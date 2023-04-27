Neuraxpharm agrees on the divestment of inhalation API specialist Inke to Keensight Capital

Barcelona, Spain, Düsseldorf, Germany and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Transaction

enables Neuraxpharm to further focus on its core CNS therapeutic area and for

Inke to accelerate its development as an independent entity



Neuraxpharm Group ("Neuraxpharm"), the leading European specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders,

announced today that it has signed a binding agreement to divest Inke, a

specialized inhalation active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) developer and

manufacturer, to Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), a leading private equity

manager dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout[1] investments.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Established in 1980 and based in Castellbisbal, near Barcelona (Spain), Inke isthe partner of choice for inhalation APIs. The company combines over 20 years ofin-house experience in micronization and particle engineering with complexsynthesis processes and high regulatory expertise. It has establishedpreferential relationships with major pharmaceutical companies worldwide,including in key markets such as the US and the EU, as well as the highlyregulated Japanese market.Neuraxpharm's decision to divest Inke allows the Group to sharpen its focus onbecoming a leader in its core business of CNS disorders as it solidifies itsposition in Europe and continues to expand its global footprint.Keensight Capital will support Inke's team, led by Miquel Bachs, in its nextphase of growth. Keensight will support Inke notably by helping to expand itsfootprint, broaden its offering, grow its product portfolio and attractcomplementary professionals. Keensight expects to be able to leverage itsextensive knowledge, expertise and network in the pharmaceutical industry, inorder to achieve these goals.Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, added: "This transaction isbeneficial for all parties. Inke, its customers and employees will benefit fromKeensight Capital's expertise and investment track record in the healthcaresector. The new owner gets a highly differentiated specialist with a focus onmicronized APIs for inhalation drugs, a high-growth segment of the market withstrong entry barriers, while at Neuraxpharm we can continue to execute on ourstrategy of further solidifying our leading European market positioning intreating CNS disorders. We wish the whole Inke team all the best for thisexciting new chapter of their success story."Miquel Bachs, General Manager of Inke, said: "As we begin our journey withKeensight Capital we would like to thank the team at Neuraxpharm for their