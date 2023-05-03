Björn Cochlovius New CEO of Eleva / Seasoned Molecular Biologist and Entrepreneur Leads German Biotech Company into its Next Development
Freiburg, Germany (ots) - Björn Cochlovius Ph.D. has become the new CEO of
Eleva, a Freiburg-based biotech company and the developer of "Bryotechnology", a
unique and pioneering process for the moss-based production of complex
therapeutic proteins. The renowned oncologist, immunologist, and molecular
biologist has nearly three decades of experience in scientific, entrepreneurial,
and advisory leadership roles in his field.
"I am very much looking forward to my new challenge. Eleva is in a crucial phase
of its history. The task now is to transfer its more than 20 years of rigorous
research and development work by its team of excellent scientists to industrial
and medical practice. 'Bryotechnology' is the most promising plant-based
manufacturing process for complex therapeutic proteins and a unique approach to
treating rare and underserved diseases," says Björn Cochlovius.
Eleva develops its own drug candidates and guides them through the clinical
phases. This is not only a testament to its development expertise and the
capability of its technology to yield difficult-to-produce biologics, it also
makes Eleva a key partner for pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs. Unlike the
complex production infrastructure required for other bioproduction plants, such
as tobacco, moss reactors can be integrated into existing facilities, making
them easier to scale up to an industrial level. They thus unlock the economic
development and production of challenging recombinant proteins.
"Patients with no or difficult access to effective treatment for their diseases,
some of which are rare, and their doctors will thus benefit from novel treatment
options with effective drugs that are produced safely and have few side
effects," explains Cochlovius. "Eleva's candidate for the treatment of C3G
patients, which will enter into clinical phase I next year, is a very good
example of this."
Eleva's new CEO will contribute his professional, strategic, and operational
know-how as well as an international network that will align the company and
advance its market success. Cochlovius has been teaching immunology at the
Medical Faculty of the Ruprecht Karls University in Heidelberg for 20 years and
is now Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch biotech company Sapreme
Technologies and the Swedish biotech investor Karolinska Development.
Cochlovius' professional career has spanned numerous roles and functions, from
researcher at the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg to (co-)founder of
diverse biotech companies to business developer at Roche Pharmaceuticals,
Otsuka, and AbbVie to consultant for pharmaceutical and biotech companies and
CDMOs.
About Eleva
Eleva is a privately funded biotechnology company with 34 employees,
headquartered in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. Since its foundation in 1999,
the company has been developing a moss-based technology platform,
"Bryotechnology", which enables the production of complex proteins for the
therapeutic treatment of various diseases, some of which are rare and
underserved. In addition, Eleva has successfully developed its own drug
candidates, which have progressed through clinical phases.
Lern more at https://www.elevabiologics.com/bjorn-cochlovius-new-ceo-of-eleva/
Press Contact:
Fabienne Zeitter
mailto:fzeitter@elevabiologics.com
Phone: +49 761 470 99-152
http://www.elevabiologics.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5499896
OTS: eleva GmbH
