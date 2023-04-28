Investors Unite to Back Ukraine in Historic Fund

Kyiv, Ukraine (ots/PRNewswire) - Kyiv-Based Horizon Capital Surpasses its $250m

Horizon Capital, a U.S. private-equity firm investing primarily in fast-growingtech and export-oriented companies in Ukraine, announced that its latest fund,Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV, the "Fund") has reached $254 million atits Interim Closing held today in Kyiv, Ukraine. In besting its $250m targetsize at this second closing, the Fund demonstrates strong investor appetite forcompelling opportunities in high-growth, high-impact tech and export-orientedcompanies, including light manufacturing, food processing, innovative consumergoods, fintech and more. Fund investments are expected to contribute toUkraine's ongoing resilience, including supporting growth and job creation,expanding the tax base, increasing availability of capital for SMEs, andpromoting gender equality.Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today,Horizon Capital and our esteemed group of investors have made history, as thefirst growth capital and largest fund raised since the onset of the full-fledgedinvasion. Global institutions are uniting today to back a reputable team with abold vision, proven investment strategy and track record. They have chosen tolook past the headlines, to be brave, to move forward quickly and decisively andin doing so, to demonstrate to the leadership and people of Ukraine that theystand with Ukraine at this defining moment. For several of HCGF IV'sinternational backers, this marks their first commitment to Ukraine since theonset of the full-fledged invasion, and paves the way for billions of dollars infinancing for other worthy projects to follow". She added: "As we look to thefuture, we are inspired by the entrepreneurs driving Ukraine's businessresilience and their unwavering commitment, heroic actions and steadfast beliefin the country and its victorious future. We look forward to continuing to backthese visionary entrepreneurs to grow and develop their businesses, and plan toconclude the Fund's first investments within one to two months."At today's historic ceremony, the Fund welcomed increased commitments sincefirst closing from the International Finance Corporation ("IFC") and theEuropean Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD"); a new commitment fromexisting investor Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération