checkAd

Sandline Global Announces Strategic Partnership With Everlaw for German eDiscovery Market

Sandline will showcase Everlaw capabilities for legal teams at the Legal Revolution Conference in Nuremberg on May 3 and 4, with an interactive workshop on the platform.

 

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Sandline Global, a premier eDiscovery, iManage and Litera service provider with primary offices in Frankfurt, Germany, and New York, announced today it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to bring Everlaw's cloud-based service eDiscovery platform to Germany and the wider European market. The agreement enables Sandline to provide its best-in-class services to legal teams, law firms and corporations in Germany with Everlaw's state-of-the-art technology, rich collaboration features, advanced AI and a modern, intuitive interface for efficient and effective eDiscovery.

 

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Everlaw to serve our law firm and corporate clients in Europe," said Ralf Kaiser, CTO of Sandline Global. "We look forward to educating the European market on the combined Everlaw-Sandline service offering. And to provide a more comprehensive and streamlined approach to eDiscovery. As a local German team, we help clients navigate the complexities of the German eDiscovery market."

 

As regulators in Germany and the EU continue to ramp up new policies and GDPR requirements, legal teams are looking to shore up their privacy, security and compliance stance for litigation and investigations. Legal teams need to be agile and move quickly in order to efficiently and accurately uncover the evidence needed to argue and win cases, but legacy tools based on hosted services and manual processes hold them back.

 

"As the eDiscovery landscape in Germany becomes more complex with new regulations, Sandline's expertise plays a critical role in bridging the gap with needed staffing, skills and project management," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. "Legal teams will benefit from an all-in-one eDiscovery service on a cloud-native platform with expertise from a trusted partner who knows the local market. This partnership ensures game-changing outcomes to chart a straighter and more secure path to the truth."

 

The combined strengths of Sandline Global and Everlaw, along with their successful track record in supporting United States clients, creates a unique and unparalleled offering for European clients.

 

On May 3rd and 4th, Sandline Global will showcase Everlaw capabilities at the Legal Revolution Conference in Nuremberg, Germany, with an interactive workshop on the Everlaw platform.

 

About Sandline:

 

Sandline Global is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, supporting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. With Sandline's global network of offices and data centers in Frankfurt, Washington D.C., New York City, Taipei, Dubai and Karachi, the firm utilizes best-of-breed technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery and document review services, Sandline also designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments. Learn more: https://www.sandlineglobal.com.

 

About Everlaw

 

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex eDiscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges-and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Learn more: https://www.everlaw.com.

 

Contact Information

 

Cara Lemire

VP of Sales & Marketing

clemire@sandlineglobal.com

(703) 520-1001

 

Colleen Haikes

press@everlaw.com

 

SOURCE: Sandline Global



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: Was geht hier? Wieder nur Luftnummer oder doch eine Rakete?

Diskussion: Reibkuchens Goldforum - Politik, Märkte, Meinungen, Weltgeschehen mit Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Sandline Global Announces Strategic Partnership With Everlaw for German eDiscovery Market Sandline will showcase Everlaw capabilities for legal teams at the Legal Revolution Conference in Nuremberg on May 3 and 4, with an interactive workshop on the platform. FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Sandline Global, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access ...
280 Leser
Sernova präsentiert die Abstimmungsergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung 2023
268 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
244 Leser
Gold Royalty Corp. veröffentlicht den ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und das erste ...
128 Leser
LithiumBank ernennt Ekaterina Zotova, ehemalige Führungskraft in den Bereichen Strategie, M&A bei ...
124 Leser
Pasinex meldet Finanzergebnisse für 2022
116 Leser
Water Ways meldet Finanzergebnisse für 2022: Umsatz von CAD$14,1 Mio. und Nettogewinn von CAD$2,7 Mio
112 Leser
Gold Terra beginnt Tieflochbohrprogramm, um sehr hochgradige Zonenerweiterungen unterhalb der ...
108 Leser
Nextech3D.ai reicht geprüften Jahresabschluss für 2022 ein und bestellt Davidson & Company LLP ...
108 Leser
Chesapeake Gold gibt Ernennung eines Interim Chief Financial Officer bekannt
104 Leser
Amplifidor Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Disrupt the Influencer Industry
448 Leser
Desert Gold Ventures - Neuer Gold-in-Schneckenbohrer-Wert von 2.680 ppb verdeutlicht zusätzliches ...
372 Leser
Pan American Energy meldet die Entdeckung eines Clusters im Lithiumprojekt Horizon, der bis zu ...
320 Leser
BioMed X Launches XSeed Labs in the US with Boehringer Ingelheim - a New Model for Building an ...
320 Leser
Arbor Metals begrüßt weitere Zeichen der Unterstützung für die Lithiumbranche in Quebec
300 Leser
Erfolgreiche Ergebnisse der Verwendung des Cell Pouch-System von Sernova mit den aus iPSC ...
288 Leser
Kiplin Metals beantragt Genehmigungen für geophysikalische Untersuchungen auf dem Uranprojekt ...
284 Leser
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access ...
280 Leser
Tocvan gibt den Abschluss des IPO von Cascade Copper bekannt; bestätigt beständige Silberwerte ...
280 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater - Finnish Minerals Group erhöht seine Beteiligung am Keliber-Lithiumprojekt
272 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1936 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1672 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1396 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
1268 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1144 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1088 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
844 Leser
Awakened von Core One schließt erfolgreich die synthetische Produktion von Psilocin in seiner ...
744 Leser
Sernova reagiert auf irreführende Äußerungen dissidenter Aktionäre und stellt ...
736 Leser
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention
704 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5262 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3064 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2881 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2736 Leser
Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
2553 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - CBD-Medizin für Tiere: Dr. Benitz und Innocan Pharma kooperieren bei der Kommerzialisierung
2528 Leser