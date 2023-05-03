Hovione and H&T Presspart extend partnership to advance high efficiency device technology for Dry Powder Inhalation formulation delivery

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO,leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and H&T Presspart have enteredin a strategic partnership to advance the development of Presspart's Sunriser©Capsule-based Dry Powder Inhaler platform. The demand for inhalable drugs thatrequire higher drug loads and the delivery of cohesive materials has increased,making it necessary to develop more efficient solutions. To meet this demand,the two companies will work together to develop the Sunriser© Dry PowderInhaler. This innovative and best-in-class capsule-based platform is flexibleenough to address both the challenges of classic carrier-based and spray-driedengineered formulations.This partnership is an extension of a successful collaboration that has spannedseveral years on developing and commercializing innovative dry powder inhalationdevices. As part of the joint development agreement, Hovione will exclusivelypartner with Presspart to exploit the Sunriser© device in the field ofengineered formulations for dry powder inhalation. Presspart will remainresponsible for the manufacturing of the Sunriser© device. To provide furtherinsights into the benefits of this partnership for the industry, a jointworkshop will be held today, May 3rd, at the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD)Europe 2023."New inhalable therapies are often requiring delivery of higher doses ofcohesive and sensitive powders. Our priority is to ensure maximum efficiency indelivering these drugs to the right locations in the lung," says Dr. Jean-LucHerbeaux, Hovione´s CEO. He adds: "We are thrilled to expand our currentpartnership with Presspart and combine our expertise in the fields of engineeredparticles and inhalers for the benefit of our customers and patients."Christian Kraetzig, President of H&T Presspart, commented "Following oursuccessful collaboration with Hovione on the PowdAir Plus DPI devicedevelopment, we are once again extremely pleased to be working with Hovione indeveloping this next generation high performance DPI device. As the marketleader in respiratory components and devices, this strategic partnership willallow H&T Presspart to expand its portfolio within the growing field of drypowder technology."Pharmaceutical companies partnering with Hovione to develop their new inhalabledrugs using the Sunriser© device can leverage Hovione´s unparalleled expertise (https://www.hovione.com/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services/drug-product/inhalation) in inhalable APIs, formulation, filling, and analyticalcharacterization. Additionally, with H&T Presspart's state-of-the-art device