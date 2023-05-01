checkAd

Trendyol and PASHA Holding sign an agreement for a joint venture in the Azerbaijan market

Istanbul (ots) - Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of
the largest technology companies in Europe, has today announced that it is
entering the Azerbaijan market.

With an agreement signed with Baku-based PASHA Holding, one of the largest
conglomerates in the Caucasus region, to establish a joint venture company to
provide e-commerce services in Azerbaijan, Trendyol is taking another step in
its international growth strategy, after launching its first platform outside
Türkiye, in Germany, in 2022.

Çaglayan Çetin, President of Trendyol Group stated: "The synergies created by
PASHA Holding's experience in the Azerbaijan market and Trendyol's expertise in
technology, logistics and manufacturing will make significant contributions to
the development of the e-commerce ecosystem in Azerbaijan. The platform will
also serve to bring together Turkish and Azerbaijani producers, sellers and
customers and thus will be the first ecosystem to serve the interests of both
countries."

PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov commented: " The interest for e-commerce has
surged in Azerbaijan due to its convenience, wider product selection, and
competitive pricing. This agreement will enhance the customer journey by
providing easy access to a wider product assortment at affordable prices, while
also offering embedded finance products and other services of Azerbaijani
companies including PASHA Ecosystem to improve overall financial health."

Founded in Istanbul thirteen years ago, Trendyol has evolved from a private
label fashion site to Türkiye's leading multi-category marketplace. In 2021, it
became the first ever decacorn in the country following a fundraising round. In
addition to its platform in Türkiye, it operates a fashion site in Germany,
Trendyol.de and wholesales its own-brand fashion labels to more than ninety of
the world's leading online platforms.

About Trendyol

Founded in 2010, Trendyol is the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one
of the largest technology companies in Europe. Trendyol continues to create
value by maintaining one of Türkiye's pioneering R&D centers, Trendyol Tech;
Türkiye's fastest growing logistics network, Trendyol Express; instant grocery
and meal delivery service, Trendyol Go and Türkiye's largest secondhand goods
platform, Dolap. Trendyol brings Turkish manufacturers together with 27 European
countries, via trendyol.com/de for German customers, and trendyol.com/en.
Trendyol also reaches customers in more than 90 countries through partner
platforms with its B2B model. Trendyol enables domestic producers to e-export to
more than 100 countries. Trendyol will serve customers directly through its own
platform in Azerbaijan. Last year, Azerbaijan ranked first in terms of
international orders placed on Trendyol. In addition, according to data provided
by App Annie, Trendyol was the most downloaded app in Azerbaijan in 2022.

About PASHA Holding

Established in 2006, PASHA Holding is a leading business conglomerate based in
Azerbaijan. With diverse business interests across a wide range of sectors,
including banking, insurance, construction, groceries, agriculture, hospitality
and others, PASHA Holding operates in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and
Montenegro. In addition to its traditional offline businesses, PASHA Holding has
established a significant presence in the digital retail ecosystem by offering
value-added services around its core retail banking services (i.e. BirBank by
Kapital Bank) for consumers. These services include a merchant-sponsored bonus
program across main consumption categories, a B2C marketplace with a focus on
consumer electronics, beauty, and household goods, digital wallet services, and
other services from different business verticals.

Contact:

Greta Willenbrock, Edelman GmbH
E-Mail: mailto:greta.willenbrock@edelman.com
Telefon: +49 30 221829046

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158286/5498270
OTS: Trendyol



