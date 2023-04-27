All-Star Chef and Restaurant Line-Up Announced for Inaugural Vivid Sydney Food

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Vivid Sydney's brand-new pillar, Vivid Food, has delivered a sizzling smorgasbord of a program for its inaugural year. International culinary greats and homegrown superstars, combined with iconic dining establishments and pop-up foodie experiences, are set to deliver all the ingredients to make Vivid Food a feast for all the senses.

Vivid Sydney 2022

Destination NSW

One of the biggest Vivid Food program elements is a two-week residency for New York chef Daniel Humm at Matt Moran's Aria. Humm, who needs no introduction to global gourmands, is the chef and owner of three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park. Humm made headlines when he changed the entire menu of the former World's Best 50 Restaurants number-one eatery to a plant-based offering. He'll bring both his team and his visionary approach to cuisine to one of Sydney's most celebrated restaurants from 6-17 June for Vivid Residence.

Vivid Chef Series will welcome more of the world's most exciting chefs as they join forces with some of Sydney's best restaurants, including Kiln, Fred's and Yellow, to create exclusive and never-before-tasted menus. From relaxed to fine dining and from contemporary European to authentic African cuisine, collaborations include award-winning LA chef Jeremy Fox, two Michelin-starred chef Rishi Naleendra from Singapore, and Cape Town's Mmabatho Molefe, one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants 50 Next hospitality pioneers in 2022.

Globally renowned pitmasters and barbecue heroes will take centre stage at Vivid Fire Kitchen, with Firedoor's Lennox Hastie; Australian-born Texas pitmaster and TV celebrity Jess Pryles; Byron Bay's Pip Sumbak; Dave Pynt from Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends in Singapore and more firing up The Cutaway at Barangaroo. Along with cooking demonstrations, Vivid Fire Kitchen gives festivalgoers the unique opportunity to sample dishes from a curated selection of Sydney's hottest dining concepts, offering something for everyone, from casual eateries to acclaimed restaurants.