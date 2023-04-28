checkAd

Horizon Capital's Ukraine-focused Fund IV exceeds target size, raising over $250m at its Interim Closing; becomes CEE's first 2X Flagship Fund and 1 of 10 globally

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV) exceeded its
target size today, doubling commitments to $254 million and becoming the 1st
fund in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to be awarded 2X Flagship Fund status,
1 of circa 10 funds globally who have achieved this distinction, and 1 of only 2
such funds who are women-founded and women-led. The Fund will provide growth
capital to back visionary entrepreneurs in Ukraine and Moldova. HCGF IV is
managed by Horizon Capital, a U.S. private-equity firm investing in fast-growing
tech and export-oriented companies in Ukraine and the near region, and led by
Founding Partner and CEO Lenna Koszarny.

Ukrainian tech continues to demonstrate improvement in gender diversity,
accelerated by long-standing traditions of STEM education as well as demand for
talent. Beyond the sharp increase in the share of women in tech, up from 7% in
2012 to 27% in 2021, the industry has already produced numerous global success
stories of women founders, including Creatio and BetterMe among others. HCGF IV
will apply a gender lens to its investment strategy with the intent of building
a portfolio of over 30% of 2X eligible investments, further building on its
current track record with the firm meeting 4 of 5 2X Challenge criteria.

International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development ("EBRD"), US International Development Finance Corporation
("DFC"), the Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft ("DEG") and a
subsidiary of KfW Group, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank ("FMO"),
Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Économique
("Proparco"), the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets ("SIFEM"), Swedfund
International AB ("Swedfund"), Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Ltd.
("Finnfund"), Western NIS Enterprise Fund ("WNISEF") and Danish Investment Fund
for Developing Countries ("IFU") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with
Horizon Capital to award HCGFIV as the first 2X Flagship Fund in CEE, due to its
commitment and intentionality on promoting women's economic empowerment at the
fund manager level and the portfolio level.

Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital's Founding Partner and CEO, said: "Horizon
Capital has been a trailblazer since its launch in 2006 with many firsts to be
proud of. We look forward to expanding our leadership amongst our peers and
inspiring others as the first Flagship Fund in the CEE region, further
reaffirming our commitment to advancing women in private equity. Investing in
companies with a strong commitment to gender diversity is good business, as this
leads to improved financial performance, higher employee satisfaction and better
outcomes. We firmly believe that companies with diverse leadership teams are
more innovative, resilient, and ultimately, make better decisions and achieve
greater results. This is more important now than ever in Ukraine, where agility,
rapid decision-making and mobilizing the talents of diverse teams may make the
difference between surviving and thriving. Adopting a gender lens investment
approach both promotes gender equality and supports economic growth, while
contributing social impact that is so important for Ukraine during these
challenging times. For Horizon Capital, being recognized as a 2X Flagship Fund
confirms our long-standing, demonstrated commitment to gender equity in doing
business in Ukraine and Moldova."

Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global said: ""Raising a $250 million fund is a huge
achievement - and unheard of in times of war. Lenna and her team have not only
been navigating the full-scale invasion of Ukraine over the past year,
supporting their 26,000 person extended Horizon Capital family through the
portfolio companies that they back with growth capital in Ukraine, but has also
raised tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for the country. Her
brave leadership and deep commitment to building a gender-smart financial and
entrepreneurial ecosystem in the face of war and during a time when women and
girls of Ukraine are facing severe impacts, is a huge contribution towards
inclusive tech-enabled innovation, economic resilience, and freedom."

Contact: Tetyana Bega, +380684481625, mailto:tbega@horizoncapital.com.ua 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906660/3678499/Horizon_Capital_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/horizon-capita
ls-ukraine-focused-fund-iv-exceeds-target-size-raising-over-250m-at-its-interim-
closing-becomes-cees-first-2x-flagship-fund-and-1-of-10-globally-301810842.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130650/5497439
OTS: Horizon Capital



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  69   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Horizon Capital's Ukraine-focused Fund IV exceeds target size, raising over $250m at its Interim Closing; becomes CEE's first 2X Flagship Fund and 1 of 10 globally Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV) exceeded its target size today, doubling commitments to $254 million and becoming the 1st fund in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to be awarded 2X Flagship Fund status, 1 of circa 10 funds globally who have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Ausgezeichnet! FRANCHISE AWARDS 2023 in Berlin verliehen (FOTO)
388 Leser
Glasfaservertrieb an der Haustür stößt auf Kritik: Warum der Direktvertrieb trotzdem boomt - und nicht ersetzt werden kann (FOTO)
208 Leser
ProSiebenSat.1 schließt Geschäftsjahr 2022 im Rahmen der Erwartungen ab und rechnet 2023 ...
204 Leser
Neuraxpharm agrees on the divestment of inhalation API specialist Inke to Keensight Capital
172 Leser
NORMA gibt Ende April 2023 Preisvorteile bei der Butter in Höhe von bis zu 20 Cent direkt an ...
164 Leser
Erster Kunde in der Gigabit-Region Heilbronn-Franken am Glasfasernetz der Deutschen GigaNetz
164 Leser
Nachhaltigkeitsengagement von Vergölst geht in die nächste Runde (FOTO)
152 Leser
Veröffentlichungstermine des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS) vom 01.05.2023 bis ...
136 Leser
Esaote Group: Die Hauptversammlung genehmigt den Jahresabschluss zum 31. Dezember 2022
136 Leser
Wechsel im Vorstand der ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
128 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
872 Leser
Karrierechancen im Gesundheitsbereich - Warum man bei der Jobsuche auf professionelle ...
764 Leser
Recruiting-Experten verraten: Dieses Geheimnis steckt wirklich hinter einer erfolgreichen Arbeitgebermarke (FOTO)
692 Leser
Rentenbank: Starkes Förderjahr 2022 (FOTO)
676 Leser
Fahrradleasing-Firma Jobrad gesteht Datenleck ein / Kunden müssen laut ...
668 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
664 Leser
CMG: Kleine Trauben, große Träume
664 Leser
K-Businesscom AG wird Teil der CANCOM-Gruppe
604 Leser
Wohnungsbau: Aufträge brechen um fast 40 Prozent ein
584 Leser
Eine Arbeitsstunde kostete im Jahr 2022 im Schnitt 39,50 Euro / Arbeitskosten in Deutschland im ...
552 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
1200 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
1056 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
1052 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
984 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
928 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
928 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
888 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
872 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
832 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
824 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10734 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9223 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7867 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5823 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5640 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4640 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4300 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4237 Leser