COP28 President-Designate Calls for Climate Action that Hits 2030 Targets, Unlocks Climate Finance, and Leaves No One Behind
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- "This year, the year of the Global Stocktake, we have an unprecedented
opportunity to turn policies into practical outcomes."
- "We need tangible progress, this year, on reform that will unlock far more
concessional finance, mitigate risk, and attract more private capital."
- "We must be laser focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing
up viable, affordable zero carbon alternatives."
Today in a speech at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, the COP28
President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, presented his broad ambitions for
COP28.
Dr. Al Jaber stated: "We have just passed the seven-year mark since the adoption
of the Paris Agreement, with just seven years to go to 2030. Seven years to
reduce emissions by 43 percent and keep the ambitions of the Paris Agreement
alive."
Dr Al Jaber added that, "the most recent IPCC report has already made it crystal
clear that we are way off track. This is a moment of clarity that we must face
with total honesty. We must unite and seize the moment of the Global Stocktake
to put the world on the right track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement."
On renewables, Dr Al Jaber called on the world to "triple capacity by 2030 and
double it again by 2040."
"In my meetings with climate, finance, and development ministers across the
Global South, what I hear time and again is that climate finance is nowhere near
available, accessible, or affordable enough. IFIs and MDBs are not keeping pace
with the challenges of the 21st century."
"Developing countries are still waiting for the 100 billion dollars promised by
developed countries 14 years ago. This is holding up progress, and as part of my
outreach, I am requesting donor countries to provide a definitive extraordinary
report on the delivery of this commitment by COP28. It is vital to the political
credibility of the UNFCCC process, that donors step up to this long overdue
obligation ahead of COP28... especially as the real value of this commitment has
eroded over time."
Dr Al Jaber warned that "If the world does not come up with effective mechanisms
to deliver climate finance to developing and emerging economies, they will have
no choice but to choose a carbon intensive development path. That is an outcome
we want to avoid simply because it is in nobody's interests."
"In a pragmatic, just and well managed energy transition, we must be
laser-focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing up viable,
affordable zero carbon alternatives. We know that the energies used today will
continue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future. As
