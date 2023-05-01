checkAd

Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Tino Quintero to the role of General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights.

 

Tino will be responsible for collectively driving Envision's capability building, client and business development, client servicing, and project execution, as well as staff development and mentorship for the Market Access & Customer Insights teams.

 

Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group, shares, "I am so excited to welcome Tino to the Envision team as General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights. Tino's depth of expertise and proven leadership capabilities in market access will drive Envision's market access strategy as we continue to solidify our leadership and proficiency in the value and access and data analytics space. Tino will further support the acceleration of our business expansion, mission, and commitment to our vision as a technology-enabled partner to the life sciences industry."

 

Tino has over 25 years of demonstrated success as a biopharma and life sciences executive. He possesses broad experience in global commercial strategy, market and value access, and business development at Sarepta Therapeutics, Gilead, Vertex, AbbVie, and Syneos. He has been instrumental in the launch and commercialization of numerous products in various therapeutic areas, including cell and gene therapy, rare diseases, oncology, and infectious and autoimmune diseases. He has a consistent and proven track record of success in building, leading, and executing corporate goals.

 

Tino joins Envision from The Q Group, where, as a founder, he advised executive leaders on critical operational and strategic areas for cell and gene therapy, mental health, and healthcare software companies. Prior to this, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Locus Biosciences where he led commercial strategy for the company's early-stage pipeline assets, human resources, and strategic partnerships. Tino developed a go-to-market plan to secure Series B fundraising, corporate strategic leadership, and management of alliance partnerships.

 

Tino adds, "I am very fortunate to join the Envision Pharma Group team during this exciting time of growth. We are leveraging data, technology, and our teams' experience to address customers' needs and improve outcomes. I look forward to accelerating our current business while expanding into new markets and engaging new customers."

 

About Envision Pharma Group

 

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

 

Contact Information:

 

Colleen Carter

Associate Director, Communications, Office of the CEO

colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com

1 (508) 505 8856

 

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: ModusLink....ehemals "CMGI - die Party geht weiter !"

Diskussion: Dax & Co.


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  281   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Tino Quintero to the role of General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights. Tino will be responsible for collectively driving Envision's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access ...
280 Leser
Sernova präsentiert die Abstimmungsergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung 2023
268 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
244 Leser
Gold Royalty Corp. veröffentlicht den ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und das erste ...
128 Leser
LithiumBank ernennt Ekaterina Zotova, ehemalige Führungskraft in den Bereichen Strategie, M&A bei ...
124 Leser
Pasinex meldet Finanzergebnisse für 2022
116 Leser
Water Ways meldet Finanzergebnisse für 2022: Umsatz von CAD$14,1 Mio. und Nettogewinn von CAD$2,7 Mio
112 Leser
Gold Terra beginnt Tieflochbohrprogramm, um sehr hochgradige Zonenerweiterungen unterhalb der ...
108 Leser
Nextech3D.ai reicht geprüften Jahresabschluss für 2022 ein und bestellt Davidson & Company LLP ...
108 Leser
Chesapeake Gold gibt Ernennung eines Interim Chief Financial Officer bekannt
104 Leser
Amplifidor Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Disrupt the Influencer Industry
448 Leser
Desert Gold Ventures - Neuer Gold-in-Schneckenbohrer-Wert von 2.680 ppb verdeutlicht zusätzliches ...
372 Leser
Pan American Energy meldet die Entdeckung eines Clusters im Lithiumprojekt Horizon, der bis zu ...
320 Leser
BioMed X Launches XSeed Labs in the US with Boehringer Ingelheim - a New Model for Building an ...
320 Leser
Arbor Metals begrüßt weitere Zeichen der Unterstützung für die Lithiumbranche in Quebec
300 Leser
Erfolgreiche Ergebnisse der Verwendung des Cell Pouch-System von Sernova mit den aus iPSC ...
288 Leser
Kiplin Metals beantragt Genehmigungen für geophysikalische Untersuchungen auf dem Uranprojekt ...
284 Leser
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access ...
280 Leser
Tocvan gibt den Abschluss des IPO von Cascade Copper bekannt; bestätigt beständige Silberwerte ...
280 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater - Finnish Minerals Group erhöht seine Beteiligung am Keliber-Lithiumprojekt
272 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1936 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1672 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1396 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
1268 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1144 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1088 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
844 Leser
Awakened von Core One schließt erfolgreich die synthetische Produktion von Psilocin in seiner ...
744 Leser
Sernova reagiert auf irreführende Äußerungen dissidenter Aktionäre und stellt ...
736 Leser
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention
704 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5262 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3064 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2881 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2736 Leser
Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
2553 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - CBD-Medizin für Tiere: Dr. Benitz und Innocan Pharma kooperieren bei der Kommerzialisierung
2528 Leser