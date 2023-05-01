Trendyol and PASHA Holding sign an agreement for a joint venture in the Azerbaijan market

Istanbul (ots) - Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of

the largest technology companies in Europe, has today announced that it is

entering the Azerbaijan market.



With an agreement signed with Baku-based PASHA Holding, one of the largest

conglomerates in the Caucasus region, to establish a joint venture company to

provide e-commerce services in Azerbaijan, Trendyol is taking another step in

its international growth strategy, after launching its first platform outside

Türkiye, in Germany, in 2022.





Çaglayan Çetin, President of Trendyol Group stated: "The synergies created byPASHA Holding's experience in the Azerbaijan market and Trendyol's expertise intechnology, logistics and manufacturing will make significant contributions tothe development of the e-commerce ecosystem in Azerbaijan. The platform willalso serve to bring together Turkish and Azerbaijani producers, sellers andcustomers and thus will be the first ecosystem to serve the interests of bothcountries."PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov commented: " The interest for e-commerce hassurged in Azerbaijan due to its convenience, wider product selection, andcompetitive pricing. This agreement will enhance the customer journey byproviding easy access to a wider product assortment at affordable prices, whilealso offering embedded finance products and other services of Azerbaijanicompanies including PASHA Ecosystem to improve overall financial health."Founded in Istanbul thirteen years ago, Trendyol has evolved from a privatelabel fashion site to Türkiye's leading multi-category marketplace. In 2021, itbecame the first ever decacorn in the country following a fundraising round. Inaddition to its platform in Türkiye, it operates a fashion site in Germany,Trendyol.de and wholesales its own-brand fashion labels to more than ninety ofthe world's leading online platforms.About TrendyolFounded in 2010, Trendyol is the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and oneof the largest technology companies in Europe. Trendyol continues to createvalue by maintaining one of Türkiye's pioneering R&D centers, Trendyol Tech;Türkiye's fastest growing logistics network, Trendyol Express; instant groceryand meal delivery service, Trendyol Go and Türkiye's largest secondhand goodsplatform, Dolap. Trendyol brings Turkish manufacturers together with 27 Europeancountries, via trendyol.com/de for German customers, and trendyol.com/en.Trendyol also reaches customers in more than 90 countries through partnerplatforms with its B2B model. Trendyol enables domestic producers to e-export tomore than 100 countries. Trendyol will serve customers directly through its ownplatform in Azerbaijan. Last year, Azerbaijan ranked first in terms ofinternational orders placed on Trendyol. In addition, according to data providedby App Annie, Trendyol was the most downloaded app in Azerbaijan in 2022.About PASHA HoldingEstablished in 2006, PASHA Holding is a leading business conglomerate based inAzerbaijan. With diverse business interests across a wide range of sectors,including banking, insurance, construction, groceries, agriculture, hospitalityand others, PASHA Holding operates in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia andMontenegro. In addition to its traditional offline businesses, PASHA Holding hasestablished a significant presence in the digital retail ecosystem by offeringvalue-added services around its core retail banking services (i.e. BirBank byKapital Bank) for consumers. These services include a merchant-sponsored bonusprogram across main consumption categories, a B2C marketplace with a focus onconsumer electronics, beauty, and household goods, digital wallet services, andother services from different business verticals.