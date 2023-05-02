checkAd

Photonis Supplies Key Instrumentation for Detecting Successful Laser Fusion Ignition

Photonis, a leading electro-optic manufacturer, has supplied key instrumentation that has aided in the achievement of laser fusion ignition.

 

STURBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Photonis, a leading electro-optic manufacturer, has supplied key instrumentation that has aided in the achievement of laser fusion ignition. On December 13th, 2022, The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced the first-ever, controlled laser fusion reaction to produce scientific energy breakeven, achieved at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's (LLNL) National Ignition Facility (NIF). This major scientific breakthrough, decades in the making, provides unprecedented capability to support NIF's national security mission and invaluable insights into the prospects of clean fusion energy. This monumental achievement is the first step to a possible future of a net-zero carbon footprint.

 

Successful detection of the reaction was made possible with key instrumentation supplied by Photonis. The instruments: Stripline Microchannel Plates (SL-MCPs) and Streak Tubes, were integrated into various diagnostic systems installed within the fusion reactor to detect both x-rays and visible light that were emitted from the reaction. The detection of these signals contributes to determining the resulting energy yield.

 

Stripline MCPs used in the Diagnostic System are equipped with electrode strips to allow the propagation of high frequency electrical fields along the strips. The electrode strips provide the ability to sequentially turn on each microchannel as fast as the electrical charge can permeate the surface, producing high speed sequential images.

 

Streak Tubes are unique devices for capturing and measuring ultra-fast light phenomena. Photonis Streak tubes can be applied in streak, framing, or synchroscan-modes, with a wide range of available photocathodes for detection from low energy X-ray to near infrared. The high sensitivity, low-noise photocathodes provide high uniformity, excellent signal-to-noise ratio, and a high shutter ratio, while bilamellar electro-optics support (sub) pico-second temporal and extremely high spatial resolution. These characteristics are ideal for capturing low-level light signals such as the ones emitted by the fusion reaction.

 

Photonis is proud to be part of this exciting achievement. With its high level of expertise, Photonis' engineers will continue to contribute to overcoming the limits of science and work towards getting tomorrow's clean fusion energy running!

 

Learn More about LLNL's Fusion Ignition Success Here: National Ignition Facility achieves fusion ignition | Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (llnl.gov)

 

About Photonis

 

Photonis is a market-leading provider of electro-optic solutions used in the detection and amplification of photons, ions, electrons, and neutrons. We innovate and engineer quality technologies for integration into a wide-variety of applications, such as night vision optics, digital cameras, mass spectrometry, nuclear instrumentation, life-science and physics research, space exploration, and many others. With over 80 years of experience of partnering with our customers to provide the world's leading detection systems, Photonis has the experience to meet the specific challenges of the many markets we serve.

 

Related Image

 

Contact Information

 

Dr. Emile Schyns

Director of Innovation

e.schyns@photonis.com

 

SOURCE: Photonis Scientific, Inc.



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  185   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Photonis Supplies Key Instrumentation for Detecting Successful Laser Fusion Ignition Photonis, a leading electro-optic manufacturer, has supplied key instrumentation that has aided in the achievement of laser fusion ignition. STURBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Photonis, a leading electro-optic manufacturer, has supplied key …

Nachrichten des Autors

GMP Drug von Core One Labs unternimmt weitere Schritte in Richtung Kommerzialisierung: Beginn der Entwicklung psychedelischer Prodrugs mit etablierter Compounding-Apotheke
432 Leser
First Hydrogen beginnt Testversuche mit Rivus
344 Leser
Alpha Lithium nähert sich der Fertigstellung der Pilotanlage im Tolillar Salar, Argentinien
336 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp reicht S-K 1300 Zusammenfassung des technischen Berichts für sein ...
316 Leser
GOLDiNVEST.de - Kupferexplorer American West setzt fantastische Erfolgsgeschichte auf Projekt Storm ...
284 Leser
Photonis Supplies Key Instrumentation for Detecting Successful Laser Fusion Ignition
184 Leser
Medigene erwirbt weltweite, exklusive Lizenz für kostimulatorischen CD40L-CD28-Switch-Rezeptor
184 Leser
KYT Launches Designer Bags for Diabetics
184 Leser
Neptune Digital Assets meldet einen Gesamtnettogewinn von $2,7 Millionen im 2. Quartal
172 Leser
Canada Silver Cobalt reicht aktualisierten NI 43-101-konformen technischen Bericht für sein ...
172 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
840 Leser
Amplifidor Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Disrupt the Influencer Industry
448 Leser
GMP Drug von Core One Labs unternimmt weitere Schritte in Richtung Kommerzialisierung: Beginn der Entwicklung psychedelischer Prodrugs mit etablierter Compounding-Apotheke
432 Leser
Sernova präsentiert die Abstimmungsergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung 2023
372 Leser
First Hydrogen beginnt Testversuche mit Rivus
344 Leser
Alpha Lithium nähert sich der Fertigstellung der Pilotanlage im Tolillar Salar, Argentinien
336 Leser
BioMed X Launches XSeed Labs in the US with Boehringer Ingelheim - a New Model for Building an ...
320 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp reicht S-K 1300 Zusammenfassung des technischen Berichts für sein ...
316 Leser
Kiplin Metals beantragt Genehmigungen für geophysikalische Untersuchungen auf dem Uranprojekt ...
300 Leser
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access ...
296 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
1952 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1676 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1396 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
1296 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1144 Leser
Innocan berichtet über Patentantrag für neuartige Plattform zur Verabreichung von Cannabinoiden
1092 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
844 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
840 Leser
Awakened von Core One schließt erfolgreich die synthetische Produktion von Psilocin in seiner ...
744 Leser
Sernova reagiert auf irreführende Äußerungen dissidenter Aktionäre und stellt ...
744 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5262 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3064 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2881 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2736 Leser
Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
2553 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - CBD-Medizin für Tiere: Dr. Benitz und Innocan Pharma kooperieren bei der Kommerzialisierung
2528 Leser