Horizon Capital's Ukraine-focused Fund IV exceeds target size, raising over $250m at its Interim Closing; becomes CEE's first 2X Flagship Fund and 1 of 10 globally
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV) exceeded its
target size today, doubling commitments to $254 million and becoming the 1st
fund in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to be awarded 2X Flagship Fund status,
1 of circa 10 funds globally who have achieved this distinction, and 1 of only 2
such funds who are women-founded and women-led. The Fund will provide growth
capital to back visionary entrepreneurs in Ukraine and Moldova. HCGF IV is
managed by Horizon Capital, a U.S. private-equity firm investing in fast-growing
tech and export-oriented companies in Ukraine and the near region, and led by
Founding Partner and CEO Lenna Koszarny.
Ukrainian tech continues to demonstrate improvement in gender diversity,
accelerated by long-standing traditions of STEM education as well as demand for
talent. Beyond the sharp increase in the share of women in tech, up from 7% in
2012 to 27% in 2021, the industry has already produced numerous global success
stories of women founders, including Creatio and BetterMe among others. HCGF IV
will apply a gender lens to its investment strategy with the intent of building
a portfolio of over 30% of 2X eligible investments, further building on its
current track record with the firm meeting 4 of 5 2X Challenge criteria.
International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development ("EBRD"), US International Development Finance Corporation
("DFC"), the Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft ("DEG") and a
subsidiary of KfW Group, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank ("FMO"),
Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Économique
("Proparco"), the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets ("SIFEM"), Swedfund
International AB ("Swedfund"), Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Ltd.
("Finnfund"), Western NIS Enterprise Fund ("WNISEF") and Danish Investment Fund
for Developing Countries ("IFU") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with
Horizon Capital to award HCGFIV as the first 2X Flagship Fund in CEE, due to its
commitment and intentionality on promoting women's economic empowerment at the
fund manager level and the portfolio level.
Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital's Founding Partner and CEO, said: "Horizon
Capital has been a trailblazer since its launch in 2006 with many firsts to be
proud of. We look forward to expanding our leadership amongst our peers and
inspiring others as the first Flagship Fund in the CEE region, further
reaffirming our commitment to advancing women in private equity. Investing in
companies with a strong commitment to gender diversity is good business, as this
leads to improved financial performance, higher employee satisfaction and better
outcomes. We firmly believe that companies with diverse leadership teams are
more innovative, resilient, and ultimately, make better decisions and achieve
greater results. This is more important now than ever in Ukraine, where agility,
rapid decision-making and mobilizing the talents of diverse teams may make the
difference between surviving and thriving. Adopting a gender lens investment
approach both promotes gender equality and supports economic growth, while
contributing social impact that is so important for Ukraine during these
challenging times. For Horizon Capital, being recognized as a 2X Flagship Fund
confirms our long-standing, demonstrated commitment to gender equity in doing
business in Ukraine and Moldova."
Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global said: ""Raising a $250 million fund is a huge
achievement - and unheard of in times of war. Lenna and her team have not only
been navigating the full-scale invasion of Ukraine over the past year,
supporting their 26,000 person extended Horizon Capital family through the
portfolio companies that they back with growth capital in Ukraine, but has also
raised tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for the country. Her
brave leadership and deep commitment to building a gender-smart financial and
entrepreneurial ecosystem in the face of war and during a time when women and
girls of Ukraine are facing severe impacts, is a huge contribution towards
inclusive tech-enabled innovation, economic resilience, and freedom."
