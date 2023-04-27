Neuraxpharm agrees on the divestment of inhalation API specialist Inke to Keensight Capital
Barcelona, Spain, Düsseldorf, Germany and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Transaction
enables Neuraxpharm to further focus on its core CNS therapeutic area and for
Inke to accelerate its development as an independent entity
Neuraxpharm Group ("Neuraxpharm"), the leading European specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders,
announced today that it has signed a binding agreement to divest Inke, a
specialized inhalation active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) developer and
manufacturer, to Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), a leading private equity
manager dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout[1] investments.
Established in 1980 and based in Castellbisbal, near Barcelona (Spain), Inke is
the partner of choice for inhalation APIs. The company combines over 20 years of
in-house experience in micronization and particle engineering with complex
synthesis processes and high regulatory expertise. It has established
preferential relationships with major pharmaceutical companies worldwide,
including in key markets such as the US and the EU, as well as the highly
regulated Japanese market.
Neuraxpharm's decision to divest Inke allows the Group to sharpen its focus on
becoming a leader in its core business of CNS disorders as it solidifies its
position in Europe and continues to expand its global footprint.
Keensight Capital will support Inke's team, led by Miquel Bachs, in its next
phase of growth. Keensight will support Inke notably by helping to expand its
footprint, broaden its offering, grow its product portfolio and attract
complementary professionals. Keensight expects to be able to leverage its
extensive knowledge, expertise and network in the pharmaceutical industry, in
order to achieve these goals.
Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, added: "This transaction is
beneficial for all parties. Inke, its customers and employees will benefit from
Keensight Capital's expertise and investment track record in the healthcare
sector. The new owner gets a highly differentiated specialist with a focus on
micronized APIs for inhalation drugs, a high-growth segment of the market with
strong entry barriers, while at Neuraxpharm we can continue to execute on our
strategy of further solidifying our leading European market positioning in
treating CNS disorders. We wish the whole Inke team all the best for this
exciting new chapter of their success story."
Miquel Bachs, General Manager of Inke, said: "As we begin our journey with
Keensight Capital we would like to thank the team at Neuraxpharm for their
