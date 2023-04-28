Horizon Capital's Ukraine-focused Fund IV exceeds target size, raising over $250m at its Interim Closing; becomes CEE's first 2X Flagship Fund and 1 of 10 globally

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV) exceeded its

target size today, doubling commitments to $254 million and becoming the 1st

fund in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to be awarded 2X Flagship Fund status,

1 of circa 10 funds globally who have achieved this distinction, and 1 of only 2

such funds who are women-founded and women-led. The Fund will provide growth

capital to back visionary entrepreneurs in Ukraine and Moldova. HCGF IV is

managed by Horizon Capital, a U.S. private-equity firm investing in fast-growing

tech and export-oriented companies in Ukraine and the near region, and led by

Founding Partner and CEO Lenna Koszarny.



Ukrainian tech continues to demonstrate improvement in gender diversity,

accelerated by long-standing traditions of STEM education as well as demand for

talent. Beyond the sharp increase in the share of women in tech, up from 7% in

2012 to 27% in 2021, the industry has already produced numerous global success

stories of women founders, including Creatio and BetterMe among others. HCGF IV

will apply a gender lens to its investment strategy with the intent of building

a portfolio of over 30% of 2X eligible investments, further building on its

current track record with the firm meeting 4 of 5 2X Challenge criteria.



