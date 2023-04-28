Investors Unite to Back Ukraine in Historic Fund
Kyiv, Ukraine (ots/PRNewswire) - Kyiv-Based Horizon Capital Surpasses its $250m
Target at In-Person Signing Ceremony with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and
Investors
U.S., EU and Global Institutions Join Forces to Boost Growth Capital Available
for Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, Championing the First 2X Flagship Fund in Central
and Eastern Europe
Horizon Capital, a U.S. private-equity firm investing primarily in fast-growing
tech and export-oriented companies in Ukraine, announced that its latest fund,
Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV, the "Fund") has reached $254 million at
its Interim Closing held today in Kyiv, Ukraine. In besting its $250m target
size at this second closing, the Fund demonstrates strong investor appetite for
compelling opportunities in high-growth, high-impact tech and export-oriented
companies, including light manufacturing, food processing, innovative consumer
goods, fintech and more. Fund investments are expected to contribute to
Ukraine's ongoing resilience, including supporting growth and job creation,
expanding the tax base, increasing availability of capital for SMEs, and
promoting gender equality.
Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today,
Horizon Capital and our esteemed group of investors have made history, as the
first growth capital and largest fund raised since the onset of the full-fledged
invasion. Global institutions are uniting today to back a reputable team with a
bold vision, proven investment strategy and track record. They have chosen to
look past the headlines, to be brave, to move forward quickly and decisively and
in doing so, to demonstrate to the leadership and people of Ukraine that they
stand with Ukraine at this defining moment. For several of HCGF IV's
international backers, this marks their first commitment to Ukraine since the
onset of the full-fledged invasion, and paves the way for billions of dollars in
financing for other worthy projects to follow". She added: "As we look to the
future, we are inspired by the entrepreneurs driving Ukraine's business
resilience and their unwavering commitment, heroic actions and steadfast belief
in the country and its victorious future. We look forward to continuing to back
these visionary entrepreneurs to grow and develop their businesses, and plan to
conclude the Fund's first investments within one to two months."
At today's historic ceremony, the Fund welcomed increased commitments since
first closing from the International Finance Corporation ("IFC") and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD"); a new commitment from
existing investor Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération
