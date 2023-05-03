Björn Cochlovius New CEO of Eleva / Seasoned Molecular Biologist and Entrepreneur Leads German Biotech Company into its Next Development

Freiburg, Germany (ots) - Björn Cochlovius Ph.D. has become the new CEO of

Eleva, a Freiburg-based biotech company and the developer of "Bryotechnology", a

unique and pioneering process for the moss-based production of complex

therapeutic proteins. The renowned oncologist, immunologist, and molecular

biologist has nearly three decades of experience in scientific, entrepreneurial,

and advisory leadership roles in his field.



"I am very much looking forward to my new challenge. Eleva is in a crucial phase

of its history. The task now is to transfer its more than 20 years of rigorous

research and development work by its team of excellent scientists to industrial

and medical practice. 'Bryotechnology' is the most promising plant-based

manufacturing process for complex therapeutic proteins and a unique approach to

treating rare and underserved diseases," says Björn Cochlovius.





Eleva develops its own drug candidates and guides them through the clinicalphases. This is not only a testament to its development expertise and thecapability of its technology to yield difficult-to-produce biologics, it alsomakes Eleva a key partner for pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs. Unlike thecomplex production infrastructure required for other bioproduction plants, suchas tobacco, moss reactors can be integrated into existing facilities, makingthem easier to scale up to an industrial level. They thus unlock the economicdevelopment and production of challenging recombinant proteins."Patients with no or difficult access to effective treatment for their diseases,some of which are rare, and their doctors will thus benefit from novel treatmentoptions with effective drugs that are produced safely and have few sideeffects," explains Cochlovius. "Eleva's candidate for the treatment of C3Gpatients, which will enter into clinical phase I next year, is a very goodexample of this."Eleva's new CEO will contribute his professional, strategic, and operationalknow-how as well as an international network that will align the company andadvance its market success. Cochlovius has been teaching immunology at theMedical Faculty of the Ruprecht Karls University in Heidelberg for 20 years andis now Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch biotech company SapremeTechnologies and the Swedish biotech investor Karolinska Development.Cochlovius' professional career has spanned numerous roles and functions, fromresearcher at the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg to (co-)founder ofdiverse biotech companies to business developer at Roche Pharmaceuticals,Otsuka, and AbbVie to consultant for pharmaceutical and biotech companies andCDMOs.About ElevaEleva is a privately funded biotechnology company with 34 employees,headquartered in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. Since its foundation in 1999,the company has been developing a moss-based technology platform,"Bryotechnology", which enables the production of complex proteins for thetherapeutic treatment of various diseases, some of which are rare andunderserved. In addition, Eleva has successfully developed its own drugcandidates, which have progressed through clinical phases.Lern more at https://www.elevabiologics.com/bjorn-cochlovius-new-ceo-of-eleva/Press Contact:Fabienne Zeittermailto:fzeitter@elevabiologics.comPhone: +49 761 470 99-152http://www.elevabiologics.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5499896OTS: eleva GmbH