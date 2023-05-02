COP28 President-Designate Calls for Climate Action that Hits 2030 Targets, Unlocks Climate Finance, and Leaves No One Behind

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- "This year, the year of the Global Stocktake, we have an unprecedented

opportunity to turn policies into practical outcomes."

- "We need tangible progress, this year, on reform that will unlock far more

concessional finance, mitigate risk, and attract more private capital."

- "We must be laser focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing

up viable, affordable zero carbon alternatives."



Today in a speech at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, the COP28

President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, presented his broad ambitions for

COP28.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Dr. Al Jaber stated: "We have just passed the seven-year mark since the adoptionof the Paris Agreement, with just seven years to go to 2030. Seven years toreduce emissions by 43 percent and keep the ambitions of the Paris Agreementalive."Dr Al Jaber added that, "the most recent IPCC report has already made it crystalclear that we are way off track. This is a moment of clarity that we must facewith total honesty. We must unite and seize the moment of the Global Stocktaketo put the world on the right track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement."On renewables, Dr Al Jaber called on the world to "triple capacity by 2030 anddouble it again by 2040.""In my meetings with climate, finance, and development ministers across theGlobal South, what I hear time and again is that climate finance is nowhere nearavailable, accessible, or affordable enough. IFIs and MDBs are not keeping pacewith the challenges of the 21st century.""Developing countries are still waiting for the 100 billion dollars promised bydeveloped countries 14 years ago. This is holding up progress, and as part of myoutreach, I am requesting donor countries to provide a definitive extraordinaryreport on the delivery of this commitment by COP28. It is vital to the politicalcredibility of the UNFCCC process, that donors step up to this long overdueobligation ahead of COP28... especially as the real value of this commitment haseroded over time."Dr Al Jaber warned that "If the world does not come up with effective mechanismsto deliver climate finance to developing and emerging economies, they will haveno choice but to choose a carbon intensive development path. That is an outcomewe want to avoid simply because it is in nobody's interests.""In a pragmatic, just and well managed energy transition, we must belaser-focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing up viable,affordable zero carbon alternatives. We know that the energies used today willcontinue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future. As