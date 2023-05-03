Hovione and H&T Presspart extend partnership to advance high efficiency device technology for Dry Powder Inhalation formulation delivery
Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO,
leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and H&T Presspart have entered
in a strategic partnership to advance the development of Presspart's Sunriser©
Capsule-based Dry Powder Inhaler platform. The demand for inhalable drugs that
require higher drug loads and the delivery of cohesive materials has increased,
making it necessary to develop more efficient solutions. To meet this demand,
the two companies will work together to develop the Sunriser© Dry Powder
Inhaler. This innovative and best-in-class capsule-based platform is flexible
enough to address both the challenges of classic carrier-based and spray-dried
engineered formulations.
This partnership is an extension of a successful collaboration that has spanned
several years on developing and commercializing innovative dry powder inhalation
devices. As part of the joint development agreement, Hovione will exclusively
partner with Presspart to exploit the Sunriser© device in the field of
engineered formulations for dry powder inhalation. Presspart will remain
responsible for the manufacturing of the Sunriser© device. To provide further
insights into the benefits of this partnership for the industry, a joint
workshop will be held today, May 3rd, at the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD)
Europe 2023.
"New inhalable therapies are often requiring delivery of higher doses of
cohesive and sensitive powders. Our priority is to ensure maximum efficiency in
delivering these drugs to the right locations in the lung," says Dr. Jean-Luc
Herbeaux, Hovione´s CEO. He adds: "We are thrilled to expand our current
partnership with Presspart and combine our expertise in the fields of engineered
particles and inhalers for the benefit of our customers and patients."
Christian Kraetzig, President of H&T Presspart, commented "Following our
successful collaboration with Hovione on the PowdAir Plus DPI device
development, we are once again extremely pleased to be working with Hovione in
developing this next generation high performance DPI device. As the market
leader in respiratory components and devices, this strategic partnership will
allow H&T Presspart to expand its portfolio within the growing field of dry
powder technology."
Pharmaceutical companies partnering with Hovione to develop their new inhalable
drugs using the Sunriser© device can leverage Hovione´s unparalleled expertise (
https://www.hovione.com/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services/dr
ug-product/inhalation) in inhalable APIs, formulation, filling, and analytical
characterization. Additionally, with H&T Presspart's state-of-the-art device
