligung an Stahlsparte
876 Leser
Deutsche Bank überrascht mit Milliardengewinn im Quartal - weitere Sparmaßnahmen
852 Leser
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Infineon und Chipausrüster unter Druck
692 Leser
Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt - Microsoft hilft Nasdaq auf die Sprünge
640 Leser
ROUNDUP: Niedrigere Öl- und Gaspreise schlagen bei Wintershall Dea zu Buche
628 Leser
Großbritannien blockiert Microsofts Kauf von Activision Blizzard
564 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt - Microsoft gibt Nasdaq Auftrieb
536 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Leichte Verluste - Sorgen um US-Regionalbanken
536 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Presse: Viessmann will Wärmepumpen-Produktion an US-Konzern verkaufen
2344 Leser
Tarifparteien im öffentlichen Dienst einigen sich
1848 Leser
Aktien New York: Schwach - Sorgen um US-Bankensektor kochen wieder hoch
1672 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Erneut Sorgen um US-Bankensektor
1504 Leser
Verdi-Chef: Kompromisse bei Laufzeit und Altersteilzeit in Tarifrunde
1372 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Enttäuschende Quartalsberichte belasten
1216 Leser
Ölpreise geben nach - Brent-Öl zeitweise auf dem tiefsten Stand seit Ende März
1136 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Anleger bleiben vorsichtig - Quartalszahlen
1092 Leser
ANALYSE-FLASH: Oddo BHF dreht Tui auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 8,80 Euro
1064 Leser
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Kursverluste erwartet
1032 Leser
Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
6716 Leser
Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
6440 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui bleiben massiv unter Druck - Bezugsrechte fast halbiert
3920 Leser
Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst gehen weiter
3460 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui deutlich stabilisiert - Bezugsrechte gewinnen 150 Prozent
2828 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tui-Bezugsrechte setzen Ausverkauf am letzten Handelstag fort
2660 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Enttäuschung nach Arbeitsmarktbericht
2548 Leser
Leoni soll nach Kapitalschnitt von der Börse genommen werden
2448 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Presse: Viessmann will Wärmepumpen-Produktion an US-Konzern verkaufen
2344 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hensoldt auf Rekordhoch erwartet
2192 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30504 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25745 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19271 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13405 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
11552 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
8536 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7158 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
7021 Leser